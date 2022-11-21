Glassware sets for every occasion
Our edit of contemporary glassware sets, from everyday kitchen glassware to dinner party-appropriate wine and cocktail glasses, by the best designers and makers
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Wallpaper* explores glassware sets for every occasion for this edit of drinking vessels, champagne glasses, pitchers, tumblers and coupes. From the best wine and cocktail glasses for dinner parties (and more), to minimalist, everyday kitchen glassware, we select the finest glassware in every format, created by the best designers and contemporary brands.
Browse our edit of glassware sets for every occasion
Minimalist dinner party glassware
Name: ‘Revolution’ collection
Brand: Felicia Ferrone, for Fferrone
Price: from $160
Originally designed by Felicia Ferrone in 2001, this glassware set marked the debut of the Amercian designer's brand. Each glass has two sides, one deeper and one more shallow, allowing for multiple functionalities within the collection. The idea for this dual-sided approach was the result of an evening dining with close friends, Ferrone recalls, as seen through her trained architect's lens. ‘The glassware reinvents the landscape of the table with its minimalist architectural forms: wine, water, cocktails and soup all appear to defy gravity with the floating effect of the hollow opposite side.’
Name: ‘Scotch’ tumblers and carafe
Brand: Robert Stadler, for Lobmeyr
Price: from €238
The ‘Scotch’ whisky set is named after its intended purpose but also offers a play on words as it may refer to Scotch tape, which inspired the hand-engraved tape-like strips on each side of the tumblers.
lobmeyr.com (opens in new tab)
Colourful glassware
Name: ‘Pigmento’ collection
Brand: Formafantasma for Nude Glass
Price: from €63
This collection of glassware by Formafantasma includes pitchers, cake domes, dishes in various sizes and glass boxes, defined by a coloured gradient in pink, yellow and gray on mouth-blown crystalline glass that displays a sandblasted matte look.
eu.nudeglass.com (opens in new tab)
Name: ‘31.3 Polygon Glassware’
Brand: Omer Arbel for OAO Works
Price: from $575
Bocci founder and creative director Omer Arbel created the OAO Works’ ‘31.3 Polygon Glassware’ in collaboration with a Czech glassmaker, who uses ancient colour formulas to make pieces and then supplies Arbel with his leftovers. These pieces are used to make glasses and prisms in shapes derived from a mathematical problem known as five-fold tiling.
oaoworks.com (opens in new tab)
Variations on a classic: cocktail glasses and champagne coupes
Name: ‘Puck’ collection
Brand: Tom Dixon
Price: from £65
Tom Dixon brings playfulness to the table with his contemporary cocktail glassware, which pairs a satisfyingly thick base, reminiscent of ice hockey pucks, with elegant geometric forms, such as cylinders, cones and spheres. The collection creates a stylish set of consummate companions for our cocktails.
tomdixon.net (opens in new tab)
Name: ‘Half Cut’ champagne coupes
Brand: Lee Broom
Price: £80 each
British designer Lee Broom references the thick shapes of decanter stoppers to create the base of his champagne glasses. Each of the four vessels is mounted on a distinctive, etched base, with the option of mixing and matching from the collection to create a glassware set.
leebroom.com (opens in new tab)
Name: ‘Collect' collection
Brand: Space Copenhagen for &Tradition
Price: on request
Designed by Space Copenhagen for Danish brand &Tradition, the 'Collect' range of glassware features timeless shapes made of mouth-blown glass. The design studio founders, Signe Bindslev Henriksen and Peter Bundgaard Rützou, wanted to create a collection of home accessories 'that would inspire a welcoming environment': the glasses are part of a larger family that includes modern table linen, brass accessories and further glass objects such as carafes and bowls.
Essential everyday kitchen glassware
Name: ‘Glass / M’
Brand: Hay
Price: from £4
Simple and sturdy, this trio of minimalist drinking glasses by Hay is available in small, medium and large sizes. Compact and stackable, the essential design allows for the drinking glasses to double as a bowl for snacks.
hay.dk (opens in new tab)
Name: ‘Piuma’ collection
Brand: Ichendorf Milano
Price: from £16
Designed by Marco Sironi, the ‘Piuma’ tableware features an entirely transparent design that perfectly showcases the quality of Ichendorf Milano’s Italian craftsmanship. As its name indicates (meaning ‘feather’ in Italian), ‘Piuma’ is a light and elegant collection. We particularly like the essential cylindrical design of the milk jug (pictured).
ichendorfmilano.com (opens in new tab)
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
Apartment interior design: outstanding spaces around the globe
Apartment interiors can be tricky to balance. Create a sense of space and get inspired by our global edit of architect-designed ideas. From minimalist mezzanines and lofts that bridge old and new, to sleek urban penthouses and dramatic transformations
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Saint Laurent celebrate Renato D’Agostin’s road trip photography in new exhibition
Hosted at Saint Laurent’s Rive Droite stores in Paris and LA, the exhibition collates Renato D’Agostin’s photographs of a 2015 road trip across America
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Tora Schultz: ‘Bitch on Wheels’ is a surreal, witty take on a world designed for the male body
From crash test dummies to pitchfork stilettos, Tora Schultz’s show ‘Bitch on Wheels’ at Copenhagen’s O–Overgaden is a tragic comedy exploring gender bias, stereotypes, and the surrealism of everyday life
By Alice Godwin • Published
-
Nendo unveils gravity-formed Melt furniture for WonderGlass
By Ali Morris • Published
-
Star cast: The Bouroullec brothers create alcoves and cylindrical vessels for WonderGlass in Milan
By Ali Morris • Published
-
A transborder glass collaboration forges at Zona Maco in Mexico City
By Benoit Loiseau • Published
-
Tinted love: we’re taking a Technicolor tumble into cocktail hour
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec take glassblowing to the extreme for Galerie Kreo
By Rosa Bertoli • Published