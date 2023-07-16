Eastside Bowl scores big with a maximalist postmodern aesthetic
Designed by Cowboy Creative, Eastside Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, combines American nostalgia and southern charm
American nostalgia and southern charm come together at Eastside Bowl, a former big-box department store space turned bowling alley, diner, arcade and music venue in Nashville, Tennessee. Designed by Cowboy Creative, the in-house creative studio of the hospitality brand Urban Cowboy, the dormant K-Mart building, spanning 33,000 square feet, stands transformed in a postmodern, atomic style that blends various influences from the 1950s to the 1980s.
Eastside Bowl: step inside
‘We wanted to elicit a dream-like state from the moment you entered the front door. The building was a massive run-down K-Mart with soaring 50-foot ceilings, so the scale of everything needed to be exaggerated,’ says Lyon Porter, co-founder of Urban Cowboy and Cowboy Creative. ‘We took huge inspiration from the Big Lebowski dream sequence and the second that carpet went down, we knew we had something special.’
Together with the studio’s head of design, Frank Favia, Lyons guided the team towards implementing plenty of custom-designed features, such as the immense carpet emblazoned with a vibrant pattern in an oversized scale by Xee Summers, hand-pressed letterpress bowling pin wallpaper by Clint Van Gemert of Printburg, gold paint accents created from the exact paint recipe that Gibson Guitars uses for its iconic Gold Top guitars, and even a 1950s disco ball, sourced from the Round Top antiques show in Texas.
The maximalist vision is all-encompassing, from the floor to the walls and almost every corner of the venue – a shared attribute amongst all of Urban Cowboy’s properties, which includes its original outpost in the Catskills, New York, a sister Urban Cowboy in Nashville, and a retro motel, bar and swim club in Nashville called The Dive.
Through the incorporation of all these details, the building’s vast size feels inviting, warm and exciting. Fitted with banquette seating (white leather in the diner, black by the bowling lanes and green in the bar), laser-cut screens and chevron-shaped dropped ceiling features, Eastside Bowl captures all the camp and kitsch flavour of a bygone era while also bringing it up to date.
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.
-
C.P. Company to hold first-ever New York exhibition, celebrating its cult ‘goggle jacket’
C.P. Company’s new Brooklyn exhibition, ’The Goggle Jacket: How Design Innovation Can Build a Community’ (July 20 – 23 2023) spans 50 years on the cult brand’s history
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Summer specs: Bea Bongiasca brings her playful jewellery codes to Linda Farrow eyewear
The Bea Bongiasca x Linda Farrow capsule collection presents the ultimate summer accessory
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Luis Alberto Rodriguez’s dynamic nudes explore power and purity in new photo book
Luis Alberto Rodriguez, a Dominican-American dancer-turned-photographer, combines a choreographic approach to the body with nods to heritage and family in new book ‘O’
By Sophie Gladstone • Published
-
This Los Angeles bolthole by Masastudio and Kelly Wearstler is a carefully considered gem
Laid out like a village, the first collaboration between LA-based Masastudio and Kelly Wearstler is a sculptural family home inspired by Mediterranean architecture
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Eric Hoffman’s sensitive vision elevates branding to the highest level
Eric Hoffman, founder of Hoffman Creative and one of the Wallpaper* USA 300, is the behind-the-scenes maestro composing image overhauls for some of the biggest names in the design industry
By Tilly Macalister-Smith • Published
-
Building Salmon Creek Farm: inside California’s ultimate creative retreat
Salmon Creek Farm's founder, the architecture-trained artist Fritz Haeg, opens the doors to his cultural commune and tells us its story
By Fritz Haeg • Published
-
Introducing Wallpaper* August 2023: a celebration of creative USA
Discover Wallpaper* August 2023, celebrating creative stars of all stripes across the USA, and on sale now
By Sarah Douglas • Published
-
‘Sofa, Looking for Togo’ is a new podcast dedicated to the iconic Togo sofa
‘Sofa, Looking for Togo’ is an investigation into the history and recent popularity of Ligne Roset’s iconic Togo sofa on its 50th anniversary
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
The Wallpaper* guide to creative America: 300 names to know now
Discover the Wallpaper* USA 300, celebrating the people defining America’s creative landscape, from design business leaders through celebrity shapeshifters and the new guard
By Wallpaper* • Published
-
In Memoriam: Italo Lupi (1934 – 2023)
We remember Italian creative Italo Lupi: an architect and graphic designer who left his mark on brands and institutions in Italy and globally
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Ikea’s Space10 launches ‘Couch in an Envelope’
‘Couch in an Envelope’ is the latest speculative design project by Ikea research lab Space10, in collaboration with designers Panter&Tourron
By Rosa Bertoli • Published