Three Antwerp-based creatives – the two founders of fine jewellery house Wouters & Hendrix and legacy model and meditation coach Hannelore Knuts – have joined forces on an unexpected piece of design: a scented ring called L’Issence.

Although this is a decidedly innovative project – the L’Issence ring cleverly conceals a wick infused with soothing essential oils – the history of aromatic jewellery spans centuries, from tiny perfume flacons fashioned into pendants to rings with secret compartments containing solid perfume. But with L’Issence, the concept is updated for 2025, created to punctuate an ‘always on’ lifestyle with small moments of calm.

Wouters & Hendrix makes Hannelore Knuts’ L’Issence ring

Wouters & Hendrix L’Issence scented ring with sunstone and iolite €1,555 at wouters-hendrix.com

The ring’s name subtly plays with the word ‘essence’, replacing the ‘E’ with an ‘I’ in a nod to the act of ‘self-care’. ‘When I inhale the blend of essential oils contained in the ring, it helps me to anchor myself,’ Knuts, a 2023 Wallpaper* cover star, explains.

Knuts studied photography at Antwerp’s Royal Academy during the late 1990s, getting her start in modelling by walking the graduate runways for Bernhard Willhelm and Veronique Branquinho. Soon after, she became one of the most sought-after faces of the 2000s, shooting with the likes of Steven Meisel, Juergen Teller and Inez & Vinoodh, alongside forging relationships with designers including Miuccia Prada, Alexander McQueen, Karl Lagerfeld and Martin Margiela during his tenure at Hermès.

(Image credit: Viviane Sassen)

Seeking to ground herself after years navigating the whirlwind of the fashion industry, Knuts eventually retrained as a mindfulness and meditation coach to find equilibrium in her daily life – and also help others to do the same. ‘A small gesture has a profound impact on your being and your stress levels,’ she says. ‘If you are less stressed out, you can be much nicer to yourself and others. To anchor myself during modelling, essential oil was so helpful. It became a part of my life. Then, several years ago, I started to dream about scented jewellery,’ recalls Knuts.

What started as a dream became reality when, by chance – or perhaps fate – Knuts received a proposition from Katrin Wouters and Karen Hendrix, also graduates of Antwerp’s Royal Academy, to become an ambassador for the jewellery brand they started together in 1984. ‘What I like about Wouters & Hendrix is that it is rooted in craft, but combined with a sense of playfulness – there’s almost a sense of humour to its designs, but it remains elegant,’ adds Knuts, speaking of how their shared vision helped to bring L’Issence to life.

(Image credit: Viviane Sassen)

Crafted in two variations: sunstone set on a gold-plated chunky band, or labradorite mounted on a silver-plated base; the selection of these gemstones was guided more by instinct than by any belief in their mystical properties. The scent mechanism in each piece is ingeniously concealed behind small pieces of Iolite, flanking a bold, faceted cabochon. On one side, the round-cut Iolite turns, revealing a compartment for a scented wick. On the other side, another Iolite disc slides open with the lightest of touches. Then, wearers need only to bring the ring close to their nose and inhale Knuts’ custom blend of rhododendron, neroli, and ylang-ylang, developed in collaboration with Bioflore.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

L’Issence scented ring with labradorite and iolite (already out of stock) (Image credit: Viviane Sassen)

During the design process, the key challenges the trio faced were mostly technical. ‘We thought about the right coating for the inside of the ring – the small tunnel bridging two Iolite covers – so that the oil does not cause any oxidation and the scent stays fresh,’ explains Katlin Wouters. ‘It was a slow process of almost two years. Slow but strong,’ she says.

When both rings were finally finished, Knuts turned to one of her long-time collaborators, Dutch artist and photographer Viviane Sassen. Here, Sassen chose to work with her signature style of collage, juxtaposing an assemblage of images from the natural world, such as flowers and rocks, with Knuts wearing the L’Issence rings.

Hannelore Knuts in a previous Wouters & Hendrix campaign (Image credit: Ferry van der Nat)

As the limited-edition L’Issence ring nears its debut later this month (May 2025), Knuts reflects on its purpose. ‘Though a beautiful piece of design, the rings are not just an object,’ she says. ‘By bringing L’Issence into the world, we’re also sending out a message: take care of yourself.’

The L’Issence ring by Hannelore Knuts x Wouters & Hendrix is available in a limited-edition on the Wouters & Hendrix website, wouters-hendrix.com