Elevate your interiors with Wallpaper* July 2024, the Design Directory
Wallpaper* July 2024 rounds up the best new furniture, lighting, kitchens, bathrooms and more – on sale now
They came, they saw, they conferred, and, by common consent, Milan Design Week 2024 – this year’s global gathering of design-led industries, hosted each April – was one of the liveliest ever, with a reputed 1,300 events taking place across the city in the space of a scant seven days. And you can call us biased (spoiler alert: we’re not), but one of the week’s standout moments was the return of Wallpaper* as both participant and exhibitor, hosting a showcase of young designers whose path to the global stage we were able to facilitate, thanks to the tireless efforts of the Wallpaper* team, led by Rosa Bertoli and Olly Mason, with the support of the American Hardwood Export Council and grown-diamond specialist SNOW.
You can see the fruits of those labours in the July issue (subscribe here) and our ‘Class of ’24’ exhibition story, where you’ll find a visual testament to the sheer breadth of creativity we were able to bring to the Triennale in Milan: a small slice – granted – but an important one nonetheless. For, while we are all allies in the sort of community-building at which the Design Week excels, exposure remains crucial to young artists embarking on their careers, a journey in which Wallpaper* – as the global forum for such endeavours – is delighted to assist.
But as befits our annual Design Directory, we haven’t stopped there. We have collated the highlights from Salone del Mobile and beyond, encompassing the best in furniture, lighting, kitchens, bathrooms and a tidy number of just-so solutions to our nagging desire to elevate our surroundings, whether that’s a Visionnaire swing, a re-edition of Mario Bellini’s 1972 ‘Le Mura’ sofa by Tacchini x Gucci, or a ceramic vessel by Brooklyn-based creator Devin Wilde, whose own surroundings suggest something close to the life well lived.
Elsewhere, we pay our respects to France as it plays host to this year’s Summer Olympics by visiting the new Paris headquarters of LVMH Métiers d’Art; check out the freshly expanded Fondation Maeght, the private art institution sat high above the hilltop village of Saint-Paul de Vence; and sneak a peek at the Grand Paris Express, a new transport system allowing commuters to cross the city without passing through the centre, due for completion in 2030.
From the future to the past, to the always-on present, I trust you’ll enjoy the issue.
Bill Prince
Editor-in-Chief
The July 2024 issue of Wallpaper* is available in print on newsstands from 6 June, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Bill Prince is a journalist, author, and editor-in-chief of Wallpaper* and The Blend. Prior to taking up these roles, he served for 23 years as the deputy editor of British GQ. In addition to editing, writing and brand curation, Bill is an acknowledged authority on travel, hospitality and men's style. His first book, ‘Royal Oak: From Iconoclast To Icon’ – a tribute to the Audemars Piguet watch at 50 – was published by Assouline in September 2022.
-
Craig Green’s homecoming show was a heartfelt musing on ‘sons and fathers’
Craig Green opened up his Docklands studio for a deeply personal show that marked a triumphant return to the runway for the British designer after a two-year hiatus
By Jack Moss Published
-
Virginie Viard is leaving Chanel
After 30 years, Chanel has confirmed that Virginie Viard – who took over as artistic director from Karl Lagerfeld in 2019 – is leaving the Parisian house
By Jack Moss Published
-
Nan Goldin takes over London’s Welsh Chapel with a provocative new film
Nan Goldin’s ‘Sisters, Saints, Sibyls’ – at The Welsh Chapel, London, until 23 June 2024 – is not an easy watch
By Katie Tobin Published
-
Meridiani House in Milan is a showroom that feels like home
The newly styled Meridiani House at Milan’s Corso Venezia 29 is conceived as an elegant living space specific to its local context
By Simon Mills Published
-
Pioneering designer Gae Aulenti’s illustrious career is celebrated in a new Milan retrospective
Gae Aulenti, the Italian designer, architect and original thinker, is celebrated with a dedicated retrospective at Milan’s Triennale Design Museum
By Laura May Todd Published
-
Casa Mutina displays Ronan Bouroullec's creative universe
Ronan Bouroullec's designs for Mutina at Milan Design Week 2024 include outdoor tiles as well as ceramic editions
By Cristina Kiran Piotti Published
-
Jaipur Rugs unveils collaboration with Chanel's yarn maker Vimar1991
During Milan Design Week 2024, Jaipur Rugs demonstrated its expertise through a collaboration with Chanel-owned yarn experts Vimar1991
By Cristina Kiran Piotti Published
-
Wallpaper* and SNOW explore the alchemy of grown diamonds in a new film
Wallpaper* and grown-diamond specialist SNOW partnered on the Class of ’24 exhibition during Milan Design Week 2024 and a new film exploring the art and alchemy of the laboratory’s process
By Simon Mills Published
-
Adal brings Japan's disappearing natural materials to furniture design
Japanese brand Adal Look into Nature exhibited for the first time at Salone del Mobile 2024, showcasing its contemporary products made using igusa, a traditional material whose manufacturing is slowly disappearing
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Toiletpaper Apartment debuts in Milan with a 'sophisticated' Alex Prager collaboration
Toiletpaper present 'ToiletAlex PaperPrager' their new unsettling projects on the occasion of Milan Design Week 2024
By Cristina Kiran Piotti Published
-
Japan in Milan: the best of Japanese design at Milan Design Week 2024
Discover the best of Japanese design showcasing innovative designs from terrazzo tables to tree-inspired textiles at Milan Design Week and Salone del Mobile 2024
By Danielle Demetriou Published