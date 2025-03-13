Demna is heading to Gucci after a decade at Balenciaga
In a day of fashion moves, it has been announced that Georgian designer Demna is set to exit Balenciaga to become creative director of Gucci, replacing Sabato De Sarno
After much speculation about who might be next in line at Gucci, the wait is finally over. Today, news came that Demna is to become the Italian house’s new creative director. His arrival follows Sabato De Sarno’s two-year spell at the brand, which has been without a creative lead since September 2024.
Demna leaves a decade-long stewardship at Balenciaga for the role. Taking the reins of the Parisian house in 2015, the Georgian designer's tenure at Balenciaga has been one of the most distinctive in its history. Blending alternative ideas of beauty with streetwear, irony, celebrity and political commentary, Demna (formerly known as Demna Gvasalia) transformed the storied brand into a pop cultural juggernaut.
Demna is heading to Gucci
Gucci’s appointment of the designer marks its latest attempt to secure a strong leader following Alessandro Michele’s departure in 2023. Michele’s extravagant, kitschy brand of romanticism saw the house enjoy several years of creative and commercial growth, and it has been in a state of flux since his exit. Having successfully steered a heritage luxury house into contemporary relevance, Demna’s decade at Balenciaga could indicate that he’s at Gucci for the long run.
Demna was born in Soviet Georgia in 1981 and fled to Germany as a refugee during the Georgian Civil War – an experience that he says has deeply influenced his work. He studied fashion at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp before co-founding Vetements and later becoming the creative director of Balenciaga. From Ikea dupes to trashed sneakers, Demna has consistently challenged what luxury means, making the ugly or mundane desirable, while twisting design traditions from tailoring and couture to oddly beautiful new extremes.
His haute couture collections for the house have proved particularly arresting, applying centuries-old technique to his provocative and contemporary designs. ’We’ve become numb to the beauty of the world. Why don’t we see the beauty anymore? We need it to survive,’ he told Wallpaper* in 2024, discussing his ‘52nd’ couture collection with Dal Chodha.
Under Demna’s direction we can expect an experimental, provocative interpretation of Gucci’s codes – a vision that might retain glimmers of the eclectic playfulness of Michele’s era, but in the designer's own irreverent style. His first collection for Gucci will likely be unveiled this September in Milan, following the brand’s leaderless A/W 2025 runway last month, which was crafted by the many minds and hands that make up its immense design studio.
Presenting a foundational wardrobe of varied, horsebit-gilded glamour that plucked freely from its eras and icons, the co-ed collection was shown on an interlocking double-G runway, which was established by Guccio Gucci’s son – Aldo Gucci – exactly 50 years ago. This appointment will see Demna take these histories into his hands – all eyes will be on Milan to see how he remoulds them anew.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
‘I am truly excited to join the Gucci family. It is an honour to contribute to a house that I deeply respect and have long admired,’ Demna said in a statement. ‘I look forward to writing a new chapter of Gucci’s amazing story.’
Orla Brennan is a London-based fashion and culture writer who previously worked at AnOther, alongside contributing to titles including Dazed, i-D and more. She has interviewed numerous leading industry figures, including Guido Palau, Kiko Kostadinov, Viviane Sassen, Craig Green and more.
-
Wallpaper* checks in at Romeo Roma: a new hotel that’s one of Zaha Hadid’s last projects
Located within Rome’s Tridente, Romeo Roma is a palimpsest of periods in which the late Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid left her avant-garde mark
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Wearing Hermès’ new lipstick feels like the gentle caress of a silk scarf
Hermès Beauty’s new Rouge Brillant Silky lipstick has a diaphanous formula inspired by scarves from the house’s silk métier, Gregoris Pyrpylis tells Wallpaper*
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Donatella Versace is stepping down as creative director, to be replaced with Miu Miu’s Dario Vitale
In news announced today, the indomitable designer will step away from her role as creative director of Versace to become chief brand ambassador, replaced with former Miu Miu design director Dario Vitale
By Jack Moss Published
-
Milan Fashion Week A/W 2025 highlights: Prada to Giorgio Armani
Wallpaper* picks the best of Milan Fashion Week, from Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ portrait of ‘raw glamour’ to Giorgio Armani’s return to his roots
By Jack Moss Last updated
-
For S/S 2025, nothing is quite what it seems with these twisted wardrobe staples
Trompe l’oeil, twisted silhouettes, unexpected fabrications: S/S 2025 sees designers play on wardrobe staples in increasingly surreal ways
By Jack Moss Published
-
Sabato De Sarno is leaving Gucci after a two-year tenure
Italian designer Sabato De Sarno is parting ways with Gucci, it has been confirmed by the house this morning, continuing a picture of a fashion industry in flux
By Jack Moss Published
-
A timeline of David Lynch’s dreamlike perfume commercials, from Calvin Klein to Gucci
David Lynch’s perfume commercials, created over a two-decade period, saw the visionary director focus his dreamlike lens on fragrance campaigns for Calvin Klein, Giorgio Armani, Jil Sander, Gucci and more
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Gucci turns its windows into an endless library of books, artefacts and rare treasures
Featuring a collaboration with artist Luca Pignatelli, ‘Endless Narratives’ unfolds in Gucci store windows worldwide – a reflection of creative director Sabato de Sarno’s broad cultural interests
By Jack Moss Published
-
Nostalgia and eclecticism meet in Resort 2025’s best looks, which are fit for a silent disco
Free-spirited Resort 2025 looks for letting go on the dancefloor or pounding the city streets to your very own soundtrack
By Jack Moss Published