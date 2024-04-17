Aesop’s Salone del Mobile 2024 installations in Milan are multisensory experiences
Aesop has partnered with Salone del Mobile to launch a series of installations across Milan, tapping into sight, touch, taste, and scent
Aesop has partnered with Salone del Mobile for the first time, for a series of installations across Milan that comprise sight, touch, taste, and scent. Founded in Melbourne in 1987 by Dennis Paphitis, Aesop was one of the first independent brands working with essential oils and natural ingredients.
Today, it is one of the largest and most respected names in skincare, with ethically produced haircare and body care, known for its signature products, which include balms, creams, tonics, and more with distinctive botanical fragrances.
Aesop at Salone del Mobile 2024
Aesop’s series of design installations launched this week during Salone del Mobile 2024 tap into the sensorial experience of using its products. At its newest Milan store in Piazza Cordusio, architect Nicolas Schuybroek has created a ‘soap salon’ piece titled ‘Form follows formulation’, crafted from Body Cleansing Slabs that appear to hover in a monolithic grid.
‘The scenography is inspired by the Arte Povera movement from the late 1960s and 1970s,’ says Schuybroek. ‘This movement has inspired my practice for many years now, and shaped the basis of this project for Aesop, which is known for its minimalist packaging. Restricting materiality to something as simple as a soap bar resonates with the principles of the movement, while also echoing Superstudio’s iconic monochromatic grid structures from the 1970s.’
A peep through the soap brickwork reveals films that are dedicated to Aesop products, whilst inside the structure itself, an Aesop therapist will ‘perform’ a live facial on each day of the festival at 5.55pm. Inspired by medical theatres, the performance demonstrates the brand’s meticulous approach to skincare, including the application of custom formulation blends, alongside the rituals of cleansing, exfoliating, massaging and hydrating. This will be accompanied by a disembodied figure, narrating each action.
In addition, those wandering the city during the fair can discover the Aesop Aromatoria, a series of telephone box-sized travelling booths that stop off at various locations to provide guests with olfactory experiences. The booths will display maps of the area devised by Aesop that highlight key works from emerging designers, and recommend where to eat in Milan. (A portable version of these maps is also available, to see Milan through Aesop’s eyes.) Finally, a panel talk will take place at the new store, further delving into the design philosophy behind Aesop, alongside a dinner that reimagines core brand principles through food.
The programme of Aesop installations runs until 21 April 2024 at Salone del Mobile, Milan.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Tindle is Beauty & Grooming Editor at Wallpaper*. With ten years of experience working for media titles and brands across the luxury and culture sectors, she brings a breadth of knowledge to the magazine’s beauty vertical, which closely intersects with fashion, art, design, and technology.
-
Dial into the Boring Phone and more smartphone alternatives
From the deliberately dull new Boring Phone to Honor’s latest hook-up with Porsche, a host of new devices that do the phone thing slightly differently
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Berlinde De Bruyckere’s angels without faces touch down in Venice church
Belgian artist Berlinde De Bruyckere’s recent archangel sculptures occupy the 16th-century white marble Abbazia di San Giorgio Maggiore for the Venice Biennale 2024
By Osman Can Yerebakan Published
-
Discover Acqua di Parma’s new Mandarino di Sicilia fragrance at Milan Design Week 2024
Acqua di Parma and Fornice Objects bring the splendour of Sicilian mandarin fields to Milan to celebrate new fragrance Mandarino di Sicilia
By Simon Mills Published
-
Thom Browne shows how to make the perfect bed with theatrical performance at Milan Design Week 2024
American fashion designer Thom Browne makes his Milan Design Week debut with a new homeware collection created in collaboration with historic linen company Frette
By Scarlett Conlon Published
-
Winter layering: six nourishing balms to envelop your dry skin in luxury
Master winter layering with these luxurious balms made to shield your skin, hair and body from biting temperatures
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Aesop gift kits signal it’s time for harmony and hand balm
Aesop’s Resonant Gestures gift kits come with specially composed musical tracks to tend to mind, body and home
By Simon Mills Published
-
Aesop’s Seoul store is inspired by a Korean pavilion
To mark the recent opening of the Aesop Seochon store in Seoul, Wallpaper* hosted a panel discussion, including contributing editor Dal Chodha and the store’s architect partner Samuso Hyojadong
By Simon Mills Published
-
Aesop’s New York story
To celebrate the recently opened Aesop New York NoMad store, Wallpaper* hosted a panel discussion led by US editor Pei-Ru Keh alongside seasoned Aesop collaborators Cyril Marsollier and Wallo Villacorta of MV-LLC practice
By Simon Mills Published
-
Aesop’s ethereal stores: explore the brand’s design philosophy in a short film
Perfectly integrated into the local urban fabric, Aesop’s three new stores showcase the brand’s powerful yet pared-back design philosophy
By Dal Chodha Published
-
New Aesop store in Rome opens, an ode to the Eternal City
At the new Aesop Via del Corso store in Rome, architect Jakob Sprenger hosted a celebratory event with Wallpaper*, including a panel discussion chaired by contributing editor Dal Chodha
By Simon Mills Published
-
For Pride Month 2023, Aesop offers free books at its ‘Queer Library’
To celebrate Pride Month 2023, Aesop Queer Library offers free books by LGBTQIA+ writers at locations in the US, UK (until 2 July)) and Canada
By Mary Cleary Last updated