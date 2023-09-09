Cristina Celestino interprets Diptyque’s world with a refillable candle collection

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Les Mondes de Diptyque is a new quintet of candles that explores the French brand’s history while looking at the future. The first refillable candle collection by Diptyque was created in collaboration with Italian designer Cristina Celestino, while the scents were developed by French perfumer Olivia Giacobetti

Les Mondes de Diptyque: Cristina Celestino interprets the brand’s 60-year history

Diptyque refillable candles by Cristina Celestino are available to buy from diptyqueparis.com (Image credit: Courtesy Diptyque)

Celestino's experience working in glass and her colour sensibility make her a fitting collaborator for Diptyque. Her design work, encompassing furniture, objects and interiors, is characterised by balance and carefully considered shapes and palettes, referencing natural forms.

Her glass vessels for Diptyque nod to the maison's iconic symbolism, with an oval imprint and three totem-like stacked tiers, each representing one of the brand’s founders. Made of thick glass in subdued colours, the vessels for the candles were manufactured using pressed glass technology mixing craft expertise and cutting-edge glass-making techniques.

(Image credit: Courtesy Diptyque)

The maison launched its first candles in 1963, to translate nature’s olfactory experience into an object that can add a new layer to an interior, create a sophisticated atmosphere and enhance one’s spirits.

‘Diptyque is the embodiment of culture, freedom and cross-cutting design,’ says Celestino. ‘To me, perfumes and candles are a means to recreate real olfactory landscapes in your own home. The idea of an emotional journey is the base of essences – and the candleholder conveys these messages.'

A journey through scent

(Image credit: Courtesy Diptyque)

The five candles are imagined as a journey, each scent inspired by a location around the world that forms the base for an exploration of nature and culture. The olfactory journey starts near Milan, in the grounds of Villa Borromeo Visconti, its sculpted grottos and gardens lined with orange trees the inspiration behind the fresh 'Nymphées Merveilles' candle, while Las Pozas, an ancient orchid garden in the Mexican jungle, is behind 'La Forêt Rêve', whose scent recreates ‘an identifiable tropical flower’.

'Temple des Mousses' takes us to Kyoto: ‘On the southern slopes of the Arashiyama mountain you will find a Japanese temple, with a zen garden where 120 rare and delicate varieties of moss flourish in the half-light of the forest.’ This location is translated into a rich olfactory experience featuring accents of green moss, bark and lichen, mixed with velvety notes that bring to mind a plethora of vegetation.

Over to China, 'La Vallée du Temps' transports us to Jingdezhen, a town known for the surrounding tea plantations, supported by ancient practices; this blend of history, nature and craft is reflected in the scent. Finally, red cedar is at the heart of 'Terres Blondes', referencing Mesa Verde in Colorado and a connection to the earth and land.

Les Mondes de Diptyque candles, £208 each, are available via diptyqueparis.com