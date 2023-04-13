Gabriel Tan’s debut collection for B&B Italia brings softness and functionality to the bedroom
Gabriel Tan’s debut collection with B&B Italia is among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
Singaporean designer Gabriel Tan has created a sophisticated collection of furniture imagined to bring functionality to different spaces of the bedroom. Marking his first collaboration with B&B Italia, Tan’s collection comprises a writing desk, a stool, a bench, a bedside table and a folding screen, and was conceived following the designer’s research into ‘quietness’.
‘The bedroom is more than ever becoming a place for reflection, quietude, and rituals,’ says Tan. ‘“Quiet Lines” is a range of bedroom furniture that embraces a paradox: inviting rest and comfort, while awakening the senses.’ The collection is defined by strong graphic silhouettes combining slim structures supporting soft leather surfaces characterised by gentle curves, in a colour and material palette that contributes to the calm visual approach chosen by the designer.
The choice of materials is also conducive to achieving Tan’s desired quietness: the choice of leather for the objects’ surfaces is both an invitation to a tactile experience and a functional choice.
‘Curved, padded surfaces form a protective layer for us to sit on or display our most precious possessions, bringing tactility and comfort while dampening sound when objects are placed on them,’ Tan explains. ‘Sling-like elements that define the seat, shelf and screen of each piece are offset subtly from the steel frame to give a feeling of lightness. The silhouette of each piece in the collection consists of curved and straight lines, forming iconic and graphic compositions.’
The collection was driven by circular design principles, as Tan explains: '“Quiet Lines” has been designed to be easily disassembled and separated so that each part can be individually repaired, refinished and reupholstered when needed, thereby reducing waste while extending the product's lifespan.'
B&B Italia, Via Durini 11, Milan
bebitalia.com (opens in new tab)
gabriel-tan.com (opens in new tab)
See the May 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April, for more Salone del Mobile previews.
