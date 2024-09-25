Sportswear logos, intimate portraits and a curled-up cat: Elizabeth Radcliffe’s beguiling tapestries go on show in New York
At Scottish artist Elizabeth Radcliffe's first US exhibition, a series exploring identity through branding is among works at Tribeca gallery Margot Samel
Since the early days of military regalia, displays of social standing have adorned a specific part of the body: the left breast. Emblems and medals were worn over this spot because – for left-to-right readers – that’s where our gaze tends to land. Modern brands have continued this attention-grabbing tradition, and commonly opt to position their logos on garments in the same place, which also happens to be over the heart. Brand affiliation immediately presents to others something about who we are (or who we aspire to be), and logos have therefore become intrinsically linked with identity and self-expression. So the left breast is effectively prime advertising real-estate for ourselves.
Elizabeth Radcliffe’s beguiling tapestries
It’s this phenomenon that Scottish artist Elizabeth Radcliffe explores via a series of tapestries that hone in on this area of the body, depicting the logos and wordmarks of apparel brands upon their wearer – but without giving away anything else about them. She renders the same 17.7in by 11.4in corner of the body – from neck to ribs; breastbone to shoulder – through the ancient artform of wool weaving, showing contemporary cultural signifiers through a medium more commonly associated with the medieval period.
Radcliffe’s inquiry into the significance of branded attire began four decades ago with waxed motorcycle jackets and workwear, but has recently shifted to tennis apparel, recognising activewear’s rise to cultural dominance as the preferred vessel of self-expression for younger generations. 'In each, a garment points to the sartorial sensibility of its wearer, and provides a set of material conditions that form the basis of Radcliffe’s inquiry,' says a statement from New York gallery Margot Samel, which is hosting a solo exhibition of the artist’s work at its space in Tribeca – her first in the US, and which conveniently opened during the US Open tennis competition.
Radcliffe’s tapestries are mounted on the gallery’s stark white walls, extrapolated from any context for examination in a neutral, abstract setting. Each of the pieces that depict iconic tennis wear, including a Lacoste polo shirt with its stylised crocodile, are presented widely spaced apart in a row at the approximate height they would be on the wearer. The older works are hung opposite, also side by side, allowing the viewer to draw immediate comparisons between them. All show the pleats of fabric, the buttons, zippers, stitching and the logos themselves in realistic detail, and are strikingly different in colour.
The exhibition also includes other works by Radcliffe in the same medium. Two larger tapestries display full figures, both seated and with their faces identifiable. The first is a portrait from 2015 of fellow Edinburgh-based artist Marc Camille-Chaimowicz, relaxed in an armchair and wearing a fedora and chequered trousers. His casual cross-legged pose and the warm red and beige palette contrast with the other full portrait, created in 2012 and depicting artist Youngjoo Yoo, who is perched somewhat uncomfortably on a stool and rendering primarily in dark grey and desaturated hues. Both silhouettes are mounted off the ground, suspended against the sea of white, again removing their original context, in order to be examined without distraction.
Finally, another new work shows a cat laid on a vintage patterned rug, linking back to the common association between domesticity and traditions like weaving, a theme that recurs in Radcliffe’s work – in some cases more blatantly than others.
It’s notable that each of the tapestries requires hundreds of hours of studied, repetitive weaving to complete; they serve as acts of dedication that memorialise moments in her life, as well as in wider culture. Also striking is Radcliffe’s application of trompe l’oeil effects through intricate craftwork, giving her pieces a weird presence – evoking both a humorous and a slightly eerie feeling when you view them in the flesh. ‘Meticulously picturing the world using the interplay of the warp and the weft serves as a way of elevating it, but is also a means of signalling ownership of one’s own time,' the gallery says.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Elizabeth Radcliffe's exhibition runs until 12 October 2024 at Margot Samel, New York
Dan Howarth is a British design and lifestyle writer, editor, and consultant based in New York City. He works as an editorial, branding, and communications advisor for creative companies, with past and current clients including Kelly Wearstler, Condé Nast, and BMW Group, and he regularly writes for titles including Architectural Digest, Interior Design, Sight Unseen, and Dezeen, where he previously oversaw the online magazine’s U.S. operations. Dan has contributed to design books The House of Glam (Gestalten, 2019), Carpenters Workshop Gallery (Rizzoli, 2018), and Magdalena Keck: Pied-À-Terre (Glitterati, 2017). His writing has also featured in publications such as Departures, Farfetch, FastCompany, The Independent, and Cultured, and he curated a digital exhibition for Google Cultural Institute in 2017.
-
Germane Barnes exhibition explores notions of classical architecture and identity
Germane Barnes exhibition 'Columnar Disorder' opens at the Art Institute of Chicago
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Preview: The Map House’s upcoming exhibition on the cartographic art of the Tube
‘Mapping the Tube: 1863-2023’ dives into the art and craft that shaped the world’s first underground railway, from posters to maps and the iconic designs of Harry Beck
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
One&Only’s portfolio of ultra-luxury escapes reaches out to new horizons
From the Maldives to Mexico, One&Only’s resorts and private homes around the world offer exceptional stays in idyllic locations, soon to include a first USA property, designed by Olson Kundig
By Simon Mills Published
-
20 pairs of bookends celebrate contemporary Scottish design and Dundee’s literary heritage
As Dundee Design Week gets ready for its fifth edition, a bookish commission shines a light on two pioneering female journalists from the city’s storied past
By Alyn Griffiths Published
-
Postcard from Lower Manhattan’s burgeoning gallery district
From Collectible New York 2024 to Tribeca’s expanding gallery district a few blocks north, collectible design abounds this September
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
First look: clay meets paper and textiles in Henry Holland's new collection for Harlequin
Henry Holland, the fashion designer-turned-ceramicist, has teamed up with Harlequin for a range of playful, tactile wallpapers and textiles
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
The newly-opened Giancarlo Valle Annex is inspired by New York history
Giancarlo Valle Annex is the designer's new gallery and events space in Tribeca, with interiors informed by 18th-century New York
By Dan Howarth Published
-
Floris Wubben reinvents the brick at The Future Perfect in New York
Dutch designer Floris Wubben extrudes the common building brick into new applications – benches, chandeliers and a mirror frame
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
New York Design Week 2024: the highlights
The Wallpaper* highlights from New York Design Week 2024: from ICFF to the independent shows and launches, on view from 16-23 May
By Dan Howarth Last updated
-
Inside the new Amelie, Maison d’Art: 'I wanted to reinvent the art gallery to be both warmer and more approachable'
The ambitious new Manhattan gallery Amelie, Maison d’Art settles into the Soho neighbourhood
By Craig Kellogg Published
-
Taxi cabs and pizza boxes: New York icons are reimagined by Paa Joe at Superhouse Gallery
New York’s beloved tokens, from the Statue of Liberty to the classic yellow taxi cab, are reimagined by Paa Joe for Superhouse's inaugural show in New York, ‘Celestial City’
By Julie Baumgardner Published