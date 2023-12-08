Hedi Slimane creates second Celine dog collection to outfit and amuse your pet
The second Celine dog collection is revealed in an Hedi Slimane-shot photo series, starring the designer’s canine companion Elvis and some royal friends
Early in 2022, Celine creative director Hedi Slimane revealed a somewhat unexpected new muse – his beloved canine companion, Elvis.
The shaggy-haired dog – named after Elvis Presley, a longtime fascination of Slimane, who photographed Graceland in 2014 – provided the inspiration for, and became the face of, the designer’s first Celine dog accessories and saddlery collection in May 2022.
Hedi Slimane reveals second Celine dog collection
Crafted with the same attention to quality and savoir-faire as the house’s clothing and accessories – particularly demonstrating its expertise in leather – it comprised Celine-monogram collars and leashes, a clip-on wallet for dog bags and treats, a canvas-clad feeding bowl, and a version of the ‘Voyage’ carry-all emblazoned with ‘dog’ (and, so its feline counterpart didn’t feel left out, another version read ‘cat’).
There was even a black rubber toy in the shape of the house’s historic ‘Triomphe’ monogram – Slimane’s luxurious riff on the traditional ‘chew toy’.
Revealed yesterday (7 December 2023), Elvis returns in a new Slimane-shot campaign, showcasing the designer’s latest dog collection. This time, he’s joined by some royal companions: Police, the dog of HRH Caroline of Hanover, and Eloïse, the pet of HRH Alexandra of Hanover. Befitting the subjects, the campaign was photographed in Monaco.
This time, objects include a dog carrier in Celine-monogram canvas with lambskin trim, an array of dog collars and leads, an animal-print version of the canvas feeding bowl, a sheepskin toy, a sequined treat bag, a brush, and a rattan basket designed to hold your canine companion’s belongings.
And, though ostensibly these are accessories to spoil your dog, such is the beauty of the various objects that they will provide an equally satisfying adornment for owners – and their homes.
The Celine dog and pet collection is available now in Celine stores and at celine.com.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
