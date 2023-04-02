The ‘Shibari’ chair by Studiopepe for Visionnaire celebrates the symbolism of the knot
The ‘Shibari’ chair by Studiopepe for Visionnaire is among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Discover the Wallpaper* guide to Salone del Mobile 2023 and Milan Design Week
Studiopepe’s design philosophy is based on extensive iconographic research, a conceptual approach to objects and a touch of the unexpected, giving a rich context to everything it does (including its 2023 horoscopes for Wallpaper*). Its penchant for symbolism is apparent in its latest creation for Visionnaire, the ‘Shibari’ chair, which is named after the Japanese word for ‘binding’ or ‘tying’.
This is the second collaboration between the luxury interiors brand and the Milanese design studio, following a fruitful debut at last year's fair that featured a pair of fringed mirrors inspired by astrology, and a series of tongue-shaped lighting designs.
‘Across history the knot has had many different meanings, including sacred and religious symbolism,’ explain Studiopepe co-founders Arianna Lelli Mami and Chiara Di Pinto. ‘In Egypt it represented life: the knot of Isis stood for immortality and divine love, while the endless knot is one of the most ancient motifs, used in Buddhist symbolism in China and Tibet, but also in geographically distant zones, to convey a sense of infinite devotion.’
The pair are also keen to point out that knots are also about connection: ‘Since ancient times the knot has had a clear meaning of junction and commitment between two people. This meaning is immediately associated with love, precisely to emphasise the inseparable nature of a bond. It is not a noose, not a tight restraint, but an intertwined connection, representing a sense of give and take, of help in moments of need. Extended horizontally, it reminds us of the symbol of infinity: what could be a better way to represent everlasting love?’
Studiopepe’s own knot takes shape on the backrest of its new ‘Shibari’ chair, which will be upholstered in Paddington, an ecological fur made from recycled PET, which itself will be recyclable. It will be displayed in Milan at the studio’s ‘Empire of the Senses’ exhibition for Visionnaire.
Salone del Mobile, Fiera Milano Rho, Hall 5, Stand L11
Visionnaire Piazza Cavour, 3
visionnaire-home.com (opens in new tab)
Look out for more May 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April, for more Salone del Mobile previews. Wallpaper* is available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
-
Humberto Campana welcomes us to his new São Paulo studio
As one half of Estudio Campana, Humberto Campana built a reputation for elevating found objects into playful furnishings. We visit his new São Paulo studio as he embarks on a solo career
By Beta Germano • Published
-
‘Make Something Wonderful’ is the first publication from the Steve Jobs Archive
The ultimate exploration of a singular mind, ‘Make Something Wonderful’ is Steve Jobs in his own words
By Sarah Douglas • Published
-
Taste the complex flavours of Terre, the Michelin-star restaurant in the Irish countryside
Following the announcement of its Michelin star, we visit Terre in County Cork to see what it has to offer
By Melina Keays • Published
-
Paola Navone turns her souvenirs into lottery prizes
Lottery now open: ‘Take It Or Leave It’ – by Paola Navone and The Slowdown with Daniel Rozensztroch – sees the Italian designer offer her souvenirs to the design community in Milan
By Maria Cristina Didero • Published
-
Kohler’s ‘The Creator’s Journey’ presents artful thinking at Milan Design Week
Salone del Mobile 2023: Kohler’s ‘The Creator’s Journey’ features works by a group of female artists and an installation by sculptor Janet Echelman
By Maria Cristina Didero • Published
-
Marimekko taps Sabine Finkenauer for a graphic tableware and textiles collection
Salone del Mobile 2023: the Finnish design house’s latest Artist Series in collaboration with Sabine Finkenauer will be on show in Brera’s Galleria II Milione
By Sam Rogers • Published
-
Constance Guisset makes her Fuorisalone debut with a scenographic design party
Salone del Mobile 2023: ‘Surprise Party! Carte Blanche à Constance Guisset Studio’ (17 April – 13May 2023) is the first Milanese solo show of the French designer
By Maria Cristina Didero • Published
-
Authentic, crafted and diligent: meet new Japanese furniture brand Koyori
Winner of Best Seats at the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023, Koyori stands for Japanese craft and contemporary design, with a collection of five chairs designed by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec and GamFratesi
By Danielle Demetriou • Published