Hay dog accessories are colourful treats for very good boys

A newly launched collection of Hay dog accessories puts a colourful spin on canine accoutrements, created by Mette Hay in collaboration with Barbara Maj Husted Werner, a friend and the owner of Danish boutique Holly Golightly.

Hay and Werner traditionally walked their dogs together around Copenhagen, and it was on one of these walks that they concocted the idea for the collection, with the ambition of creating a cheerful series of everyday objects and 'invite dog owners into the Hay universe'.

Hay dog accessories: leading the way

Available from 15 February 2024, the Hay dog accessories include fluffy beds in a colour-block motif that is typical of the Danish design brand, available in three sizes and in a chromatic palette that comprises bold tones, such as purple, blue and red, alongside contrasting neutrals, such as white and beige.

'It’s always interesting to dive into a market where we feel that we have a new take to offer, and we felt Hay could bring some colour to the game,' says Mette Hay. 'Products for pets are often very neutral and [restricted to] earthy tones, but I liked the idea of [them bringing] a touch of colour, instead of [being] purely utilitarian.'

In the range are also a collar, a flat leash and a braided leash, as well as a rope toy, all available in several colours and made of recycled polyester. A duo of stoneware bowls and a cotton scarf, also defined by the same attitude to colour, complete the collection.

'It was important that the colours work for all types of dogs – male and female, different breeds, different sizes – to fit any dog character,‘ adds Werner. 'Dog accessories are something you use every day. Dogs have all kinds of “personal items”, similar to any other member of the family, so why shouldn’t they be nice to look at?'

Hay dog accessories are available from 15 February 2024, prices start from €14 / £13 GBP / DKK99

hay.dk

