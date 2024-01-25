First look at the B&B Italia Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills
The B&B Italia model home at the Mandarin Oriental Residences is a collection of design icons on the West Coast
In a first for the hotel brand, Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills, recently unveiled a three-bedroom West Coast model home furnished by B&B Italia.
Located in one of the most desirable zip codes in the world, this fifth-floor turnkey condominium is staged amid the 54 standalone residences, developed by SHVO, and is now on display for potential buyers. 'B&B Italia’s unique approach to design is defined by understated and elegant materials, creating an environment perfectly suited to the needs of residents,' says Michael Shvo, chairman and CEO of SHVO.
B&B Italia Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills
The inspiration for Francesco Farina, CEO of B&B Italia USA, was to connect the natural materials of the space's architectural elements – marble, travertine, light oak, and glass – and hues found in the landscape of Los Angeles, and translate the whole into an airy colour palette that would embrace the spacious surroundings. 'With soft sands and warm whites, the key to our design for this space was to showcase how our furniture can open the space.'
The vast living room area with a view of Palm Drive is fitted with anchor pieces such as the 1970 ‘Camaleonda’ sofa (among our pick of reissued design classics) in a sage green hue by Mario Bellini. The cushions have metal fasteners that unclip for different configurations. 'Over 50 years [since it was first designed], we cherish the modularity and the ease this sofa provides for so many generations,' Farina comments. 'The “Camaleonda” directs a tone to this interior allowing for the faded greens of the landscape to gently enter the space.'
Adding to that aesthetic, the neutral-toned ‘Husk’ armchair and ottoman by Patricia Urquiola is cocooned in a corner window with a view of the towering palm trees. To round out the room is a square glass ‘Alanda’ cocktail table, designed by Paolo Piva that, Farina comments, 'evokes the principles of Bauhaus, from which B&B Italia and Maxalto share their foundation'.
Lighting plays an integral role in the fluidity of the interiors, and includes standout pieces by Flos and Gabriele & Oscar Buratti, which are dotted throughout the space and illuminate modern art pieces courtesy of Creative Art Partners. The bathrooms and sleek open kitchen by 1508 London are fully fitted with Miele appliances, including a hidden wine fridge, and Turkish marble counters selected by SHVO.
The grey-hued home office or bedroom features Michael Anastasiades’ ‘Jack’ bookcase and ‘Copycat’ lamp, along with Bellini’s cozy ‘Le Bambole’ armchair (1972.)
The primary bedroom’s earthy taupe tone is centred by the ‘Alys’ bed, designed by Gabriele & Oscar Buratti and layered with Frette linens. Softening the space is the classic ‘Febo’ armchair by Antonio Citterio, from the Maxalto collection.
'The B&B Italia model that we designed is a collective ensemble of icons, and it evokes a harmony of style, with wide spaces and “treehouse” views that promote a sense of privacy,' states Farino.
Shvo adds, 'Combined with the legendary services and amenities of Mandarin Oriental, and exclusive culinary experiences by Daniel Boulud, this is a one-of-a-kind lifestyle.'
Carole Dixon is a prolific lifestyle writer-editor currently based in Los Angeles. As a Wallpaper* contributor since 2004, she covers travel, architecture, art, fashion, food, design, beauty, and culture for the magazine and online, and was formerly the LA City editor for the Wallpaper* City Guides to Los Angeles.
