Playful design codes rule in this London Victorian family home

A Victorian family home has been given a thoughtful revamp by 2LG Studio, which has created a warm and welcoming space in south-east London.

(Image credit: 2LG Studio)

The six-bedroom detached house has undergone a full renovation, with a focus now on light-filled space and an eclectic collection of bespoke design pieces. Highlights, including a capsule light from Cameron Design House in unlacquered brass, 2LG Studio’s ‘Tilda’ sofa for Love Your Home in Kvadrat/Raf Simons fabric, and art by Daniel Eatock, join comfortable touches.

A collection of colourful rugs and a stair runner from the studio’s collections for Floor Story are a functional foil for hand-printed wallpaper from its new collection with Custhom Studio, as well as encaustic tiles from a Maitland and Poate collaboration, and a bespoke dining table created with Foresso.

(Image credit: 2LG Studio)

The duo behind 2LG Studio, Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead, worked closely with the clients, Killan and Jenna Brown and their three children, on the practical yet playful design. Functional design codes take shape in Doulgas fir floorboards and in the ‘Rise’ kitchen the studio launched in 2017 and designed with John Lewis of Hungerford, while bespoke joinery complete with smile details seen throughout, such as in the playhouse with a slide, is a playful extra.

(Image credit: 2LG Studio)

(Image credit: 2LG Studio)

(Image credit: 2LG Studio)

(Image credit: 2LG Studio)