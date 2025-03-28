At Milan Design Week, 'Material Alchemists' marks the Wallpaper* Class of '25
Our own exhibition brings together 20 emerging designers from around the world giving matter form with magic
Wallpaper* has once again taken up residence in the sweeping Curva space on the first floor of the Triennale di Milano for Milan Design Week 2025, with a showcase of global emerging talents from the world of design. Material Alchemists is both the title of the exhibition and the collective noun for Wallpaper’s Class of 2025: each designer or studio demonstrates a proclivity for material exploration and expression in their practice.
Our exhibitors are a truly global collective. Hailing from Antwerp and Adelaide to Vancouver and Vietnam, their creative identities, born through upbringing, education and professional practice, all feed into their lenses on life. A cultural narrative underpins much of their work, but it is the matter of material that we have zeroed in on. Working with everything from paper and plastic to rope and raffia, there is an inherent curiosity in our exhibitors about how matter can be coaxed, manipulated and transformed. We witness an interplay between expression, process and function, with exhibits spanning a spectrum from craft and artworks to high-performing quotidian objects. As such, Material Alchemists reflects our current behaviour in design. It is no longer an industry, but rather a broad term that encompasses every stage of the creation process.
Our partner for Material Alchemists is StoneX, a family company and global purveyor and patron of the world’s rarest natural stone. StoneX has built close relationships with the world’s finest quarry families, bringing to light their unique provenance and proud traditions. In partnership with geologists, it reveals the metamorphic stories of different stone varieties to build appreciation beyond the material’s surface value, guiding us to understand what makes a particular stone attractive, as well as helping us build an emotional connection with it. Through pioneering and careful refinement, StoneX ensures each stone’s natural properties are preserved and expressed. In the company’s own words, it is ‘committed to elevating the true value of stone through collaboration with pioneering artists, exploring the lexicon of this one-of-a-kind material’.
Our exhibition has been designed by our longstanding collaborators at DWA Design Studio, with plinths using Polygood panels from The Good Plastic Company, an Amsterdam-based pioneer in fully recycled and recyclable plastic sheet material for furniture, interior and architectural design. All the materials used in the exhibition design will be repurposed.
Exhibitors:
Abid Javed / Agnes Studio / Ajay Shah / Alfred Lowe / Astraeus Clarke / Dina Sur Natti / Federico Stefanovich / Jiri Krejcirik / Kodai Iwamoto / Lennart Engels / Liam Fleming / Marc Sweeney / Michelle Jiaxin Huang / Miranda Keyes / Morii Design / Olorunfemi Adewuyi / Pauline Leprince / Sheyang Li / Steffany Tran / Yoon Shun
'Material Alchemists' is at the Curva space in the Triennale di Milano from April 7th - 13th and is open to the public.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hugo is a design critic, curator and the co-founder of Bard, a gallery in Edinburgh dedicated to Scottish design and craft. A long-serving member of the Wallpaper* family, he has also been the design editor at Monocle and the brand director at Studioilse, Ilse Crawford's multi-faceted design studio. Today, Hugo wields his pen and opinions for a broad swathe of publications and panels. He has twice curated both the Object section of MIART (the Milan Contemporary Art Fair) and the Harewood House Biennial. He consults as a strategist and writer for clients ranging from Airbnb to Vitra, Ikea to Instagram, Erdem to The Goldsmith's Company. Hugo has this year returned to the Wallpaper* fold to cover the parental leave of Rosa Bertoli as Global Design Director.
-
Introducing Wallpaper’s new video series, The Stuff That Surrounds
In The Stuff That Surrounds, Wallpaper* explores a life through objects. First up, we go inside the eclectic Barbican flat of creative director and designer Veronica Ditting
By Anna Solomon Published
-
A new London design show explores material magic with medieval melancholy
Inspired by deconsecrated monasteries, curator Jermain Gallacher takes us on a journey through time and mood in a London exhibition at The Ragged School
By Billie Muraben Published
-
William Morris mania meets the design industry’s darker side in a new London show
‘Morris Mania’ at the William Morris Gallery explores the British designer’s complicated legacy in an ever-more commodified world
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Milan Design Week: Philippe Malouin's ‘Great’ sofa for Hem more than lives up to its name
Three years in development, the Canadian designer’s new sofa for Hem is an elegantly modern, comfortable beast
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Vincent Van Duysen reimagines a historic palazzo for Molteni&C in Milan
Molteni&C teases images of Palazzo Molteni, a sprawling and immersive new design destination in Milan, ahead of its official opening in April
By Ali Morris Published
-
Year in review: top 10 design stories of 2024
Wallpaper* magazine's 10 most-read design stories of 2024 whisk us from fun Ikea pieces to the man who designed the Paris Olympics, and 50 years of the Rubik's Cube
By Tianna Williams Published
-
New exhibition, ‘Architecture for Dogs' celebrates the human-canine bond
As a showcase of designs for dogs opens in Milan, we find out why inviting our four-legged friends into exhibitions benefits everybody.
By Ali Morris Published
-
The future of Salone del Mobile: new report quantifies impact of the world's biggest furniture fair
For the first time, Salone del Mobile reports on its size and impact. ‘Milan Design (Eco) System’ puts Salone into numbers, allowing its future and challenges to be addressed
By Cristina Kiran Piotti Published
-
Gather round: ‘Inequalities’ symposium at the Triennale Milano
Ahead of the 24th International exhibition at the Triennale Milano next year, 26 leading thinkers, curators and activists unpicked the theme ‘Inequalities’
By Will Jennings Published
-
Massimo Giorgetti’s new rug collection takes Milan’s 1960s metro system as a departure point
Fashion designer Massimo Giorgetti has designed a rug collection for CC-Tapis inspired by curving metal tubes that run along metro station staircases
By Laura May Todd Published
-
Design showcase Alcova announces its 2025 locations in Milan
Alcova, the roving design exhibition, will expand its footprint with two new locations in the northern Milan suburb of Varedo – a former factory and ancient greenhouses
By Laura May Todd Published