This Beirut design collective threads untold stories into upholstered antique furniture
Beirut-based Bokja opens a Notting Hill pop-up that's a temple to textiles, from upholstered furniture to embroidered cushions crafted by artisans (until 25 March 2025)
The essence of Beirut is welcomed into Ledbury Road in Notting Hill. The popular London address is home to a new pop-up, by Bokja, a design collective founded in 2000 by two friends, Maria Hibri and Huda Baroudi. Large windows show a glimpse of the textile universe that unfolds inside, a patchwork of furniture, deep armchairs, long cushioned stools, and colourful benches. In the heart of the room is a small embroidered pouf. Resting carefully on top is a silver plate with a piping hot pot of herbal tea, with Lebanese sesame biscuits on offer. As you enter, the space echoes with conversation and storytelling, its tempo not faltering for any new arrivals, which creates a warm and familiar atmosphere, and evokes a feeling of stepping into a family front room, rather than a pop-up shop.
Inside Bokja’s Notting Hill pop-up
The Turkish word ‘bokja’ means ‘bundle’ or the piece of fabric used to wrap the dowry of a bride. This is something that is usually passed down through generations, and even buried with a loved one when they pass on. In an antique market, Baroudi found her own bokja, a large navy square with delicately embroidered birds. This latter became the design collective's logo.
Baroudi’s love for collecting fabrics from Beirut, coupled with Hibri’s knowledge of antique furniture led to the creation of their brand, known for its unique, custom textile installations, furniture, and exquisite embroidery work.
It is easy to be engulfed into the founders’ world of tapestry, and their enthusiasm is contagious. Each piece has a unique backstory, varying from nostalgia (many pieces are upholstered from their own children’s outgrown clothes) to symbols of hope during conflict. Eyes are drawn to every corner of the shop, whether by the intricate stitching on the ‘Cynzia’ poufs or the 3D tapestries, such as ‘Le Festin’, which is inspired by Lebanese culinary traditions – a feast for the eyes and a testament to the founders' love of community.
Baroudi and Hibri are equally as distracted as their visitors by the intricacies, and explore each piece as if it has been rediscovered, sharing its unique story, until their enthusiasm flows to the next object. This passion underscores their work, which is rooted in textile craftsmanship.
Bokja’s atelier in Beirut’s ‘Antique District’ has brought together artisans and designers from over ten countries to collaborate on meaningful narratives through textiles. The creative process is open, ideas are bounced around freely, and the results are pieces where each detail informs another.
The studio's positivity in the face of adversity is in evidence throught its work. Among the homeware, for example, the collection ‘Sounds of Silence’ came during the global pandemic, when there was such uncertainty. But a subsequent collection, ‘Sound of Music’, was intended to provide hope and positivity; cushions titled ‘Doe a Deer’ and ‘Whiskers on Kittens’ are not only playfully named but showcase expert embroidery and textile work that brings song lyrics to life in an uplifting and irreverent way. It's a perfect representation of Bokja and its individual blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern perspectives.
The Bokja pop-up is located on 85 Ledbury Road, W11 2AG, Notting Hill, London until 25 March 2025 bokja.com
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
