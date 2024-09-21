20 pairs of bookends celebrate contemporary Scottish design and Dundee’s literary heritage
As Dundee Design Week gets ready for its fifth edition, a bookish commission shines a light on two pioneering female journalists from the city’s storied past
In 1894, two women newspaper correspondents from Dundee embarked on an epic round-the-world trip, during which they reported back to readers in the UK about what they saw. In 2024, Marie Imandt and Bessie Maxwell’s pioneering expedition has inspired a collection of unique bookends created by 20 Scotland-based designers as part of the Dundee Design Festival, which opens this weekend.
The Bookends exhibition is one of several events taking place at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc as part of the fifth edition of the Festival, which runs from 23 to 29 September. Curated by Dr Stacey Hunter of Local Heroes, DDF is the biggest celebration of contemporary design in Scotland, with work by over 80 designers being showcased throughout the week.
Dundee Design Week : The Bookends exhibition
Inspiration for the Bookends show came from an exhibit at The McManus art gallery in Dundee and from Susan Keracher’s book Dundee’s Two Intrepid Ladies, which describes the world tour undertaken by Imandt and Maxwell on behalf of their employer, the publisher D.C. Thomson. The journalists spent almost a year visiting ten countries and travelled over 26,000 miles before returning home with lively, illustrated reports that offered unprecedented insights into 19th-century travel and the status of women in different cultures.
Marking the 130th anniversary of this momentous voyage, Hunter invited creatives including architects, textile designers, ceramicists, jewellers, illustrators and product designers to create bookends to raise awareness of the women’s pioneering exploits while celebrating the breadth of contemporary design talent in Scotland today. Each designer was given a copy of Keracher’s book to reference and the only constraint Hunter included in her brief was that the bookends should be made sustainably and ethically, in order to support her objective of making DDF 'one of the world’s most sustainable design festivals'.
Hunter explained that the choice of a simple object with a single function that links back to the idea of publishing allowed the designers a great deal of scope for creativity and personal expression, resulting in outcomes that are unique and varied in their approaches to form and the making process.
'Some of the bookends are minimalist, some are maximalist, some are serious, some are humorous and some are poignant,' Hunter pointed out. 'I love how the designers have woven in stories from the book while showcasing their personalities and interest in material experimentation.'
Several of the designers chose to incorporate forms or materials that reference places Imandt and Maxwell visited on their tour, such as the Chinese graphite pigment used by Steven Blench of Fife-based studio Chalk Plaster to colour his minimalist bookends. Alistair Byars of Edinburgh-based GRAS architects developed a pair of cast bronze cylinders that evoke the materiality of objects used in Japanese tea ceremonies, while the organic, lacquered forms of artist James Rigler’s ‘Foreign Objects’ transform the bookshelf into a vibrant, other-worldly landscape.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Adopting a more poetic response to the brief, Lindsey Hesketh and Claire Canning of Granite + Smoke collated ten elements representing the countries the women visited and used two distinct hues to represent the journalists’ separate personalities. Dundee designer Lauren Morsley crafted colourful interpretations of the two women from paper clay made with donated copies of The Courier newspaper, while Edinburgh-based Jennifer Gray cast the hands of present-day Scottish journalists Eilidh Akilade and Gabriella Bennett, transforming them into objects that evoke the classical sculptures Imandt and Maxwell described from their travels in Italy.
The exhibition will present the 20 outcomes without any books in order to focus attention on their unique designs. The display plinths used for the show were made using salvaged and repurposed materials from partners including the V&A Dundee museum in order to enhance the event’s sustainable credentials.
Alongside other DDF exhibitions that provide a broad overview of contemporary Scottish design, Hunter hopes the Bookends show will offer an accessible and engaging insight into designers’ creative processes, as well as allowing visitors to learn about the inspirational story of the two female journalists and their connection to Dundee.
'There is something for everyone in this selection of functional, decorative and highly personal bookends,' the curator pointed out. 'Visitors can really get up close to view the beautiful textures or reflections of the materials and hopefully they’ll be inspired to go off and make something themselves after seeing what our designers have come up with.'
-
'Mid-Century Modern Masterpieces' captured in new monograph like no book before
'The Atlas of Mid-Century Modern Masterpieces' chronicles hundreds of iconic structures from this golden age of architectural expression
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Pig intestines, plant roots and Balinese river plastic – young designers get inventive at Maison & Objet
At the September 2024 Maison & Objet, a cohort of younger designers exploring new materials brought an optimistic edge to the commercial fairground
By Anna Sansom Published
-
‘Nike: Form Follows Motion’ surveys 50 years of the Swoosh’s era-defining design
‘Nike: Form Follows Motion’ at the Vitra Design Museum in Germany, curated by Glenn Adamson, is the first-ever exhibition dedicated to the sportswear giant
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
‘You’ve got to hang out with Judd furniture… you learn something’: Rainer Judd
As new book ‘Donald Judd Furniture’ lands, the artist’s children Rainer and Flavin discuss their father’s legacy
By Diana Budds Published
-
Discover London’s lesser-known design gems with ‘an opinionated guide’
‘An opinionated guide to Design London’ by Sujata Burman and Wallpaper’s Rosa Bertoli is a carefully curated tour of intriguing design spots across the capital
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Well hung? We interview Martino Gamper about his new book of (around) 1,000 hooks
Italian maverick designer Martino Gamper doesn't hang around. He has a new book featuring 1,000 hooks made by hand. We ask him how and why...
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
New Louis Poulsen book explores the Danish lighting company's illuminating world
Louis Poulsen: First House of Light, published by Phaidon, is a new design book delving into the Danish company's world of radiant lighting
By Jens H Jensen Published
-
‘What We Keep’: 50 creatives on the objects they collect and use in their homes
‘What We Keep’ is a new book by Jean Lin, founder of the New York City design gallery Colony, an ode to objects and the people who obsessively collect them
By Diana Budds Published
-
Sir Kenneth Grange’s influential industrial designs are chronicled in a new book
‘Kenneth Grange: Designing the Modern World’ explores the life and work of the pioneering British industrial designer
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
LA gallery Blackman Cruz celebrates 30 years of ‘beauty, oddity, and specialness’
‘Beauty & Mischief: The Design Alchemy of Blackman Cruz’ is a new book that charts three decades of the LA antique and modern furniture gallery, with a foreword by Ryan Murphy
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
From the spoon to the city: the design of Gianfranco Frattini
‘Gianfranco Frattini. Design 1955/2003’ is a new book chronicling the architect and designer’s work as well as his concept of designing ‘from the spoon to the city’
By Cristina Kiran Piotti Published