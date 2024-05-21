Bottega Veneta launches new scented candles in volcano-glazed ceramic pots
Bottega Veneta has released a new range of scented candles. Contained in volcano-glazed ceramic pots, they are designed for reuse around the home
Bottega Veneta has just (21 May 2024) announced the release of a new line of scented candles. Paying homage to the design principles of the house, which are deeply rooted in artisanal craft, the candles are housed in one-of-a-kind volcano-glazed clay pots, that have been handmade in Italy.
The type of glaze references Bottega Veneta’s Venetian origins (the brand was founded in Venice in 1966 by Michele Taddei and Renzo Zengiaro) through a nod to the city’s marbled architecture and networks of water. It also appears as though the finish of the glaze is in motion across the surface of each pot, mimicking the intricate and kinetic leatherwork of creative director Matthieu Blazy.
Bottega Veneta’s scented candles form an olfactory tryptic
Created in three distinctive scents, extracted from essential oils, the candles can be lit separately or together to create an olfactory triptych. Each clay jar is colour-coded to indicate their notes. The green Raintree candle combines mellow fig, aromatic thyme, and lavender absolute, which Bottega Veneta says creates ‘a soft, verdant scent brimming with summer promise and Mediterranean warmth’.
Next, the Lantern candle (housed in a yellow pot) combines incense, suede rose, and vetiver for a spicy, suede-like ambience. The red jar, contains the Redstone scented candle, and blends plum nectar, tobacco, and cedarwood into a rich, leathery scent, with sweet amber notes. Once the mineral wax has burned down, the ceramic pots can then be reused around the home, as a decorative and functional object.
Bottega Veneta scented candles, £320 each, are available now.
A version of this article appears in the June 2024 Travel Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Hannah Tindle is Beauty & Grooming Editor at Wallpaper*. With ten years of experience working for media titles and brands across the luxury and culture sectors, she brings a breadth of knowledge to the magazine’s beauty vertical, which closely intersects with fashion, art, design, and technology.
