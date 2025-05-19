Pierpaolo Piccioli is heading to Balenciaga as creative director

This afternoon, it has been announced that Italian designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, the former creative director of Valentino, is set to replace Demna as creative director of Balenciaga. Demna, in something of a game of fashion musical chairs, announced that he would be heading to Gucci in March. (There, he replaces Sabato De Sarno, who succeeded Alessandro Michele, the now-creative director of Valentino.)

Piccioli, whose lauded tenure at Valentino largely centred around his superlative haute couture collections, will take over Balenciaga’s ready-to-wear, menswear and couture lines. And, though many designers’ names have circulated around the open role – including former Maison Margiela creative director John Galliano – it felt inevitable that Piccioli, who had proven success critically and commercially, would not be out of a job for long.

Piccioli, on his part, says he has long been inspired by the construction of Cristóbal Balenciaga’s haute couture – the Spanish designer was often deemed the couturier’s couturier for his influence on dressmaking – though also seeks to honour those who have followed at the house, including Nicolas Ghesquière.

‘Every new story has a lot to do with the path that brought us there, the humans we are now and the experiences we have already lived,’ he said in a letter released today. ‘I’m not a big fan of predestination but as I was scrolling my personal Instagram page, I realised that the very first picture I’ve uploaded was the 1967 wedding ensemble by Cristóbal Balenciaga. Don’t know if I should take it as a sign, what I know is that now I can see the bigger picture.’

‘Cristóbal Balenciaga’s legacy and archive is probably one of the most influential fashion statements of all time,’ he continued. ‘He has done everything before everyone; he has literally invented the culture of creativity; he has infused the idea of couture in every aspect of his career, and he has shown, through his creations, the power of evolution and innovation. Being here today, to mould a new story of a house where creativity has always been a culture and innovation a science, makes me feel honoured and proud to continue the story that who came before me already told with respect and assertive points of view.’

‘I feel good, blessed, grateful and honoured to be here, now,’ he concluded.

‘I couldn’t be happier to welcome Pierpaolo to the group,’ added Francesca Bellettini, deputy CEO in charge of brand development at Kering, the luxury conglomerate which owns Balenciaga. ‘He is one of the most talented and celebrated designers of today. His mastery of haute couture, his creative voice, and his passion for savoir-faire made him the ideal choice for the house.’

Piccioli will show his first collection during ready-to-wear week in Paris this October.