Parti Studio swing between architecture and design through research and experimentation
Wallpaper* Future Icons: London-based architecture practice Parti made its lighting design debut this year
For a studio that has been predominantly practising architecture for the past eight years, it is an exciting moment for Parti to start designing its own objects. 'We have always been interested in work of a variety of scales,' says Eleanor Hill, founding director of Parti, which she created with Tom Leahy in 2015. is now a growing practice of designers who share Hill’s passion for 'work that makes you feel something and is atmospheric.'
Parti's lighting design debut
Atmosphere was at the heart of Parti’s first foray into lighting, the ‘Puddle’ collection. The launch was part of a collaboration with research facility and experimental fabrication workshop Grymsdyke Farm and Fels Gallery for the exhibition, ‘The Farm Shop’ in London. Here, creatives were brought together for a residency at the farm where they created site-inspired dining homewares. 'We knew there was some sort of table scape and food related events and quickly thought we’d like to design lighting.' As architects, Hill says they’re often specifying lighting, and 'struggle to find exactly what we want and what fits our needs,' so they decided to take matters into their own hands.
Keeping in theme with the environment of the residency, the lighting’s design was influenced by a 'traditionally muddy farmyard sight,' puddles. But unlike murky rainwater found on the farm in rural Buckinghamshire, these designs are reflective and refined. 'We wanted to create something that captures the joy and fun within a dinner party. We wanted to enhance the colours, movement and food at the table.' Hill and the team looked at the more ethereal elements of a puddle to realise this – the ripples on the surface, the crisp edges and depth.
Aluminium was the material of choice for the ‘Puddle’ collection for its highly reflective qualities and how it softens at a low melting point, but developing the puddle shape wasn’t an easy feat. After experimenting with both CNC cutting and traditional methods like hand casting, they soon realised digital tools were the way forward with creating the pieces of precision. 'There was quite a lot of trial and error,' Hill remembers late evenings were spent with the founder of Grymsdyke Farm, Guan Lee, clambering over the CNC machine hoping to avoid mishaps like cutting through the metal to achieve the puddle finish. The result was artfully machined aluminium embedded with a simple Tala bulb.
'In architecture, the ‘parti’ is the organising principle behind a design - it is the reason we design a project. It comes from the 15th Century French word ‘parti pros’ which means ‘decision taken,’' says Hill of why they chose the studio’s name. Reasoning is the driving force of Parti – a practice which is full of research and experimentation. Always keeping materiality in mind, Hill envisions future object lines to be 'expressive, playful and useful.'
From room dividers to tables and chairs, Hill is keen to trial different pieces, 'we’re also interested in architectural hardware, like ironmongery.' As Parti approaches ten years as a studio, they’re still evolving, balancing architectural projects from hospitality projects to private homes, but essentially for Hill the future of Parti 'will see the disciplines working together.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
-
Shin Shin embraces complexity and challenges in residential architecture - and beyond
Shin Shin Architecture is an emerging Los Angeles firm that rises to the challenges of the contemporary residential landscape and beyond
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Year in review: top 10 gadgets of 2023, as selected by Wallpaper’s Jonathan Bell
Our top 10 gadgets of 2023 are, by definition, items we do not need. Yet, from an e-ink tablet to a flip phone and a coffee maker, they are things we couldn’t help but admire
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Boxing Day: seductive beauty packaging from the past year
On Boxing Day, we reflect on some of the most seductive beauty packaging of 2023, from Hermès to Rabanne
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Giles Nartey translates African rituals into bold design objects
Future Icons: Giles Nartey's boundary-pushing work combines teaching, research and design
By Shawn Adams Published
-
Matan Fadida's work merges comfort and formal experimentation
Wallpaper* Future Icons: based in London, Matan Fadida's work can be described as industrial minimalism achieved with honest materials, and includes objects, furniture and wearables
By Francesca Perry Published
-
Christian+Jade's work starts from material investigation
Wallpaper* Future Icons: based in Copenhagen, Jade Chan and Christian Hammer Juhl work with a variety of materials, changing their perception through new concepts and contexts
By Jeni Porter Published
-
Jialun Xiong distills her inspirations in minimalist designs
Wallpaper* Future Icons: Jialun Xiong is reinventing minimalism with her pared-back yet deeply referential interiors and furnishings
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Lily Clark channels the sublime beauty of water in sculptural fountains
Wallpaper* Future Icons: LA-based Lily Clark is influenced by physics, Light & Space artists, and the California landscape
By Diana Budds Published
-
Future Icons: Alexis & Ginger's furniture starts from found pictures
Wallpaper* Future Icons: Brooklyn-based Alexis & Ginger are inspired by pictures found in the New York Public Library’s Picture Collection to create their elegant and surreal furniture and lighting
By Diana Budds Published
-
Six Dots Design’s Joseph Ellwood creates furniture to represent his generation
Wallpaper* Future Icons: Joseph Ellwood of Six Dots Design on his love of making, forms that reflect fluid identities, and his work for Rimowa
By TF Chan Published
-
Wilkinson & Rivera reinvent traditional wooden furniture from their London workshop
Wallpaper* Future Icons: Wilkinson & Rivera’s Grant Wilkinson and Teresa Rivera are reinventing furniture classics in wood
By Rosa Bertoli Published