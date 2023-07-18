Saint Laurent’s ‘37.2’ collection is made to accessorise your summer

Part of Saint Laurent’s Rive Droite offering, the ‘37.2’ collection features a host of playful summertime essentials – from pool floats to cameras

(Image credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent)
By Jack Moss
published

A mood of summertime escapism infuses Saint Laurent’s just-released ‘37.2’ collection, which features a host of holiday-ready accessories – from colourful branded pool floats to cameras, drinks cups and waterproof radios.  

The collection is part of Rive Droite, the arm of the house that comprises collaborative endeavours and limited-edited objects and ephemera. Recalling the spirit of Yves Saint Laurent’s 1966-opened Rive Droite store on Paris’ Left Bank, current creative director Anthony Vaccarello has reinvigorated the concept with new Rive Droite stores in Paris and Los Angeles. 

‘I don’t want to intellectualise it too much,’ Vaccarello previously told Wallpaper* of the pieces he chooses to create for the Rive Droite line. ‘Just keep it in the moment – Rive Droite is really about l’air du temps.’

Captured in a series of images by South Africa-born, Los Angeles-based photographer Purienne – evoking the warm haze of the season – the various objects are made to ’enhance long summer days’. They comprise beach towels, sunglasses, tote bags and boat-shaped pool floats (complete with Saint Laurent branding), all available from Rive Droite stores and globally online.

Alongside, a slew of collaborations also feature. Colourful bluetooth speakers and radios are made with French design brand Lexon, while cameras are a collaboration with Lomography. Luxurious glassware is created with Baccarat, while perhaps the summer’s most eye-catching accessory – a Saint Laurent-branded surfboard – is made in collaboration with French surfboard manufacturer UWL.

Saint Laurent Rive Droite’s ‘37.2’ collection is available now from Rive Droite stores and globally online.

