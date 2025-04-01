Drafting nine international artists, Gucci’s ‘90 x 90’ project transforms its silk scarf into a creative canvas
Part of Gucci’s ‘The Art of Silk’ initiative, the project sees nine artists riff on the Italian fashion house’s most memorable motifs, from lush depictions of flora and fauna to its signature horsebit
Emily Jeanne - Photography
‘90 x 90’ is the title of a new project from Gucci, a reference to the proportions of the Italian house’s silk scarves, which came into style in the 1960s after their adoption by the glamorous, country-hopping jet set. Boldly decorated with its signature motifs – from the classic metal horsebit to lush depictions of flora and fauna – the silk scarf has become one of Gucci’s foundational accessories, endlessly riffed upon by the house’s creative directors, from Tom Ford to Alessandro Michele.
Transforming the 90cm by 90cm square of silk into a canvas, ‘90 x 90’ invites nine international artists to respond to five thematic prompts that run through the brand’s archive: flora, fauna, nautical, equestrian and signature double-G monogram, an emblem which this year celebrates 50 years since its creation by Aldo Gucci. Flora, meanwhile, references the 1966 Botticelli-inspired illustration by Vittorio Accornero de Testa, which adorned a silk scarf gifted to Princess Grace of Monaco on her visit to the Gucci store on Milan’s Via Montenapoleone that same year (the neck scarf would remain one of her style signatures).
Gucci: The Art of Silk – The 90 x 90 project
The roster includes conceptual American artist Robert Barry, whose version of the scarf features elegant twists of nautical ropes and chains, and Jonny Niesche, an Australian painter who reimagines the Gucci monogram through a saturated use of colour reminiscent of his own abstract words. The rest of the line-up encompasses performance artist Sara Leghissa, graphic designer Currynew, illustrator Gio Pastori, animators Yu Cai and Inji Seo, and cartoonists Everett Glenn and Walter Petrone.
Numbering 37 designs in total, with each collaborator creating more than one scarf across the various themes, the spoils of the project will be collated in a new book, Gucci: The Art of Silk, The Story of Gucci Scarves, published by Assouline. The colourful tome promises an unprecedented look into Gucci’s silk archive that the house likens to a ‘storybook’, a kaleidoscopic catalogue of artworks and narratives – which, despite their eclecticism, remain deeply rooted in Gucci’s evocative and enduring visual symbolism.
The 90 x 90 project scarves will only be available, in a limited run, in seven Gucci stores (one in London, Milan, Rome, Florence and Dubai, and two in Paris), as well as online at gucci.com.
The 90 x 90 project is part of a wider ‘The Art of Silk’ initiative by the house, which was revealed today (1 April 2025) in a new campaign photographed by Steven Meisel and starring actress Julia Garner. Titled ‘Keep It Gucci: The Art of Silk’, she wears various silk scarves inspired by Vittorio Accornero de Testa’s ‘Flora’ motif.
A version of this article will appear in the May 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands from 3 April 2025, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Set design: Caroline Nedelec. Set design assistant: Dominyka Proškenaite. Photography assistant: Lucas Matichard. Production: Melissa Phaisavath.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
