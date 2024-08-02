Hedi Slimane captures Ever Anderson on film wearing Celine’s ‘effortless’ red lipstick

Back in March this year (2024) Hedi Slimane announced the imminent arrival of Celine’s first-ever beauty line, Celine Beauté.

And – for those who can make it down to Harrods at least – the wait is now over, as the collection has just pre-launched at the luxury London department store with its ‘Rouge Triomphe’ red lipstick.

Hedi Slimane directs Ever Anderson in the first Celine Beauté campaign

Celine Beauté at Harrods (Image credit: Courtesy of Celine)

To mark the occasion, Hedi Slimane tapped American model and actor Ever Anderson to star in the debut Celine Beauté campaign. The 16-year-old Anderson, who is the daughter of Milla Jovovich, has also recently featured in Celine’s ‘Portrait of an Actress’ photography series. (Other notable subjects shot by Slimane for the project include Margaret Qualley, whose recent roles include Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness, and Lily McInerny, who will star alongside Chloë Sevigny in the upcoming film adaptation of Françoise Sagan’s 1954 novel Bonjour Tristesse).

In the campaign, soundtracked with the song ‘Sunshine’ by Grace In Space , Slimane captures Anderson in close-up, a wind machine blowing her tousled dirty blonde hair, styled by Esther Langham . Her make-up look has been created by Aaron De May , with freckles showing through subtly mattified skin and barely perceptible eyeshadow and mascara that allows the ‘Rouge Triomphe’ lipstick to shine.

celine A photo posted by on

‘Rouge Triomphe’ is described by the Maison as ‘effortless’. This sentiment extends to how it should be worn (as perfectly demonstrated by Anderson) and also the formulation itself. The hydrating yet long-lasting satin finish is designed to feel almost weightless, inspired by Slimane’s ‘obsession with couture fabrics’. The lipstick’s delicate scent of rose and rice powder is a nostalgic nod to beauty products from the 1970s.

If you’re unable to head over to Harrods to try it for yourself, don’t fret. As it will be available globally from mid-October.

celine.com

Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors