Glassware sets for every occasion

Minimalist dinner party glassware

Name: ‘Revolution’ collection

Brand: Felicia Ferrone, for Fferrone

Price: from $160

Originally designed by Felicia Ferrone in 2001, this glassware set marked the debut of the Amercian designer's brand. Each glass has two sides, one deeper and one more shallow, allowing for multiple functionalities within the collection. The idea for this dual-sided approach was the result of an evening dining with close friends, Ferrone recalls, as seen through her trained architect's lens. ‘The glassware reinvents the landscape of the table with its minimalist architectural forms: wine, water, cocktails and soup all appear to defy gravity with the floating effect of the hollow opposite side.’

Name: ‘Scotch’ tumblers and carafe

Brand: Robert Stadler, for Lobmeyr

Price: from €238

The ‘Scotch’ whisky set is named after its intended purpose but also offers a play on words as it may refer to Scotch tape, which inspired the hand-engraved tape-like strips on each side of the tumblers.

Colourful glassware

Name: ‘Pigmento’ collection

Brand: Formafantasma for Nude Glass

Price: from €63

This collection of glassware by Formafantasma includes pitchers, cake domes, dishes in various sizes and glass boxes, defined by a coloured gradient in pink, yellow and gray on mouth-blown crystalline glass that displays a sandblasted matte look.

Name: ‘31.3 Polygon Glassware’

Brand: Omer Arbel for OAO Works

Price: from $575

Bocci founder and creative director Omer Arbel created the OAO Works’ ‘31.3 Polygon Glassware’ in collaboration with a Czech glassmaker, who uses ancient colour formulas to make pieces and then supplies Arbel with his leftovers. These pieces are used to make glasses and prisms in shapes derived from a mathematical problem known as five-fold tiling.

Variations on a classic: cocktail glasses and champagne coupes

Name: ‘Puck’ collection

Brand: Tom Dixon

Price: from £65

Tom Dixon brings playfulness to the table with his contemporary cocktail glassware, which pairs a satisfyingly thick base, reminiscent of ice hockey pucks, with elegant geometric forms, such as cylinders, cones and spheres. The collection creates a stylish set of consummate companions for our cocktails.

Name: ‘Half Cut’ champagne coupes

Brand: Lee Broom

Price: £80 each

British designer Lee Broom references the thick shapes of decanter stoppers to create the base of his champagne glasses. Each of the four vessels is mounted on a distinctive, etched base, with the option of mixing and matching from the collection to create a glassware set.

Name: ‘Collect' collection

Brand: Space Copenhagen for &Tradition

Price: on request

Designed by Space Copenhagen for Danish brand &Tradition, the 'Collect' range of glassware features timeless shapes made of mouth-blown glass. The design studio founders, Signe Bindslev Henriksen and Peter Bundgaard Rützou, wanted to create a collection of home accessories 'that would inspire a welcoming environment': the glasses are part of a larger family that includes modern table linen, brass accessories and further glass objects such as carafes and bowls.

Essential everyday kitchen glassware

Name: ‘Glass / M’

Brand: Hay

Price: from £4

Simple and sturdy, this trio of minimalist drinking glasses by Hay is available in small, medium and large sizes. Compact and stackable, the essential design allows for the drinking glasses to double as a bowl for snacks.

Name: ‘Piuma’ collection

Brand: Ichendorf Milano

Price: from £16

Designed by Marco Sironi, the ‘Piuma’ tableware features an entirely transparent design that perfectly showcases the quality of Ichendorf Milano’s Italian craftsmanship. As its name indicates (meaning ‘feather’ in Italian), ‘Piuma’ is a light and elegant collection. We particularly like the essential cylindrical design of the milk jug (pictured).

