Maxalto Salone del Mobile 2023 debut celebrates its timeless collections

Italian furniture brand Maxalto makes its Salone del Mobile debut at the 2023 fair, with a presentation curated by its artistic director Antonio Citterio.

While its via Durini showroom will present the 2023 collections through a series of domestic settings, the 600 sq m fair stand will present the company’s iconic pieces as part of an abstract, museum-like installation created by Citterio.

‘Cleide’ chairs (Image credit: Courtesy Maxalto)

‘We conceived the Maxalto space as a gallery,’ Citterio says of the Salone del Mobile presentation. ‘A series of distinct environments made extraordinary by high, luminous rice paper walls, where the most iconic products of the collection dialogue with precious objects and works of art.’

Since 1975, Maxalto has distinguished itself for the classic silhouettes of its collections, enriched by a serious approach to craftsmanship and materials and a sophisticated approach to interiors. Debuting with collections by Afra and Tobia Scarpa, the company has been working with Citterio since 1993, developing a precise aesthetic that has blended classic and contemporary design codes.

‘Lilum’ sofa (Image credit: Courtesy Maxalto)

The 2023 launches seamlessly fit within the Maxalto collection, and include the ‘Amoenus Soft’ armchair, the ‘Arbiter’ and ‘Lilum’ sofas, and two chairs, ‘Cleide’ and ‘Despina’, both conceived by Citterio at the start of his collaboration with the company and featuring sleek forms in black stained oak.

‘The story of Maxalto is continuous, there is no beginning or end,’ says Citterio. ‘There is a great quality to these products, which are timeless. They are contemporary today, and will probably be contemporary in 50 years.’

Salone del Mobile, Fiera Milano Rho, Hall 2, Stand C11 D12

Maxalto Showroom, Via Durini 14, Milan

maxalto.com (opens in new tab)