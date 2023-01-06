Best of S/S 2023: Wallpaper* picks the collections defining the season ahead

Part of Wallpaper’s Design Awards 2023 issue, the runway winners of S/S 2023 – from Prada to Chanel, alongside rising names catching our eye

Woman in best of S/S 2023 Raf Simons under desk with black cat on it
Best of S/S 2023: Raf Simons. Bodysuit, price on request, by Raf Simons. Shoes, £550, by Jimmy Choo. Vintage Christian Dior earrings, £295, from Francesca Elliott Vintage Jewellery. Tights, £18, by Falke
By Jack Moss
Alessandro Furchino Capria - Photography

Appearing in Wallpaper’s Design Awards 2023 issue (on international newsstands now), the S/S 2023 runway collections set to define the season ahead – Prada to Chanel, Celine to Hermès, alongside rising names that have caught our eye. 

Captured by Milan-based photographer Alessandro Furchino Capria – whose images draw inspiration from the composition and light of classical portraiture – and styled by Wallpaper* fashion director Jason Hughes, the series sees S/S 2023’s standout looks in playful juxtaposition with idiosyncratic elements, from space heaters to lightboxes (even a feline companion). 

Whether Matthieu Blazy’s sophomore collection for Bottega Veneta, Maximilian Davis’ debut outing at Ferragamo, or Raf Simons’ final collection for his eponymous label, which shuttered late last year, it is our blueprint for dressing in 2023. 

Best of S/S 2023: the collections

Bottega Veneta

Man holding lightbox in Bottega Veneta outfit

Jacket; vest; vest (worn underneath); trousers; boots; bag, all price on request, by Bottega Veneta

Fendi

Woman on spinning office chair in Fendi

Top, £10,800; skirt, £1,100; bag, £2,150, all by Fendi. Shoes, £550, by Jimmy Choo. Gloves, £220, by Ines. Earrings, £135, by Completedworks. Tights, £18, by Falke

Gucci

Man lying on floor in black leather Gucci trousers and trench

Jacket, £6,070; trousers, £2,900, both by Gucci. Boots, price on request, by Bottega Veneta

Paul Smith

Man in Paul Smith suit in wrapped chair

Vest, £450; trousers, £350, both by Paul Smith. Boots, price on request; sunglasses, £430, both by Bottega Veneta

Chanel

Woman in black Chanel bopdysuit and tights lying on table

Bodysuit, £2,350; choker, £1,385; bag, £4,615, all by Chanel. Shoes, £550, by Jimmy Choo. Tights, £18, by Falke

Givenchy

Woman in Gucci dressing sticking out her neck

Dress, €2,190, by Givenchy. Shoes, £550, by Jimmy Choo. Vintage Christian Dior earrings, £295, from Francesca Elliott Vintage Jewellery. Tights, £29, by Falke

Dior

Man in Dior outfit leaning on lightbox

Jacket, £2,300; top, £490, both by Dior. Gloves, £220, by Ines

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Man in leather trench holding cardboard box of flowers

Jacket, £6,960; vest, £265; jeans, £620, all by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Boots, price on request, by Bottega Veneta

Louis Vuitton

Woman in white Louis Vuitton dress

Dress, price on request, by Louis Vuitton. Shoes, £550, by Jimmy Choo. Vintage Christian Dior earrings, £295; necklace, £650; bracelet, £295, all from Francesca Elliott Vintage Jewellery. Tights, £29, by Falke

Dolce & Gabbana

Woman in clear Dolce & Gabbana dress

Dress, £2,100; bodysuit, £1,100, both by Dolce & Gabbana. Shoes, £550, by Jimmy Choo

Prada

Woman in Prada dress standing on stool

Dress, £2,500, by Prada. Shoes, £550, by Jimmy Choo. Earrings, £135, by Completedworks. Tights, £8, by Calzedonia

Loewe

Man behind screen wearing Loewe with Loewe bag

Jacket, £4,800; bag, £2,750, both by Loewe. Boots, price on request, by Bottega Veneta

Rokh

Woman standing over space heater

Dress, €850, by Rokh. Shoes, £550, by Jimmy Choo. Earrings, £195, by Completedworks. Necklace, €249, by Vanessa Baroni. Tights, £8, by Calzedonia

Hermès

Woman in Hermes sitting on office chair

Dress, £15,000, by Hermès. Shoes, £550, by Jimmy Choo. Vintage Christian Dior earrings, £295; vintage Grosse bracelet, £395, both from Francesca Elliott Vintage Jewellery

Sportmax

Woman in yellow Sportmax dress

Dress, £1,020, by Sportmax. Shoes, £550, by Jimmy Choo. Vintage Christian Dior necklace, £650, from Francesca Elliott Vintage Jewellery

Ferragamo

Man in Ferragamo with coat over head

Trenchcoat, £2,825; jacket (worn underneath), £3,095; trousers, £450, all by Ferragamo. Boots, price on request, by Bottega Veneta. Gloves, £220, by Ines

Tod’s

Woman in Tod's outfit swinging handbag

Coat, price on request; top, £1,700; skirt, £4,250; bag, £1,100, all by Tod’s. Shoes, £550, by Jimmy Choo. Sunglasses, £335, by Balenciaga. Vintage Christian Dior earrings, £295, from Francesca Elliott Vintage Jewellery

Issey Miyake

Woman in black Issey Miyake dress leaning against wall

Dress, £1,190, by Issey Miyake. Shoes, £550, by Jimmy Choo. Earrings, £195, by Completedworks. Necklace, €390, by Hugo Kreit

Talia Byre

Woman crouching in cardigan

Cardigan, £405; top, £335; shorts, £190, all by Talia Byre. Shoes, £550, by Jimmy Choo. Vintage Christian Dior earrings,£295, from Francesca Elliott Vintage Jewellery

Marni

Man in Marni suit surrounded by cats

Jacket, £6,300; trousers, £515; bag, £1,300, all by Marni. Boots, price on request, by Bottega Veneta

Celine Homme

Man standing on stool in black leather jacker

Jacket; vest; trousers, all price on request, by Celine Homme. Boots, price on request, by Bottega Veneta. Necklace, €713, by Saskia Diez

Models: Inès Pottier at Girl Mgmt, Benno Bulang at Select Model Management. Casting: Svea Casting. Hair: Mike O’Gorman at Saint Luke Artists. Make-up: Victoria Martin using Make Up For Ever. Manicure: Sasha Goddard at Saint Luke Artists using Dior Manicure Collection and Miss Dior hand cream. Interiors: Olly Mason. Photography assistants: Paola Ristoldo, Federico Gioco. Fashion assistant: Kris Bergfeldt. Cat: Lucifer. Cat handler: Ekaterina Puzanova.

‘Soft Pad EA 219’ chair (Fendi image), from £3,390, by Charles and Ray Eames; ‘Soft Pad EA 217’ chair (Paul Smith and Hermes images), from £3,390, by Charles and Ray Eames; ‘Nuage (céramique)’ vase (Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello image), from £105, by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, all for Vitra. ‘USM Haller’ table (Chanel and Raf Simons images), price on request, by Fritz Haller, for USM. ‘60’ stool (Prada and Celine Homme images), £241, by Alvar Aalto, for Artek, from Twentytwentyone.

The winners of the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023 are revealed in the February 2023 issue, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)

Jack Moss
Fashion Features Editor

Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands. 

With contributions from
