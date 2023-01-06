Best of S/S 2023: Wallpaper* picks the collections defining the season ahead
Part of Wallpaper’s Design Awards 2023 issue, the runway winners of S/S 2023 – from Prada to Chanel, alongside rising names catching our eye
Appearing in Wallpaper’s Design Awards 2023 issue (on international newsstands now), the S/S 2023 runway collections set to define the season ahead – Prada to Chanel, Celine to Hermès, alongside rising names that have caught our eye.
Captured by Milan-based photographer Alessandro Furchino Capria – whose images draw inspiration from the composition and light of classical portraiture – and styled by Wallpaper* fashion director Jason Hughes, the series sees S/S 2023’s standout looks in playful juxtaposition with idiosyncratic elements, from space heaters to lightboxes (even a feline companion).
Whether Matthieu Blazy’s sophomore collection for Bottega Veneta, Maximilian Davis’ debut outing at Ferragamo, or Raf Simons’ final collection for his eponymous label, which shuttered late last year, it is our blueprint for dressing in 2023.
Best of S/S 2023: the collections
Bottega Veneta
Fendi
Gucci
Paul Smith
Chanel
Givenchy
Dior
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello
Louis Vuitton
Dolce & Gabbana
Prada
Loewe
Rokh
Hermès
Sportmax
Ferragamo
Tod’s
Issey Miyake
Talia Byre
Marni
Celine Homme
Models: Inès Pottier at Girl Mgmt, Benno Bulang at Select Model Management. Casting: Svea Casting. Hair: Mike O’Gorman at Saint Luke Artists. Make-up: Victoria Martin using Make Up For Ever. Manicure: Sasha Goddard at Saint Luke Artists using Dior Manicure Collection and Miss Dior hand cream. Interiors: Olly Mason. Photography assistants: Paola Ristoldo, Federico Gioco. Fashion assistant: Kris Bergfeldt. Cat: Lucifer. Cat handler: Ekaterina Puzanova.
‘Soft Pad EA 219’ chair (Fendi image), from £3,390, by Charles and Ray Eames; ‘Soft Pad EA 217’ chair (Paul Smith and Hermes images), from £3,390, by Charles and Ray Eames; ‘Nuage (céramique)’ vase (Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello image), from £105, by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, all for Vitra. ‘USM Haller’ table (Chanel and Raf Simons images), price on request, by Fritz Haller, for USM. ‘60’ stool (Prada and Celine Homme images), £241, by Alvar Aalto, for Artek, from Twentytwentyone.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
