Diptyque launches ‘Simple Objects’ home accessories collection

Diptyque launches its ‘Simple Objects’ collection, a new series of household items curated by French designer Sam Baron and inspired by the maison's luxury candle.

‘Although simple in shape and conception, the candle calls for some serious savoir-faire handed down through the ages: from the artisan chandler to the wick maker, glassblower, perfumer, and their priceless age-old techniques,' reads a statement for Diptyque introducing the project. 'Decked out in its emblematic oval, the Diptyque candle occupies a most singular role in bringing enchantment to the home. Its flame reveals hidden shapes, its fragrance awakens the senses. It is a whole world in itself.'

Drinking glasses by Gianpaolo Pagni, £131 for set of 4

The new collection was created by global designers, artists and craftsmen that were invited to interpret the maison's aesthetic codes, working in wood, ceramic, wax and glass.

Among the simple objects is a set of four love boxes, made of white porcelain and each bearing a letter inspired by the calligraphy work of Desmond Knox-Leet, one of the three founders of Diptyque. There are also peculiar objects, such as Jean-Marc Gady's and Samuel Accoceberry's wax vases, inspired by antique objects (in the case of Gady's design, replicating the shape of the Médici vases) and made of fine white wax that will gradually adopt a charming patina over time.

Antique wax vase by Samuel Accoceberry, £136, Medicis vase by Jean-Marc Gady, £125

More minimalist contributions include ceramicist Toma Blok's ceramic soap dishes and artisan woodturner Nicolas Mareau's trio of circular dishes, an interplay of the objects' precise lines and the wood's natural veins.

Mareau also collaborated with Baron on a series of distinctive, wood-turned candleholders shaped as sinuous columns, pillars and balusters, designed for Diptyque's classic candle size and inspired in its forms by the maison's oval logo. Also imagined to hold a Diptyque candle is Cécile Bichon's drip-effect ceramic vase, made by porcelain manufacturer Maison Bernardaud – one of many artisanal collaborators to the collection dotted between France and Portugal (where Baron is based).

White melted wax candle holder by Cécile Bichon, £216, Constellation candle holder, £145

It's a series of objects that plays with the maison's icons with a modern approach, offering an exquisite combination of materials, shapes and concepts.

The collection is available from diptyqueparis.com

Set of love boxes, £131