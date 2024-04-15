Wallpaper* Class of '24 exhibition now open at Triennale Milano

Marking Wallpaper's return to Milan Design Week, the Class of '24 exhibition (on view until 21 April 2024) is a showcase of works by emerging talent in furniture and product design. Running alongside Salone del Mobile 2024, the display is staged across the Triennale's first-floor curve, with a set designed by long-term Wallpaper* Collaborator DWA Design Studio.

Wallpaper* Class of ’24 at Triennale Milano

Pirouette, by Parti, supported by AHEC, made in American Hard maple by Jan Hendzel Studio

(Image credit: Paola Dossi)

Wallpaper* has always been committed to supporting and promoting emerging designers, across the magazine's pages and through several projects and commissions. With Class of ’24, we offer a stage to emerging designers from all over the globe, presenting their work to the global design community and connecting with the network of makers and brands coming together in Milan.

Celebrating the bright future of design and its players, the Wallpaper* Class of ‘24 offers a platform where a diverse range of backgrounds and disciplines can debut on a global stage, building on Wallpaper’s role as a champion of innovation and emerging talent.

Exhibition view including Panorammma (left), Lauren Goodman (centre) and Raphael Kadid (right) (Image credit: Paola Dossi)

The designers include Alexis and Ginger, Andu Masebo, Christian + Jade, DDNG Studio, Ibiyane, Josh Ike Egesi, Lauren Goodman, Lily Clark, Matan Fadida, MMR Studio, Olivia Bossy, Panorammma, Raphael Kadid, Rino Claessens, Rio Kobayashi, and Seongil Choi, showing existing pieces from their recent output.

Communion by Giles Tettey Nartey, supported by AHEC, made in American Hard maple by Jan Hendzel Studio

(Image credit: Paola Dossi)

Additionally, the exhibition debuts two specially-commissioned works created by Parti and Giles Tettey Nartey with the support of AHEC, made in American hard maple by Jan Hendzel.

'We take immense joy in collaborating with creatives due to the unique opportunities it offers us as an organisation representing both an industry and a precious natural resource,' says David Venables, AHEC's European Director. 'Over the past two decades, we've cultivated fruitful collaborations with architects and designers to showcase the diverse possibilities of the sustainable timbers we represent.'

Meanwhile, Wallpaper* also partners with lab grown diamond specialist Snow, a company dedicated to 'redefine the creative horizons of carbon and leave an enduring positive impact on the world.' Acting as a laboratory of ideas to involve creative talent into cutting-edge jewellery design and making, Snow parners with Wallpaper* on a future commission of a talent from the Class of '24 roster.

Wallpaper* Class of ’24 is on view until 21 April as part of Milan Design Week 2024

Triennale Milano

Viale Emilio Alemagna, 6

20121 Milano

americanhardwood.org

janhendzel.com

snowdiamonds.com

Exhibition view of Wallpaper* Class of '24 at Triennale, with pieces by Andu Masebo (front left) and Josh Ike Egesi (front right) (Image credit: Paola Dossi)