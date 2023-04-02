The ‘Shibari’ chair by Studiopepe for Visionnaire celebrates the symbolism of the knot

Discover the Wallpaper* guide to Salone del Mobile 2023 and Milan Design Week

Studiopepe’s design philosophy is based on extensive iconographic research, a conceptual approach to objects and a touch of the unexpected, giving a rich context to everything it does (including its 2023 horoscopes for Wallpaper*). Its penchant for symbolism is apparent in its latest creation for Visionnaire, the ‘Shibari’ chair, which is named after the Japanese word for ‘binding’ or ‘tying’.

This is the second collaboration between the luxury interiors brand and the Milanese design studio, following a fruitful debut at last year's fair that featured a pair of fringed mirrors inspired by astrology, and a series of tongue-shaped lighting designs.

‘Across history the knot has had many different meanings, including sacred and religious symbolism,’ explain Studiopepe co-founders Arianna Lelli Mami and Chiara Di Pinto. ‘In Egypt it represented life: the knot of Isis stood for immortality and divine love, while the endless knot is one of the most ancient motifs, used in Buddhist symbolism in China and Tibet, but also in geographically distant zones, to convey a sense of infinite devotion.’

The pair are also keen to point out that knots are also about connection: ‘Since ancient times the knot has had a clear meaning of junction and commitment between two people. This meaning is immediately associated with love, precisely to emphasise the inseparable nature of a bond. It is not a noose, not a tight restraint, but an intertwined connection, representing a sense of give and take, of help in moments of need. Extended horizontally, it reminds us of the symbol of infinity: what could be a better way to represent everlasting love?’

Studiopepe’s own knot takes shape on the backrest of its new ‘Shibari’ chair, which will be upholstered in Paddington, an ecological fur made from recycled PET, which itself will be recyclable. It will be displayed in Milan at the studio’s ‘Empire of the Senses’ exhibition for Visionnaire.

