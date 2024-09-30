Hedi Slimane’s latest Celine collection is an homage the leading ladies of 1960s France: watch the film
Inspired by listening to The Velvet Underground and Nico while re-reading Françoise Sagan, Hedi Slimane pays ode to legendary French it-girls like Sagan, Françoise Hardy and Juliette Gréco with a collection rooted in the liberatory spirit of the 1960s
Two decades on from her death, French author Françoise Sagan is having something of a moment. First, there is the upcoming film adaptation of her breakout novel Bonjour Tristesse, a melodrama of teenage lust and disillusionment set in the Côte d'Azur which Sagan published in 1954 aged just 18 (it would make her a sensation). Starring Chloë Sevigny, Claes Bang and Lily McInerny, the new film premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month and marks the directorial debut of writer Durga Chew-Bose.
And this weekend in Paris, Hedi Slimane looked to Sagan as inspiration for his latest Celine womenswear collection, presented via a short film titled Un Été Français (it would mark the first time in four years that the designer has shown his womenswear collection to coincide with Paris Fashion Week, which is currently taking place in the city). It was not Bonjour Tristesse, though, which served as the collection’s starting point – rather La Chamade, another tale of teenage disillusionment and lost love. It traces the brief, heady relationship between the carefree Lucile and penniless publisher Antoine in post-war Paris, fated by Lucile’s desires to live a life of luxury. It was adapted into a 1968 movie by Alain Cavalier, starring Catherine Deneuve as the flighty Lucile.
Celine Womenswear Summer 2025: ‘Un Été Français’
The designer said that it was a re-reading of La Chamade, while listening to the music of The Velvet Underground and Nico, which set the S/S 2025 collection’s mood. Riffing on girlish, 1960s silhouettes, the collection is also a nod towards the golden era of the French house in the 1960s and 1970s, when Celine became the unofficial uniform of the Parisian bourgeoisie. Here, Slimane conjures the era’s liberated spirit in abbreviated skirt suits and tweed twin sets, ‘boarding school' kilts and babydoll dresses (the latter nipped under the chest with a bow), alongside Breton stripes, printed silk scarfs, and 1960s-style floral prints (a rare moment of pattern from the designer). An impressive series of couture looks, interspersed throughout, include architectural black evening gowns and shorter styles adorned by thousands of beads, crystals and sequins. The ‘Teen Bag Joséphine’, meanwhile, is the season’s main bag, a nostalgic, ladylike style which recalls vintage handbags.
Meanwhile winged eyeliner – an homage, says Slimane, to the recently departed actress Françoise Hardy – and ruffled bobbed hair suggest an underlying mood of rebellion, a subcultural streak which runs through all of the designer’s work. The eyeliner is a tease of a new release from the Celine Beauté. line, which launched in Harrods earlier this month with its first product, the ‘Rouge Triomphe’ classic red lipstick. The eyeliner was designed in ‘the spirit of Greco’, say the collection notes, a reference to another muse of Slimane’s: Juliette Gréco, the late French singer and actress who he photographed in 2020 (one of the images is a close-up of her eyes drawn with thick black eyeliner). The winged style also references the 2000s indie music scene, a continuing fascination for the designer.
The accompanying Slimane-directed film was shot on location at Compiègne, an opulent royal chateau to the north-east of Paris, where Marie Antoinette met Louis XVI. In the cinematic short, the models walk amid its dramatic corridors and frolic in the vast grounds (in one scene, a model holds a lamb, a nod perhaps to the tale that Antoinette had a flock of perfumed pink sheep in Versailles). Lila Moss stars in the short, which is soundtracked by the Lou Reed-written Femme Fatale, performed by The Velvet Underground and Nico. It provides a companion piece of sorts to the S/S 2025 menswear show film, released earlier this month, which was captured in Holkham Hall on England’s Norfolk coastline and drew inspiration from Evelyn Waugh and his social circle of Bright Young Things.
Watch the Summer 2025 Celine film below.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
'Safe Flight' is ICON's bespoke reinvention of the legendary 1975 Jeep Cherokee
ICON 4x4 have expanded their Reformer series of one-off custom cars with this reinvigorated classic Jeep, finally bearing authentic Native American imagery for the first time
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke division pushes paint technology to the limits in the Spectre Lunaflair
This one-off commission transforms Rolls-Royce’s all-electric Spectre into a shimmering spectacle inspired by atmospherical effects
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Inside Noah Davis' rich, cinematic world
Nearly a decade after Noah Davis' passing, a touring retrospective sets out to bring his work to a wider audience
By Hili Perlson Published
-
A guide to the best fashion stores London has to offer
As London Fashion Week arrives in the British capital today (13 September 2024), Wallpaper* picks the must-visit London fashion stores – from big-name boutiques and classic department stores to the best in vintage, alongside the sleek and experimental
By Jack Moss Published
-
Hedi Slimane takes Celine to Norfolk for ‘Anglomania’ menswear collection: watch the film
Inspired by Evelyn Waugh’s ‘Bright Young Things’, Hedi Slimane’s latest Celine menswear collection is captured by the designer in a romantic short film set at the Palladian Holkham Hall on England’s Norfolk coastline
By Jack Moss Published
-
Why solid soap is the most pleasurable object to bathe with
Solid soap provides a tactile bathing experience like no other. Hannah Tindle explores why in the September 2024 Style Issue of Wallpaper*, with soaps by Chanel, Celine, Diptyque, and more, photographed by Sophie Gladstone
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
’What is the life of a woman?’: Nadège Vanhée on a decade of womenswear at Hermès
For the past ten years, Nadège Vanhée, head of womenswear at Hermès, has steered the French maison on a quietly rebellious path, exploring notions of contemplation, liberation and sensuality. Speaking to fashion features editor Jack Moss, she unpacks her evolution
By Jack Moss Published
-
Wallpaper* September 2024, The Style Issue, is on newsstands now: discover the looks of the season
Wallpaper* September 2024, The Style Issue, heralds sensual dressing for the season ahead. Hear from Dior’s Kim Jones, Hermès’ Nadège Vanhée, and tour Karl Lagerfeld’s bookshop
By Bill Prince Published
-
Celine Beauté by Hedi Slimane arrives in Harrods with an ‘effortless’ red lipstick
Hedi Slimane’s Celine Beauté line pre-launches this month in Harrods with its ‘Rouge Triomphe’ lipstick
By Hannah Tindle Last updated
-
‘I feel like a new designer’: inside the renaissance of Tory Burch
Tory Burch sits down with Jack Moss to talk about her creative rebirth, which prizes the experimental and the unexpected, and has seen her garner a new generation of trend-hungry devotees
By Jack Moss Published
-
Celine’s pilates collection makes for a deeply luxurious workout
Hedi Slimane’s pilates collection for Celine contains all your workout essentials, reimagined in the designer’s singular style – from leather kettlebells and weights to a Triomphe reformer machine
By Jack Moss Published