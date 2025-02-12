Ceramics brand Mutina stages a poetic tribute to everyday objects

In the industrial village of Fiorano Modenese, Italy, a new exhibition celebrates the quiet poetry of everyday objects. Conceived by Italian art curator Sarah Cosulich, ‘An Ode to Things’ brings together paintings, sculptures, and design pieces that explore the beauty found in simple forms and domestic stillness.

Georges Jouve, Vases Cylindre, 1960 - 1969, and Vase Cylindre, 1955, glazed stoneware. Nathalie Du Pasquier, Untitled, 2015/16, oil on canvas in artist-made frame (Image credit: Photography: Nicolò Panzeri. Stoneware, courtesy Galerie Alexandre Guillemain, Galerie Chantala. Nathalie du Pasquier artwork, courtesy the artist)

Ingeborg Lundin, Apple, 1957, glass. John Currin, Uncle Frank, 2024, oil on canvas (Image credit: Photography: Nicolò Panzeri. Artwork, © John Currin, courtesy the artist and Gagosian. Vase, courtesy Dansk Moebelkunst Gallery)

Drawn from the private collection of Massimo Orsini, founder of ceramics brand Mutina, the exhibition reflects a deep appreciation for the artistry of the inanimate – vases, vessels, furniture, and decor elevated beyond function into something more contemplative. Timed to coincide with nearby Bologna’s ArteFiera art fair, the event also marks an important anniversary for the brand. ‘Mutina is celebrating 20 years, and among the many things we have done, the most important is the relationship we have forged with the artists and designers who have shaped this entire world of creativity,’ Cosulich said at the opening.

Goran Trbuljak, Untitled (Teapots), 1988-1994, black and white photograph. Ettore Sottsass, Vase (The Last Pieces Series), 2006, glass (Image credit: Photography: Nicolò Panzeri. Black and white photograph courtesy the artist and Galerija Gregor Podnar. Vase, courtesy Friedman Benda)

Aimée Moreau, Untitled, 1957, oil on wood. Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec, Rombini Vase A - Glossy Brun, 2021, Mutina Editions, ceramic coated with Rombini Triangle elements. Ronan Bouroullec, Talea Ambra Blu, 2024, Mutina Editions, ceramic. Luigi Ghirri, Bologna, Via Fondazza (Studio di Giorgio Morandi), 1989-90 vintage c-print (Image credit: Photography: Nicolò Panzeri. Artworks, © Estate of Aimée Moreau Courtesy Mai 36 Galerie; © Eredi Luigi GhirriCourtesy Mai 36 Galerie. Vases, courtesy Mutina)

Installed in an intimate corner of Mutina’s expansive showroom – part of the Patricia Urquiola-designed Mutina HQ in Fiorano – the exhibition invites viewers to linger, to look closer, and to find meaning in the ordinary. The show takes its name from a poem by Pablo Neruda, the Chilean Nobel laureate, in which he professes his enduring love for objects. He writes: ‘I have a crazy, / crazy love of things. / I like pliers, / and scissors. / I love / cups, / rings, / and bowls – / not to speak, of course, / of hats.’

Much like Neruda’s poem, the works on display similarly dwell on the presence of the inanimate, with each piece underscoring the beauty of the everyday. An ethereal glass vessel by Ingeborg Lundin is set against an oil painting depicting a living room side table, also with a vase, by John Currin; the real and the depicted vessels each hold a delicate floral arrangement

Ettore Sottsass, Lolita, 1994 - 2024, porcelaine, Venini glass. Rudolf Stingel, Untitled, 2020, oil on canvas (Image credit: Photography: Nicolò Panzeri. Artwork, © Rudolf StingelCourtesy the artist and Gagosian. Vessel, courtesy Sèvres)

Ettore Sottsass, Totem Chocolat, 1994, glazed ceramic, formica covered particle board. Wolfgang Tillmans, Nite Queen, 2013, inkjet print on paper mounted on aluminium in artist’s frame (Image credit: Photography: Nicolò Panzeri. Wolfgang Tillmans artwork, courtesy the artist and David Zwirner)

Also present are artworks from Mutina’s previous, curated ‘Mutina for Art’ collections. Two vases by the French brothers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec – a fluted cylindrical form and a rounded tube with knobbly protrusions – are placed in conversation with a moody still life from the Parisian painter Aimée Moreau and a dreamlike interior imagined by the acclaimed photographer Luigi Ghirri, who hails from nearby Reggio Emilia.

‘It is a project that, for the first time, allows us to combine Massimo’s collection with modern and contemporary design,’ said Cosulich. ‘It’s blurring the boundary between what is art and what is an object.’

‘An Ode to Things’, part of the Mutina for Art programme at Spazio Mutina Fiorano, opened 6 February and runs until 8 August 2025, mutina.it