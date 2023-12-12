B&B Italia Miami studio opening sees reissue of ‘Camaleonda’ sofa by Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney’s iconic S-Wave monogram has become synonymous with her sustainability-forward brand. Implemented as a patterned fabric, the design reflects soundwaves, sacred geometries, the golden ratio and the concept of living in harmony with nature. The British talent has long been a pioneer of circularity and material innovation. It's no wonder that her take on B&B Italia’s quintessential ‘Camaleonda’ sofa system – the original having been designed by Italian master Mario Bellini in 1970 – should be upholstered in responsibly sourced fabric but also adorned in the distinct motif.

B&B Italia and Stella McCartney in Miami

Launched during Miami Art Week 2023 and the opening of B&B Italia’s new 1,950 sq m Design Studio Miami, the reissue is cast in trend-conscious salmon pink and earth-tone beige colourways, with the printed line pattern rendered in a contrasting black. The collection is also McCartney’s homage to Bellini and his game-changing design –a low-lying settee that uses hooks and cables to combine different modular configurations.

‘I have loved Mario Bellini’s designs for years, and I cannot put into words how thrilled I am to see my prints on his pieces once again,' says McCartney. The deep-tufted ‘Camaleonda’ is generously plush – organic yet rectilinear – perfectly suited to anchor the unmistakably modified textile.

'The S-Wave is a symbol of our commitments to conscious luxury, which are so perfectly embodied in this design, constructed from pioneering materials kinder to Mother Earth. This collaboration truly is a harmony of our shared passions for next-generation sustainability and timeless craftsmanship.' Though durable and conducive to everyday use, the OceanSafe naNea yarn implemented in the S-Wave upholstery is biodegradable, Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold, and doesn’t shed persistent microplastics into the environment.

Meticulously outfitted by heavyweight Italian architect Piero Lissoni, B&B Italia’s refreshed and expanded Miami flagship covers two open-plan floors with various staged vignettes – including one dedicated to McCartney’s ‘Camaleonda’ reissue.

Catering to retail and project planning needs in equal measure, the sprawling storefront also plays host to displays by other Design Holding brands, such as Maxalto, Arclinea, Louis Poulsen, and Flos. Top-quality products by established design studios such as Edward Barber & Jay Osgerby carry across the diverse offering of kitchen cabinetry, lighting, indoor and outdoor furnishings. Enclosed entirely through curtain-wall exposures, the glass-box space comes together as a contextualised domestic space.

