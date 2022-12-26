Your 2023 horoscope according to Studiopepe

‘Star signs are a small slice of knowledge of yourself and the world. We are fascinated by this mysterious element of life, but also by the fact that it is something that connects everything,’ Chiara di Pinto and Arianna Lelli Mami told us when we discussed horoscopes and the zodiac, in conjunction with the mirror they designed for Visionnaire referencing this world.

To write their 2023 horoscope for Wallpaper*, Lelli Mami and Di Pinto looked at the peculiarities of renowned designers from the 19th and 20th centuries, using some of their most famous quotes as the starting point for reflecting on their respective star signs. Among their discoveries: Ludwig Mies van der Rohe was an Aries (‘only an Aries could have come up with “less is more”’), Verner Panton an Aquarius (‘case in point, he was fluid, a visionary, eccentric’), Charlotte Perriand a Sagittarius (‘a sign of discovery, adventure’). A Virgo, Ettore Sottsass perfectly embodied a star sign keen for order in the everyday: ‘[his wife] Barbara Radice used to say he had so much chaos inside him that he had to have things in perfect order. It makes you look at the geometry in his work with fresh eyes,’ says Di Pinto. ‘It’s been interesting to look at design from a more astrological perspective. You get a more intimate view of these legends of design.’

Their own astrological profile (‘a snapshot of our time’, as Di Pinto puts it) also favours teamwork: a Libra with rising sign Pisces and moon in Leo (Lelli Mami) and a Cancer with rising sign Leo and moon in Scorpio (Di Pinto) have a common ground that allows them to communicate clearly, resulting in a fruitful collaboration. Knowing one’s star sign, Di Pinto concludes, is a way ‘to be present in the moment, pay attention to things differently’.

2023 Horoscope by Studiopepe

Aries

(Image credit: Artwork by Arianna Capelli/Studiopepe)

‘Never design anything that cannot be made’ — Jean Prouvé, born 8 April 1901



The new year wants you to be pragmatic, energetic and combative: Jupiter will be by your side, giving you luck and optimism. You have a very good chance of success if you carefully evaluate the timing of your projects. The challenge will lie in thinking before acting, a skill that is not exactly congenial to your sign. To accomplish this mission, you can count on the help of Saturn in Aquarius, which will give you clarity of mind, and Venus in Aquarius, which will give you new friends. Those who are already committed will find new momentum and connections.

Taurus

(Image credit: Artwork by Arianna Capelli/Studiopepe)

‘Architecture isn’t just about creating new buildings, sometimes it’s about retuning what’s already there’ — John Pawson, born 6 May 1949



You will have to change your way of seeing the world, wearing new lenses that will make you grasp previously ignored nuances. With Uranus in your sign until the end of 2024, it is likely that slow but important changes have appeared in your daily life. Make the most of them, and put aside your stubbornness. Meditation can help you in this endeavour. Jupiter will bring you many gifts, including great economic rewards. But don’t neglect your loved ones: Venus entering Leo could lead to nervousness and a drop in energy.

Gemini

(Image credit: Artwork by Arianna Capelli/Studiopepe)

‘I wish I could frame the blue of the sky’ — Carlo Scarpa, born 2 June 1906



Carry a piece of heaven in your pocket to look at in the most difficult moments, dear Gemini. You are coming out of a complex year, but here is some good news: 2023 will see a clear improvement. Try not to get lost in circular thinking and unrequited desires. Saturn in quadrature from April will test your limits: you must accept them to overcome them. Jupiter will be in Aries during the first part of the year, so take advantage of this positive energy to try to make your wishes come true. This year, love will make you discover the best part of yourself.

Cancer

(Image credit: Artwork by Arianna Capelli/Studiopepe)

‘This tree close to my workshop, this is my teacher’ — Antoni Gaudí, born 25 June 1852

This year begins with a very favourable terrain: your imagination leads you to see architecture in the forest, many professional and personal successes await you. Finally free from the countless negative transits that have bothered you in recent years, you feel like a tree in spring: winter is over, and it’s time to let your flowers bloom. From a financial point of view, dear Cancer, you will encounter great development and success. The goddess of love blesses you with seduction and sensuality, especially early in the year and between May and June.

Leo

(Image credit: Artwork by Arianna Capelli/Studiopepe)

‘To create, one must first question everything’ — Eileen Gray, born 9 August 1878



Rather than answers, this year we recommend that you pay attention to the questions you ask yourself. It will not be an easy year, but the influence of Jupiter in Aries during the first months of 2023 will bring you the energy and determination to face any challenge. Try to contain your expenses – not an easy task for the greatest sign of the zodiac. But there is good news: in April, Saturn enters Pisces, ending the harsh opposition to your sign, so you will finally find serenity. In love, when Venus enters Gemini in April, the air will be lighter, and new encounters more likely.

Virgo

(Image credit: Artwork by Arianna Capelli/Studiopepe)

‘Art is a way of overcoming fear, a way of entering the unknown’ — Ettore Sottsass, born 14 September 1917



If art is a way to overcome fear and dominate the unknown, we think that 2023 will give you many opportunities to get out of your comfort zone, dear Virgo. It is time to dare. Your watchwords will be out of the box, of course, unconventional, but with rigour. Saturn will give you control of and meticulous preparation for these great changes. From April, Jupiter in Taurus will also give you the energy to dare the unimaginable. In love, beware of rash decisions, you’re no Cinderella.

Libra

(Image credit: Artwork by Arianna Capelli/Studiopepe)

‘The house is a machine for living in’ — Le Corbusier, born 6 October 1887



If the house is a machine for living, the world is a place to discover: this year, the stars invite you to open yourself to others and to the world. You should prioritise social activities, but be careful not to lose yourself while you try to please everyone. Cultivate your own centre because your enthusiasm might lead you to find manipulative people. Speaking of love, pay attention to any doubts and, above all, to flirtations, which will occur between June and September. Mars will provide you with a reserve of energy for the second half of the year; do not overindulge in it.

Scorpio

(Image credit: Artwork by Arianna Capelli/Studiopepe)

‘The tree is the very slow explosion of a seed’ — Bruno Munari, born 24 October 1907

No one understands that true transformation is slow but inexorable better than you – so welcome it. At work, the prospects are so good, you could decide to change your job or city; what is certain is that you will continue to seek stability and progress. In 2023, it will be particularly important not to lose your self-confidence, especially in the second half of the year. Use your strategic intuition to make decisions, imagine what’s on the other side of the hill. Dedicate yourself to physical exercise to have a clearer mind. In love, try to keep the ego at bay and welcome, with curiosity, those who are different to you.

Sagittarius

(Image credit: Artwork by Arianna Capelli/Studiopepe)

‘The work is not only the object, but what surrounds it, the voids and the spaces’ — Oscar Niemeyer, born 15 December 1907

Pay attention to what surrounds you, many are the things that will require you to adapt, especially at work. In the second half of the year, relationships will be transformed: remember that those who adapt will survive. Business, protected by Jupiter until May, will be particularly profitable. Pay attention to the entry of Saturn into Pisces, because from April onwards you may experience a drop in energy, and be particularly intolerant of rules. In love, however, magical feelings await you in the summer, the long pause of Venus in Leo gives you a chance to dare and to lead.

Capricorn

(Image credit: Artwork by Arianna Capelli/Studiopepe)

‘I am my brain’s publisher’ — Philippe Starck, born 18 January 1949

It is time to make your ideas and projects public: in 2023, the sky will encourage you, with Jupiter and Saturn as your allies and guardians. Stubbornness and determination will get you results, even if a stroke of luck would make a difference. You will need an open mind to take advantage of the many opportunities that will be served to you on a silver platter. Focus on the little things – they will bring you closer to your goals. Love will give you an awareness of who you are and what you want, something that a few years ago would have been almost unthinkable.

Aquarius

(Image credit: Artwork by Arianna Capelli/Studiopepe)

‘The main purpose of my work is to provoke people into using their imagination and make their surroundings more exciting’ — Verner Panton, born 13 February 1926

This year, the sky will push you, sparking your imagination. We don’t think you’ll lack any ideas, but perhaps you might be slow to put them into practice. The best time to make them come true is the first months of the year, with Jupiter in Taurus and Saturn in your sign. Be careful not to fall in love with yourself and put too many limits on others: we suspect that your proverbial aversion to the rules of love will be strong and clear, so try to find common ground.

Pisces

(Image credit: Artwork by Arianna Capelli/Studiopepe)

‘Life is chaotic, dangerous, and surprising. Buildings should reflect that’ — Frank Gehry, born 28 February 1929

Some are afraid of chaos, the undefined, the unknown: you are not among them. You are a master of the indeterminate, because you know that surprising things can come from chaos. Embrace this, but pay attention to your energy, as this year you will often need to stop and recover in silence and nature. Listen to your body. A boost to your finances will come from May to December, but be careful with your investments. Old loves may reappear, but you will know how to swim without drowning in a sea of memories.

INFORMATION

studiopepedesign.it (opens in new tab)