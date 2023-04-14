Maxalto Salone del Mobile 2023 debut celebrates its timeless collections
Maxalto debuts at Salone del Mobile 2023 with a museum-like installation curated by its artistic director Antonio Citterio
Discover the Wallpaper* guide to Salone del Mobile 2023 and Milan Design Week (opens in new tab)
Italian furniture brand Maxalto makes its Salone del Mobile debut at the 2023 fair, with a presentation curated by its artistic director Antonio Citterio.
While its via Durini showroom will present the 2023 collections through a series of domestic settings, the 600 sq m fair stand will present the company’s iconic pieces as part of an abstract, museum-like installation created by Citterio.
‘We conceived the Maxalto space as a gallery,’ Citterio says of the Salone del Mobile presentation. ‘A series of distinct environments made extraordinary by high, luminous rice paper walls, where the most iconic products of the collection dialogue with precious objects and works of art.’
Since 1975, Maxalto has distinguished itself for the classic silhouettes of its collections, enriched by a serious approach to craftsmanship and materials and a sophisticated approach to interiors. Debuting with collections by Afra and Tobia Scarpa, the company has been working with Citterio since 1993, developing a precise aesthetic that has blended classic and contemporary design codes.
The 2023 launches seamlessly fit within the Maxalto collection, and include the ‘Amoenus Soft’ armchair, the ‘Arbiter’ and ‘Lilum’ sofas, and two chairs, ‘Cleide’ and ‘Despina’, both conceived by Citterio at the start of his collaboration with the company and featuring sleek forms in black stained oak.
‘The story of Maxalto is continuous, there is no beginning or end,’ says Citterio. ‘There is a great quality to these products, which are timeless. They are contemporary today, and will probably be contemporary in 50 years.’
Salone del Mobile, Fiera Milano Rho, Hall 2, Stand C11 D12
Maxalto Showroom, Via Durini 14, Milan
maxalto.com (opens in new tab)
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
