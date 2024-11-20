Travel editor Sofia de la Cruz’s gift guide for the discerning globetrotter

It’s hard to believe this time of year has rolled around again so quickly. While my personal style hasn’t changed much since last year – aside from a newfound obsession with Japanese toys (check out the 5-Piece Tumi Isi Blocks by Japan House London below) – I’ve noticed a shift in how I approach wish lists. What was once an endless scroll of ‘I absolutely need this, but I also don’t’ has evolved into a more curated selection of genuinely useful things (or so I like to believe).

Wallpaper* Gift Guide: travel editor Sofia de la Cruz’s picks

Wallpaper* travel editor Sofia de la Cruz (Image credit: Courtesy of Sofia de la Cruz)

Christmas feels like the perfect excuse for this annual rebranding exercise, with the new year looming, and with that, a chance to better ourselves, even if just a little. The following gift guide is a practical yet stylish roundup of essentials for the well-travelled, infused with the necessary amount of Wallpaper* finesse – from a lasting second skin for your passport by Hermès, to functional musts by Goods Goods Issey Miyake and Studio Nicholson, and revitalising supplements by Clinique La Prairie.

A packable companion

Goods Goods Issey Miyake Fuwa Fuwa bag, £435 - £470 (available online and in-store from 2 December 2024) (Image credit: Courtesy of Goods Goods Issey Miyake)

A staple I never travel without is a Pleats Please Issey Miyake turtleneck. It’s effortlessly versatile, packs like a dream, and stays wrinkle-free. This year, I’ve set my sights on a Goods Goods Issey Miyake bag; it’s perfect for all the same reasons. The Fuwa Fuwa bag, crafted from soft, lightweight material, stands out for its minimal yet ingenious design – constructed from a single rectangular piece of fabric. I can’t take my eyes off the Olive Green colourway.

Goods Goods Issey Miyake Fuwa Fuwa bag, £435 - £470, isseymiyake.com (available online and in-store from 2 December 2024)

A stylish passport second skin

Hermès Tarmac passport holder in Chamkila goatskin, £265 (Image credit: Courtesy of Hermès)

Why not dress your passport with a sophisticated Hermès cover? The Tarmac style in Chamkila goatskin epitomises design excellence, combining a sleek geometric aesthetic with a silky texture and practical snap closure. Opt for the elegant Macassar or Noir shades for business travel, or begin your out-of-office getaways with an energising Bleu Saphir or Bronze Doré – my personal favourite.

Hermès Tarmac passport holder in Chamkila goatskin, £265. Available hermes.com

A beloved classic with a twist

Rimowa Original Cabin Twist Suitcase, £1,240 (Image credit: Courtesy of Rimowa)

Is there a more flawless design than Rimowa’s original cabin suitcase? Likely not. But if you want to introduce a burst of colour to a silver icon, its Twist style is the way to go. I’m a fan of the brown and silver combination, but you can also choose from olive green, black, or red accents. Made from premium anodised aluminium, the Rimowa Original Twist delivers a playful look, with colour accents running through the carry-on and coordinating leather handles.

Rimowa Original Cabin Twist Suitcase, £1,240. Available rimowa.com

A perfect multitasker

Studio Nicholson Trigon Scarf, £75 (Image credit: Courtesy of Studio Nicholson)

Travellers often focus on packing lightweight essentials, but what about 2-in-1 magic? Studio Nicholson’s Trigon Scarf is my go-to multitasker. Wear it as a chic neck scarf, style it as a cosy babushka head covering or experiment to create your perfect look. Crafted from soft lambswool, it’s lightweight warm, and effortlessly elegant. Pro tip: grab it as soon as it’s back in stock – I had to try three times before finally snagging mine!

Studio Nicholson Trigon Scarf, £75, studionicholson.com

A grounding mechanism

Japan House London 5-Piece Tumi Isi Blocks, £160 (Image credit: Courtesy of Japan House London)

For me, Japan House London’s 5-Piece Tumi Isi Blocks are like a classic, analogue version of a guided meditation app. These wooden balancing blocks, sustainably made and handcrafted in Nara Prefecture, offer the ideal grounding tool for frequent travellers. I’m drawn to their tactile feel and vibrant colours – much more soothing than mindlessly tapping on a phone. They also double as a lovely home decor piece or a perfect distraction during long waits between flight connections.

Japan House London 5-Piece Tumi Isi Blocks, £160. Available shop.japanhouselondon.uk

A melodic pocket friend

Lexon Tamo mini Bluetooth speaker, 39,90€ (Image credit: Courtesy of Lexon)

I live by a simple truth: I need background music all day, every day. Finding the perfect portable speaker for my travels was no small feat – until I discovered Lexon’s mini Tamo speaker. Designed by Manuela Simonelli and Andrea Quaglio, the sleek gadget is as pleasing to the eyes as it is to the ears. With its premium aluminium finish and smooth curves, Tamo streams music wirelessly for up to three hours and even features a built-in microphone for hands-free calls.

Lexon Tamo mini Bluetooth speaker, 39,90€. Available lexon-design.com

Revitalising goodness

Lanshin Pro Gua Sha Tool, £104 (Image credit: Courtesy of Lanshin)

Adding a facial gua sha to my skincare routine – both at home and on the go – has been one of my best discoveries of 2024. Lanshin, a brand I’ve often seen celebrated in beauty awards, offers the Pro Gua Sha Tool, designed by TCM expert Sandra Lanshin Chiu, L.Ac., an authority in Chinese Medicine. Crafted from Nephrite, this tool is an effective skincare ally, boosting circulation, revitalizing skin and tissue, and leaving your complexion glowing; it’s perfect for reducing puffiness and combatting the effects of travel fatigue.

Lanshin Pro Gua Sha Tool, £104. Available lanshin.com

A gamechanging kit

100mL Build Your Own Pouch (Image credit: Courtesy of 100mL)

Travel can undoubtedly take a toll on your skin due to shifting environments or the dreaded 100ml rule that often sidelines your favourite beauty products. Since our beauty editor Hannah Tindle spotlighted how the new brand, 100mL has mastered the art of navigating airport liquid restrictions, I’ve become a devoted fan. 100mL brand has partnered with 16 clean and ethical beauty names, including Aesop and Grown Alchemist, to offer curated travel-sized products in a chic, transparent pouch – you can opt for a pre-curated set or build your own kit.

100mL Build Your Own Pouch. Available shop100ml.com

Balancing treats

Clinique La Prairie Balance Essential Wellbeing + Rest & Reset Supplements, £500 (Image credit: Courtesy of Clinique La Prairie)

Finding balance when travelling can feel like a challenge, but Clinique La Prairie makes it refreshingly simple. The brand’s ‘Balance’ two-part kit supports both mind and body with a thoughtful combination of nutrients and anti-stress ingredients. The morning Essential Wellbeing supplements feature 17 vitamins, minerals, and botanical extracts, offering bioavailable nutrients to fuel your day. Come evening, the Rest & Reset formula, powered by six synergistic ingredients and the patented Bluenesse, promotes brain health and helps regulate natural sleep-wake cycles.

Clinique La Prairie Balance Essential Wellbeing + Rest & Reset Supplements, £500. Available cliniquelaprairie-hh.com

A hydrating gadget

Monos Kiyo UVC Water Bottle, £85 (Image credit: Courtesy of Monos)

I’m a big fan of luggage brand Monos for its reliable and wide selection of durable, high-quality travel products in calming colours. There’s something so satisfying about having all your travel essentials in the same shade. I’ve been eyeing its Kiyo UVC water bottle for some time now. ‘Kiyo,’ meaning ‘purity,’ perfectly reflects what we want in our drinking water. This sleek stainless steel bottle offers a simple, sustainable way to access clean, purified water wherever you are.

Monos Kiyo UVC Water Bottle, £85. Available: monos.uk