Hay dog accessories are colourful treats for very good boys

Hay dog accessories include colourful beds, collars and leashes in a collaboration with Danish interiors boutique Holly Golightly

Hay dog accessories: dog in colourful dog bed wearing red bandana
(Image credit: Courtesy Hay)
By Rosa Bertoli
published

A newly launched collection of Hay dog accessories puts a colourful spin on canine accoutrements, created by Mette Hay in collaboration with Barbara Maj Husted Werner, a friend and the owner of Danish boutique Holly Golightly. 

Hay and Werner traditionally walked their dogs together around Copenhagen, and it was on one of these walks that they concocted the idea for the collection, with the ambition of creating a cheerful series of everyday objects and 'invite dog owners into the Hay universe'.

Hay dog accessories: leading the way

Hay dog accessories: dog in collar and lead

(Image credit: Courtesy Hay)

Available from 15 February 2024, the Hay dog accessories include fluffy beds in a colour-block motif that is typical of the Danish design brand, available in three sizes and in a chromatic palette that comprises bold tones, such as purple, blue and red, alongside contrasting neutrals, such as white and beige. 

'It’s always interesting to dive into a market where we feel that we have a new take to offer, and we felt Hay could bring some colour to the game,' says Mette Hay. 'Products for pets are often very neutral and [restricted to] earthy tones, but I liked the idea of [them bringing] a touch of colour, instead of [being] purely utilitarian.'

Two women walk dogs wearing Hay dog leads and collars

Barbara Maj Husted Werner (left) and Mette Hay (right)

(Image credit: Courtesy Hay)

In the range are also a collar, a flat leash and a braided leash, as well as a rope toy, all available in several colours and made of recycled polyester. A duo of stoneware bowls and a cotton scarf, also defined by the same attitude to colour, complete the collection.

Related story

Celine dog collection

(Image credit: Phootgraphy by Hedi Slimane, courtesy of Celine)

Hedi Slimane creates second Celine dog collection to outfit and amuse your pet

'It was important that the colours work for all types of dogs – male and female, different breeds, different sizes – to fit any dog character,‘ adds Werner. 'Dog accessories are something you use every day. Dogs have all kinds of “personal items”, similar to any other member of the family, so why shouldn’t they be nice to look at?'

Hay dog accessories are available from 15 February 2024, prices start from €14 / £13 GBP / DKK99

hay.dk 

Puppy drinking from Hay dog bowl

(Image credit: Courtesy Hay)

Colourful stacked Hay dog beds

(Image credit: Courtesy Hay)

Corgi in colourful lead by Hay

(Image credit: Courtesy Hay)

Hay dog accessories

(Image credit: Courtesy Hay)

Golden retriever puppy in colourful Hay dog bed

(Image credit: Courtesy Hay)

Hay dog accessories: colourful rope toys on grass

(Image credit: Courtesy Hay)
Topics
Hay
Rosa Bertoli

Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸