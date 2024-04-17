Aesop’s Salone del Mobile 2024 installations in Milan are multisensory experiences

Aesop has partnered with Salone del Mobile for the first time, for a series of installations across Milan that comprise sight, touch, taste, and scent. Founded in Melbourne in 1987 by Dennis Paphitis, Aesop was one of the first independent brands working with essential oils and natural ingredients.

Today, it is one of the largest and most respected names in skincare, with ethically produced haircare and body care, known for its signature products, which include balms, creams, tonics, and more with distinctive botanical fragrances.

Aesop at Salone del Mobile 2024

Aesop’s series of design installations launched this week during Salone del Mobile 2024 tap into the sensorial experience of using its products. At its newest Milan store in Piazza Cordusio, architect Nicolas Schuybroek has created a ‘soap salon’ piece titled ‘Form follows formulation’, crafted from Body Cleansing Slabs that appear to hover in a monolithic grid.

‘The scenography is inspired by the Arte Povera movement from the late 1960s and 1970s,’ says Schuybroek. ‘This movement has inspired my practice for many years now, and shaped the basis of this project for Aesop, which is known for its minimalist packaging. Restricting materiality to something as simple as a soap bar resonates with the principles of the movement, while also echoing Superstudio’s iconic monochromatic grid structures from the 1970s.’

A peep through the soap brickwork reveals films that are dedicated to Aesop products, whilst inside the structure itself, an Aesop therapist will ‘perform’ a live facial on each day of the festival at 5.55pm. Inspired by medical theatres, the performance demonstrates the brand’s meticulous approach to skincare, including the application of custom formulation blends, alongside the rituals of cleansing, exfoliating, massaging and hydrating. This will be accompanied by a disembodied figure, narrating each action.

In addition, those wandering the city during the fair can discover the Aesop Aromatoria, a series of telephone box-sized travelling booths that stop off at various locations to provide guests with olfactory experiences. The booths will display maps of the area devised by Aesop that highlight key works from emerging designers, and recommend where to eat in Milan. (A portable version of these maps is also available, to see Milan through Aesop’s eyes.) Finally, a panel talk will take place at the new store, further delving into the design philosophy behind Aesop, alongside a dinner that reimagines core brand principles through food.

The programme of Aesop installations runs until 21 April 2024 at Salone del Mobile, Milan.

