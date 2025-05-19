Pierpaolo Piccioli is heading to Balenciaga as creative director
Former Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli will replace Demna, who is heading to Gucci
This afternoon, it has been announced that Italian designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, the former creative director of Valentino, is set to replace Demna as creative director of Balenciaga. Demna, in something of a game of fashion musical chairs, announced that he would be heading to Gucci in March. (There, he replaces Sabato De Sarno, who succeeded Alessandro Michele, the now-creative director of Valentino.)
Piccioli, whose lauded tenure at Valentino largely centred around his superlative haute couture collections, will take over Balenciaga’s ready-to-wear, menswear and couture lines. And, though many designers’ names have circulated around the open role – including former Maison Margiela creative director John Galliano – it felt inevitable that Piccioli, who had proven success critically and commercially, would not be out of a job for long.
Piccioli, on his part, says he has long been inspired by the construction of Cristóbal Balenciaga’s haute couture – the Spanish designer was often deemed the couturier’s couturier for his influence on dressmaking – though also seeks to honour those who have followed at the house, including Nicolas Ghesquière.
Pierpaolo Piccioli is Balenciaga’s new creative director
‘Every new story has a lot to do with the path that brought us there, the humans we are now and the experiences we have already lived,’ he said in a letter released today. ‘I’m not a big fan of predestination but as I was scrolling my personal Instagram page, I realised that the very first picture I’ve uploaded was the 1967 wedding ensemble by Cristóbal Balenciaga. Don’t know if I should take it as a sign, what I know is that now I can see the bigger picture.’
‘Cristóbal Balenciaga’s legacy and archive is probably one of the most influential fashion statements of all time,’ he continued. ‘He has done everything before everyone; he has literally invented the culture of creativity; he has infused the idea of couture in every aspect of his career, and he has shown, through his creations, the power of evolution and innovation. Being here today, to mould a new story of a house where creativity has always been a culture and innovation a science, makes me feel honoured and proud to continue the story that who came before me already told with respect and assertive points of view.’
‘I feel good, blessed, grateful and honoured to be here, now,’ he concluded.
‘I couldn’t be happier to welcome Pierpaolo to the group,’ added Francesca Bellettini, deputy CEO in charge of brand development at Kering, the luxury conglomerate which owns Balenciaga. ‘He is one of the most talented and celebrated designers of today. His mastery of haute couture, his creative voice, and his passion for savoir-faire made him the ideal choice for the house.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Piccioli will show his first collection during ready-to-wear week in Paris this October.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
The best gardening fashion and accessories for the green-fingered
As RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 opens to the public tomorrow, the Wallpaper* style team selects the best gardening-inspired fashion and accessories – from the functional to the fantastical
-
For its 24th edition, Triennale Milano's International Exhibition examines the theme of ‘Inequality’
The design institution shines a light on events such as the Grenfell disaster, climate crises and the Israel-Hamas war through architecture, art, products, technology and data
-
Innovative coastal garden turns heads at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Landscape Designer Nigel Dunnett’s ‘Hospitalfield Arts Garden’ at Chelsea Flower Show 2025 has been making waves with its progressive approach to sustainable landscape and planting design
-
The Wallpaper* A/W 2025 trend report: raw glamour, waistlines and an animal instinct
As Paris Fashion Week concludes, Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss unpacks five trends which defined the A/W 2025 season, from ‘raw glamour’ at Prada, sculpted waistlines at Givenchy, to looks made to cocoon and protect
-
For S/S 2025, nothing is quite what it seems with these twisted wardrobe staples
Trompe l’oeil, twisted silhouettes, unexpected fabrications: S/S 2025 sees designers play on wardrobe staples in increasingly surreal ways