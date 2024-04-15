Wallpaper* Class of '24 exhibition now open at Triennale Milano
Wallpaper* Class of '24 exhibition at Triennale spotlights international emerging talent in furniture and product design, with the support of AHEC and SNOW (until 21 April 2024)
Marking Wallpaper's return to Milan Design Week, the Class of '24 exhibition (on view until 21 April 2024) is a showcase of works by emerging talent in furniture and product design. Running alongside Salone del Mobile 2024, the display is staged across the Triennale's first-floor curve, with a set designed by long-term Wallpaper* Collaborator DWA Design Studio.
Wallpaper* Class of ’24 at Triennale Milano
Wallpaper* has always been committed to supporting and promoting emerging designers, across the magazine's pages and through several projects and commissions. With Class of ’24, we offer a stage to emerging designers from all over the globe, presenting their work to the global design community and connecting with the network of makers and brands coming together in Milan.
Celebrating the bright future of design and its players, the Wallpaper* Class of ‘24 offers a platform where a diverse range of backgrounds and disciplines can debut on a global stage, building on Wallpaper’s role as a champion of innovation and emerging talent.
The designers include Alexis and Ginger, Andu Masebo, Christian + Jade, DDNG Studio, Ibiyane, Josh Ike Egesi, Lauren Goodman, Lily Clark, Matan Fadida, MMR Studio, Olivia Bossy, Panorammma, Raphael Kadid, Rino Claessens, Rio Kobayashi, and Seongil Choi, showing existing pieces from their recent output.
Additionally, the exhibition debuts two specially-commissioned works created by Parti and Giles Tettey Nartey with the support of AHEC, made in American hard maple by Jan Hendzel.
'We take immense joy in collaborating with creatives due to the unique opportunities it offers us as an organisation representing both an industry and a precious natural resource,' says David Venables, AHEC's European Director. 'Over the past two decades, we've cultivated fruitful collaborations with architects and designers to showcase the diverse possibilities of the sustainable timbers we represent.'
Meanwhile, Wallpaper* also partners with lab grown diamond specialist Snow, a company dedicated to 'redefine the creative horizons of carbon and leave an enduring positive impact on the world.' Acting as a laboratory of ideas to involve creative talent into cutting-edge jewellery design and making, Snow parners with Wallpaper* on a future commission of a talent from the Class of '24 roster.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Wallpaper* Class of ’24 is on view until 21 April as part of Milan Design Week 2024
Triennale Milano
Viale Emilio Alemagna, 6
20121 Milano
americanhardwood.org
janhendzel.com
snowdiamonds.com
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
Bleu Nour is a new perfume brand bottling the sexy scent of cannabis
Bleu Nour is shaking things up in the London world of perfumery with Canna Crush, a new cannabis-based fragrance
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Stone Island’s ‘Prototype Research’ exhibition at Milan Design Week is a temple to innovation
At Milan Design Week 2024, Stone Island reveals the latest edition of its ‘Prototype Research’ project, a limited-edition series that pushes fabric innovation to its limits. Here, design director Silvio Rivetti tells Wallpaper* more about this year’s fresco-like installation
By Jack Moss Published
-
Where to eat in Milan: designers’ favourite haunts
Asked where to eat in Milan, local designers Cristina Celestino, Atelier Biagetti, Studiopepe and Palomba Serafini Associati share their favourite coffee, cocktail, lunch and dinner spots
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
New Mater tables by Patricia Urquiola are made from recycled coffee beans
The Alder collection of tables by Patricia Urquiola for Mater make their debut at Milan Design Week 2024, and are made of a specially-developed material made from recycled coffee beans
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Formafantasma’s new collection explores nostalgia and the queer identity
Formafantasma present 'La Casa Dentro' at Fondazione ICA Milano (until 19 July 2024), where they draw inspiration from the domestic sphere and their own nostalgic perceptions of home
By Laura May Todd Published
-
India Mahdavi’s experimental and colourful tiles redefine interior paradigms
India Mahdavi is Japanese brand Alternative Artefacts Danto's first collaborator. At Milan Design Week 2024, they present a collection of tiles which reflect on history and inspires future interiors
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Google and Chromasonic make sense of colour at Milan Design Week
Google's interactive installation in collaboration with Chromasonic demonstrates how colour influences our perception of the world
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
‘English Folk with Italian Horsepower’: Faye Toogood and Poltrona Frau unveil their collaboration
Poltrona Frau unveils 'Squash', its new collaboration with Faye Toogood, presented during Salone del Mobile 2024 as part of the Italian furniture company's 'Imagine' collection
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Prada Frames is back for a third instalment at Milan Design Week
Registration is now open for Prada Frames 2024 at Milan Design Week, the annual symposium curated by Formafantasma exploring the relationship between the natural environment and design
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Nendo's recycled designs for Paola Lenti are inspired by cherry blossoms
Paola Lenti and Nendo unveil 'Hana-arashi' a series of sustainable furnishings inspired by Japanese culture at Milan Design Week 2024
By Maria Cristina Didero Published
-
The new sofa by Piero Lissoni, for De Padova balances comfort and elegance
‘Alberese XL’ sofa, by Piero Lissoni, for De Padova is among our Salone del Mobile 2024 highlights and continues the designer’s pursuit of form and functionality
By Léa Teuscher Published