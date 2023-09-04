Hay and Liberty join forces in new flower-filled collection

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Hay and Liberty have unveiled their first collaborative collection, featuring a new interpretation of the Danish brand's contemporary lighting icon, Inga Sempé’s Matin Lamp. Defined by a distinctive pleated shade, the lamp was launched in 2019 and soon became one of Hay's most loved (and successful) products thanks to its unique silhouette that blends contemporary design and a playful attitude.

Hay and Liberty: Inga Sempé’s Matin Lamp

(Image credit: Courtesy Hay)

'I have always had a deep fascination with Liberty; the store, its aura and legacy, and the floral prints it is home to - there’s nothing quite like it,' says Hay co-founder, Mette Hay. 'The first dress I bought for my daughter was made of Liberty fabric - it always brought me so much joy when I saw her wearing it. I still have it today! It’s rare that you never tire of pattern, but that’s truly the case with Liberty prints, they never get old.'

Two prints from the Hay x Liberty collection: left, Betsy Ann, right, Ed. Background: Ros (Image credit: Courtesy Hay)

The Hay x Liberty collection features five prints selected by Mette Hay through the Liberty archives, including the classic florals of the Betsy Ann and Mitsi prints and the more subdued patterns of the Ed and Cherry Drop Prints. Sempé’s design is the unifying element of the collection, its classic yet contemporary design language a perfect match for the textile designs.

Each print subtly changes the lamp's visual language and its light: while the lighter patterns contribute to a discreet, diffused light, the darker shades help create directional downward light.

The Mitsi print (Image credit: Courtesy Hay)

'There are many things we could have collaborated on, but I was drawn to the idea of applying a Liberty fabric to a pleated lampshade,' adds Hay. 'The Matin Lamp is very contemporary and when the shade is paired with a classic floral Liberty fabric, the print becomes graphic, and in some ways, modern.'

The Matin Lamp by Hay and Liberty is available exclusively at Liberty and all Hay retail stores until 15 September 2023

libertylondon.com

hay.dk

The Ros print (Image credit: Courtesy Hay)