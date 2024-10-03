Watch: Jamie Dornan takes a bath in Le Courbusier’s villa for Loewe Perfumes
Jamie Dornan stars alongside Sophie Wilde in the new Loewe Perfumes 2024 campaign, shot by David Sims in Le Corbusier’s Villa Savoye
Loewe ambassadors Jamie Dornan and Sophie Wilde are the brand’s 2024 fragrance campaign stars.
Yesterday (2 September 2024) Creative Director Jonathan Anderson revealed the portrait series and film by David Sims on Instagram, which sees Dornan and Wilde, who joined as faces of the Spanish house earlier this year, bathe in Le Courbusier’s and Pierre Jeanneret’s villa, Villa Savoye, which was built in the early 1930s in the suburbs of Paris.
Watch: Jamie Dornan and Sophie Wilde in the 2024 Loewe Perfumes campaign by David Sims
Soundtracked with Mulatu Astatke’s 1970 Ethio-jazz instrumental ‘Yègellé Tezeta’, the short video opens with a gardener, wearing a pair of blue Loewe jeans, watering manicured grass outside on a warm day.
Showering the camera lens with water, it then cuts to Wilde ascending the villa’s spiral staircase. She walks into the bathroom to find Dornan luxuriating in the glass-tiled sunken bath, before taking place on its adjacent reclining bed (which famously mimics the shape of Courbusier’s LC4 chaise lounge, designed with Jeanneret and Charlotte Perriand).
Loewe has described the narrative as ‘a tensity of quotidian scenes whirling together with beauty and attraction, whilst simultaneously straddling undercurrents of the natural world that seep in through the windows.’
For Loewe Perfumes, which debuted in 2016 with scent ‘001’, Anderson has looked to nature and master craftspeople as an enduring source of inspiration. So the choice of modernist masterpiece Villa Savoye, situated in a sprawling open field and lit by the movement of the sun, is a fitting location.
The 2024 campaign spotlights four scents from Loewe Perfumes’ ‘Botanical Rainbow’ and ‘Un Paseo por Madrid’ collections: ‘Esencia’, ‘Agua Drop’, ‘Un Paseo por Madrid Doré’ and ‘Prado’. The latter is one of the brand’s latest fragrance editions, taking its name from Madrid’s Museo del Prado, with notes of chamomile, clary sage, cassis and lychee.
In addition, it debuts ‘Textura’, a scented candle offering featuring three new floral scents by Loewe’s in-house nose Nuria Cruelles. The aquatic and juicy ‘Mimosa’, immersive ‘Tuberose’ and bright accords of ‘Dendrochilum Orchid’ are each contained in artisanal ceramic and granite pots.
Hannah Tindle is Beauty & Grooming Editor at Wallpaper*. With ten years of experience working for media titles and brands across the luxury and culture sectors, she brings a breadth of knowledge to the magazine’s beauty vertical, which closely intersects with fashion, art, design, and technology.
