A cinematic members club’ rises in Japan’s forested hills
Joyce Wang Studio unveils The Magarigawa Club Clubhouse in Chiba
An artisanal, almost cinematic sensibility defines the work of London- and Hong Kong-based interior designer Joyce Wang. Her eponymous studio recently completed the interior concept and branding for Club Bâtard in Hong Kong, a new three-floor members’ wine club housed within the city’s historic Pedder Building.
While the world continues to proliferate with private clubs, Wang’s understanding of them as spaces for both play and pause ensures each project emerges with its own distinct cadence. Her latest exploration of the typology is The Magarigawa Club Clubhouse, a private driving club secluded in the forested hills of Chiba, Japan.
Joyce Wang Studio unveils The Magarigawa Club Clubhouse
Conceived as a counterpart to the 3.5km driving circuit it serves, the clubhouse choreographs the pre- and post-drive experience. The journey begins with check-in, changing areas and an energising 18-bay pit-lane lounge. After driving, the focus is on restorative rituals: onsen, spa, an infinity pool and meditative lounges. This duality of high performance and quiet recovery underpins the project’s architectural language. A restaurant and bar host tasting experiences throughout the year, extending the sense of retreat.
Japanese visual codes are woven subtly throughout. Shoji screens demarcate zones and create pockets of intimacy while modulating daylight across timber and stone surfaces. ‘An interplay between light and shadow became a guiding principle of our design, reflecting an appreciation for negative space and the ephemeral,’ says Joyce Wang, founder of the eponymous studio.
Warm, tactile materials define the interiors. Ergonomic layouts and precise detailing echo the spirit of high-performance design, while timber ribbing forms an intricate ceiling landscape that feels deeply rooted in nature. ‘It was an honour to work with The Magarigawa Club to shape a unique and holistic resort experience for their members. We are so proud of the destination we have created together and excited to share it with our community,’ Wang reflects.
Named Magarigawa, after the Japanese aesthetic of mui shizen (effortless naturalness), the club sits an hour from central Tokyo and Haneda Airport. It is located at Tomiuracho Otsu, Minamiboso, Chiba 299-2412, Japan. For more information on memberships, visit magarigawa.com
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
