Celine teases a new beauty line, the first in its 78-year history

Celine presented its A/W 2024 collection yesterday (12 March 2024), an ode to the maison’s 1960s heyday and titled ‘La Collection de l’Arc de Triomphe’. Make-up artist Aaron de Mey, who has been working with Hedi Slimane on Celine shows for a number of years, created a pared-back beauty look, which included a nude lip befitting of the era the collection referenced.

As it turns out, this was a shade called ‘La Peau Nue’ (translating as ‘naked skin’) and is part of the soon-to-launch Celine Beauté line, the first cosmetics offering in the house’s nearly 80-year history.

Celine Beauté by Hedi Slimane (Image credit: Courtesy of Celine)

Celine Beauté is coming, with the first product launch in autumn 2024

In 2019, Celine brought out a Haute Parfumerie collection, another pioneering move from Slimane, which Wallpaper* awarded ‘Best Beauty Packaging’ in 2023 for its bath and body line. The aesthetic of Celine Beauté is very much in keeping with this, with faceted refillable tubes embossed with the Triomphe monogram, inspired by late 18th-century French-style classicism (notably the gold jewellery worn by Louis XVI and the art deco movement). This includes bottles, pencils, cases, and objects made for ‘enriching the cultural roots’ of the maison through Parisian beauty and grooming rituals.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Celine)

The first items will arrive in autumn 2024, ‘a collection of high-end luxury objects and jewellery or accessories as well as precious leathers’, and a red lipstick, ‘Rouge Triomphe’. This will soon be followed by a wider range of colours, comprising a 15-shade, satin finish lipstick collection called ‘Le Rouge Celine’. The hydrating and long-wearing formula is said to ‘provide precise, generous and effortless application’, including 89 per cent naturally derived ingredients. The products are scented with notes of rose and rice powder, in a nod to the 1970s. After this, each season reveals a new collection, with lip balms, mascaras, eyeliners, loose powder, blush cases and nail polishes.

