Where to eat in Milan: designers’ favourite haunts
Asked where to eat in Milan, local designers Cristina Celestino, Atelier Biagetti, Studiopepe and Palomba Serafini Associati share their favourite coffee, cocktail, lunch and dinner spots
Want to know where to eat in Milan during Salone del Mobile 2024 and beyond? We asked local designers – Cristina Celestino, Atelier Biagetti, Studiopepe and Paloma Serafini Associati, some of the most exciting names in the city’s contemporary design scene – about their favourite Milan restaurants, cafés and bars. Even during the busiest of times, there are two things Italians will always prioritise: their morning espresso and a cheeky apéritif. So for the best coffee, cocktail, lunch and dinner spots in Milan, here’s where the designers go.
Where to eat in Milan, a designers’ guide
Cristina Celestino
Cristina Celestino is an architect and designer who founded the furniture brand Attico Design in 2011, and whose projects span from interiors such as a Rome apartment to refillable candles by Diptyque.
Morning espresso at Pasticceria Gelsomina
‘I take my first espresso leisurely at home, during breakfast with my daughter Bianca. A second espresso is mandatory at Pasticceria Gelsomina, where I relish the sense of unfinished interior design that accentuates the abundance of excellent pastries!’
Pasticceria Gelsomina is located at Via Carlo Tenca 5 Milan
Aperitivo at Bolo'bolo Bar
‘Bolo’bolo, near Piazza Baiamonti, is a bar tucked away on a side street inaccessible to cars. The space is designed in an old-fashioned way and boasts a beautiful, large central counter that serves the most delicious cocktails.’
Bolo'bolo Bar is located at Via Maurizio Quadrio 25 Milan
Casual lunch at La Belle Aurore
‘I always have a soft spot for a casual lunch at La Belle Aurore. There’s a nostalgic allure to this place that remains unchanged over the years. I adore their home-style cooking; a must-try are the meatballs or their tomato pasta.’
La Belle Aurore is located at Via Privata Giuseppe Abamonti 1 Milan
Dinner at Polpo Semplicemente Pesce by Spica
‘I love the seafood restaurant Polpo Semplicemente Pesce. The marine atmosphere and the azure colours instantly put me in a good mood. I like it because it also offers a tapas menu, perfect for shared dinners with friends. I also really like how they project old seaside photos from the 1970s and 1980s... it brings back many childhood memories.’
Polpo Semplicemente Pesce is located at Via Melzo 9 Milan
Laura Baldassari and Alberto Biagetti of Atelier Biagetti
Atelier Biagetti, known for its tongue-in-cheek installations, objects and performances – and showcasing its Wearable Casa collection in collaboration with MCM at Milan Design Week 2024 – was born from the creative collaboration between architect and designer Alberto Biagetti, and artist Laura Baldassari in 2003.
Morning espresso at Mag Cafe
‘Our first cup of coffee in the morning is always the one we brew at home with our reliable old Moka pot. After sipping on our homemade coffee, we like to take a stroll along the beautiful Navigli canal. While enjoying the stunning view, we make a pit stop at Mag Cafe – a lovely little bar that serves excellent coffee. If we’re lucky, we may even spot some swans floating by.’
Mag Cafe is located at Ripa di Porta Ticinese 43 Milan
Aperitivo at Rita’s Tiki Room
‘During spring, it’s always a delight to step out and unwind with an aperitif while the sun is still shining. If you’re looking for a great spot, head over to Rita’s Tiki Room. The cocktails are sure to impress, and the staff are incredibly friendly, making you feel like you’ve been transported to a tropical island.’
Rita’s Tiki Room is located at Ripa di Porta Ticinese 69 Milan
Casual lunch at I Capatosta
‘We have truly developed a bit of a fixation when it comes to lunchtime at I Capatosta because of their amazing pizza! But, if you’re not in the mood for pizza, don’t worry – they’ve got a vast menu of mouth-watering Neapolitan dishes to choose from, such as Gnocchi alla Sorrentina or pasta e patate,’ say Baldassari and Alberto Biagetti (I Capatosta is also featured in Wallpaper’s insiders’ guide to 25 Milan pizza spots.)
I Capatosta is located at Alzaia Naviglio Grande 56 Milan
Dinner at Osteria Grand Hotel
‘Osteria Grand Hotel is an authentic restaurant in Milan that serves traditional Italian cuisine. The restaurant has a long-standing history dating back to the early 1900s when it was known as El Gandin. In the old days, it was renowned for its bocce courts and terrace that hosted evening dances. Weather permitting, you can enjoy dining outside under the beautiful pergola.’
Osteria Grand Hotel is located at Via Ascanio Sforza 75 Milan
Arianna Lelli Mami of Studiopepe
Studiopepe, an architecture and design studio founded by Arianna Lelli Mami and Chiara Di Pinto in 2006, specialises in luxury retail, hospitality, residential spaces and product design, with past pieces including fringed mirrors and a knotted chair for Visionnaire.
Aperitivo at Kanpai
‘As an aperitif you have great cocktails at Kanpai, it is also a restaurant and they make delicious saucers to share.’
Kanpai is located at Via Melzo 12 Milan
Casual lunch at Trattoria Torre di Pisa
‘A classic place to eat a good riso al salto is Trattoria Torre di Pisa in Brera. But if you fancy something different, check out Emoraya: a Japanese trattoria with a bright ambience where every dish is a surprising discovery.’
Trattoria Torre di Pisa is located at Via Fiori Chiari 21 Milan
Dinner at Røst
‘For the evening, choose Røst, they offer sophisticated, tasty fish dishes. The atmosphere is metropolitan, easy and refined – the staff is very friendly.’
Røst is located at Via Melzo 3 Milan
Ludovica Serafini and Roberto Palomba of Palomba Serafini Associati
Palomba Serafini Associati, established by architects and designers Ludovica Serafini and Roberto Palomba in 1994, is an interior design and architecture studio, with past projects spanning minimalist mini pools for Kos and a Puglian palazzo.
Morning espresso at Pasticceria Caravaggio
‘Our go-to is – undoubtedly – Pasticceria Caravaggio, a traditional pastry shop next to our studio. Thanks to our longtime acquaintance with the owners, they always know our order: a breakfast wheat brioche with berries and a good coffee.’
Pasticceria Caravaggio is located at Via Giuseppe Meda 14 Milan
Aperitivo at Sogni Milano
‘Sogni Milano is a welcoming, exquisitely-furnished place perfect to enjoy a cocktail with friends and good music.’
Sogni Milano is located at Via S. Calocero 8 Milan
Casual lunch at Giacomo Bistrot
‘Choosing Giacomo Bistrot, a French-style bistro with an English feel, is always a good shout for its central location, seasonal menus and truly exceptional cocktails.’
Giacomo Bistrot is located at Via Pasquale Sottocorno 6 Milan
Dinner at Ristorante BBQ Milano
‘For dinner, we recommend Ristorante BBQ Milano: the owners, Danila and Andrea, turn typical dishes into moments of pure pleasure.’
Ristorante BBQ Milano is located at Via Pasquale Sottocorno 5/A Milan
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
