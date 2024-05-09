Take off with Wallpaper* June 2024: The Travel Issue

The Wallpaper* June 2024 Travel Issue is on sale now, ready to whisk you to the best of Ho Chi Minh City, Caracas’ modernist marvels, classy Canadian cabins, a Swiss sleep retreat, and more

Wallpaper* June 2024 covers
On the newsstand cover (left), Dress, £2,165, by Ferragamo. Shoes, £710, by Jacquemus. Earrings, price on request, by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Necklace, £895, by Goossens. On the limited-edition cover (right), the new Emory hotel in Knightsbridge, designed by the late Richard Rogers and Ivan Harbour of architectural firm RSHP
(Image credit: Left, photography: Valentin Hennequin. Fashion: Jason Hughes. Right, photography: Leon Chew)
By
published

For our annual Travel Issue, we’ve cast off with a degree of brio reflective of the industry’s ‘return to normal’, compiling a series of journeys that, while considering the impact achieving that sense of freedom involves, offers good reasons why we should never give up the urge to adventure.

mopeds in Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City

(Image credit: Jin Jia Ji)

So this year’s issue takes us to Ho Chi Minh City, where a turbulent history has given way to a conurbation growing at incredible speed, under the protective gaze of insightful and powerful local voices that reflect its new-found energy. A similar story is spelt out in Adam Štěch’s tour of Caracas’ surprising wellspring of modernist buildings – a vernacular that survives the vicissitudes of the Venezuelan capital’s recent past. Marrakech provides the timeless backdrop to our fashion story, its Moorish architecture blending seamlessly with this season’s most striking silhouettes.

Elsewhere, we visit the Comblé Bar by Shiro Kuramata, in Shizuoka, southwest of Tokyo – a city not short of top-tier landmark boîtes – tour the all-new, suites-only Emory hotel in London’s Knightsbridge with its architects, RSHP, and check into Switzerland’s Chenot Palace in search of hot wraps and cold showers – a necessary balm to a life of constant movement.

house in jungle

Canopy House, a private retreat in Brazil’s Atlantic Forest by Studio MK27

(Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

And for those who lust after the lure of the home from home, we bring you a brace of remotely located properties that uniquely complement their surroundings, whether that’s the canopy of a tropical rainforest or an archipelago in Canada’s northwest.

Finally, and worthy of a ‘flight announcement’ all of its own, Navigator – a name from Wallpaper’s own storied past – returns as our new back-page city guide. For the June issue, we felt it only right to start with Cannes, the Riviera playground where the world’s film-goers flock each May. Stay warm, travel well and enjoy the issue.

Bill Prince
Editor-in-Chief

Topics
Vietnam Venezuela Canada Tokyo London
Bill Prince

Bill Prince is a journalist, author, and editor-in-chief of Wallpaper*. Prior to his taking up the role in March 2024 (and following a stint as acting editor-in-chief from March 2022 to April 2023), he served for 23 years as the deputy editor of British GQ, before which he worked at EMAP (as assistant editor of Q Magazine) and IPC (where he began his career at NME). In addition to editing, writing and brand curation, Bill is an acknowledged authority on travel, hospitality and men's style. His first book, ‘Royal Oak: From Iconoclast To Icon’ – a tribute to the Audemars Piguet timepiece at 50 – was published by Assouline in September 2022.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸