Embrace fashion’s eclectic new era with the Wallpaper* Style Issue, on sale now

Wallpaper* March 2025 Style Issue covers
On the newsstand cover (left), top and headpiece, both price on request, by Loewe. On the limited-edition subscribers’ cover (right), dress, £3,350; bangles, £1,085, both by Sacai. Shoes, price on request, by Hodakova
(Image credit: Left, photography: Luca Strano. Fashion: Nicola Neri. Right, photography: Nicole Maria Winkler. Fashion: Jason Hughes)
As usual, our biannual Wallpaper* Style Issue reflects the changing fashion seasons. Rather less usually, this March 2025 edition arrives at a moment of relative upheaval within the industry, with close to a dozen creative directors on manoeuvres. Given that this list includes the likes of Sarah Burton, Matthieu Blazy and Haider Ackermann, it’s fair to say that something more involving than the industry-standard ‘musical chairs’ is underway.

Meanwhile, something akin to fashion’s tectonic plates is in motion, ushering in a more liberated, less prescriptive view of what a collection can be. Fashion features editor Jack Moss first identified the shift at Prada, where, he writes, co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons chose to operate ‘more like an open-ended invitation: who do you want to be today? “Infinite options proffer infinite opportunities,” said the house. These options comprised 49 entirely different looks to choose from; a collage of elements with barely a garment or idea repeated.’

Man in purple and black vests, and lace mask

Vests, both price on request, by Dior, enquire at dior.com. Mask, by Undercover, undercoverism.com

(Image credit: Photography: Luca Strano. Fashion: Nicola Neri)

This disavowal of the traditional ‘convening power’ of a collection, unless defined by its very disparity, inspired Jack and fashion & creative director Jason Hughes to explore further examples of this new, more eclectic mood. They found it in the work of Satoshi Kondo at Issey Miyake, Francesco Risso at Marni – whose S/S 2025 collection once again celebrated the house’s individuality – and Rei Kawakubo’s characteristic perfume provocations at Comme des Garçons.

Man in mac and heels

Coat, £1,390, by Victoria Beckham, enquire at victoriabeckham.com. Shoes, price on request, by Hodakova, enquire at hodakova.com

(Image credit: Photography: Nicole Maria Winkler. Fashion: Jason Hughes)

Elsewhere, we conjure with the spirit of self-expression that resides in the work of fashion designer-turned-jeweller Gabrielle Greiss; Eva Gödel, whose model agency Tomorrow Is Another Day is changing the mores of the runway; and the founders of Furu, the project management agency that is turning to architecture in the stark surroundings of the Swedish island of Gotland. Going your own way never felt less fanciful, more freeing, so now.

Bill Prince
Editor-in-Chief

