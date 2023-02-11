B&B Italia’s new outdoor collections enhance its contemporary approach to living

B&B Italia's latest outdoor furniture collection includes pieces by long-term collaborators, both new designs conceived for a relaxed approach to outdoor living, and al fresco interpretations of iconic designs from recent collections.

B&B Italia outdoor collections by Piero Lissoni, Monica Armani and Foster + Partners

(Image credit: Tommaso Sartori)

The collection includes Piero Lissoni's ‘Nooch’ seating system. A tubular structure in recycled aluminium forms the base for the modular system enriched by wooden elements and cushions padded with polyurethane recycled from production waste, with a top layer made of virgin bio-polyurethane.

'‘Nooch” is a large connection of small pieces. If you combine them together, the collection becomes a huge family of different dynamic and endless solutions,' comments Lissoni. 'The name “Nooch” is in-between England and Asia and means “bamboo labyrinth”. The structure of the seating system is like a labyrinth but made in aluminium.'

(Image credit: Tommaso Sartori)

Also part of the new offering is Foster + Partners' ‘Cordoba’ chair, now launched in a new outdoor version to make the most of the engineered forms and well-considered ergonomics. Featuring a natural teak frame, the chair is composed of a polypropylene-reinforced canvas cover. Rough to the touch, the material is developed to convey the effect of a natural textile, and is available in colours inspired by nature, including green, blue, brick and dove grey.

‘The “Cordoba” chair is a timeless design,' comments Mike Holland, head of industrial design at Foster+Partners. ‘The ergonomics have been finely tuned to provide the highest level of comfort and support. Conceived as an addition to the office or the home, now it also becomes outdoor.’

(Image credit: Tommaso Sartori)

Finally, Monica Armani's Jackie O'-inspired collection gets extended into the outdoors, with new versions of her ‘Allure O'‘ table and ‘Flair O'’ chair. With nods to the 1960s, the table is defined by soft lines and bold forms, here enhanced by a bold, glazed ceramic top as well as a lightened grey concrete version. 'The ceramic colour so present in the common memory finds a new life,' says Armani, nodding to the palette that includes ocean blue, clay and dove grey. 'Vibrant, reflective surfaces with unique colour depth and transparency renew the allure of these objects.'

Meanwhile, the ‘Flair O'’ chair, itself inspired by 1960s fashion, comes back for the garden with ‘a sort of summer dress with sophisticated transparencies, designing a sort of macro, sinuous and vibrant lace’.

