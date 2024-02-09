Hay dog accessories are colourful treats for very good boys
Hay dog accessories include colourful beds, collars and leashes in a collaboration with Danish interiors boutique Holly Golightly
A newly launched collection of Hay dog accessories puts a colourful spin on canine accoutrements, created by Mette Hay in collaboration with Barbara Maj Husted Werner, a friend and the owner of Danish boutique Holly Golightly.
Hay and Werner traditionally walked their dogs together around Copenhagen, and it was on one of these walks that they concocted the idea for the collection, with the ambition of creating a cheerful series of everyday objects and 'invite dog owners into the Hay universe'.
Hay dog accessories: leading the way
Available from 15 February 2024, the Hay dog accessories include fluffy beds in a colour-block motif that is typical of the Danish design brand, available in three sizes and in a chromatic palette that comprises bold tones, such as purple, blue and red, alongside contrasting neutrals, such as white and beige.
'It’s always interesting to dive into a market where we feel that we have a new take to offer, and we felt Hay could bring some colour to the game,' says Mette Hay. 'Products for pets are often very neutral and [restricted to] earthy tones, but I liked the idea of [them bringing] a touch of colour, instead of [being] purely utilitarian.'
In the range are also a collar, a flat leash and a braided leash, as well as a rope toy, all available in several colours and made of recycled polyester. A duo of stoneware bowls and a cotton scarf, also defined by the same attitude to colour, complete the collection.
'It was important that the colours work for all types of dogs – male and female, different breeds, different sizes – to fit any dog character,‘ adds Werner. 'Dog accessories are something you use every day. Dogs have all kinds of “personal items”, similar to any other member of the family, so why shouldn’t they be nice to look at?'
Hay dog accessories are available from 15 February 2024, prices start from €14 / £13 GBP / DKK99
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
This Melbourne aquatic recreation centre’s crafted timber ceiling hints at its sustainability ambitions
The Northcote Aquatic Recreation Centre by Warren and Mahoney opens in Melbourne, blending sleek aesthetics with environmental responsibility
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Loro Piana celebrates record-breaking merino wool, with fibres eight times finer than human hair
The Loro Piana Record Bale Award honours the finest bale of merino wool in Australia and New Zealand. This year, Australian farm Pyrenees Park achieved a world record
By Jack Moss Published
-
How Debauve et Gallais and Marie Antoinette sparked a chocolate revolution
Paris chocolatier Debauve et Gallais is built on a sweet legacy, involving a chocolate coin designed to cure Marie Antoinette of her distaste for medicine
By James Gurney Published
-
Hay and Liberty join forces in new flower-filled collection
The new collaboration between Hay and Liberty features Inga Sempé’s Matin Lamp dressed in iconic flower prints
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Hay Play reinterprets classic table games
Newly-launched Hay Play takes the Danish brand’s sleek design and colourful attitude to popular table games, from backgammon to chess and yatzy
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Off to market: Hay arrives at Soho’s MoMA Design Store, New York
By Ann Binlot Last updated