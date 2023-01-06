Best of S/S 2023: Wallpaper* picks the collections defining the season ahead

Appearing in Wallpaper’s Design Awards 2023 issue (on international newsstands now), the S/S 2023 runway collections set to define the season ahead – Prada to Chanel, Celine to Hermès, alongside rising names that have caught our eye.

Captured by Milan-based photographer Alessandro Furchino Capria – whose images draw inspiration from the composition and light of classical portraiture – and styled by Wallpaper* fashion director Jason Hughes, the series sees S/S 2023’s standout looks in playful juxtaposition with idiosyncratic elements, from space heaters to lightboxes (even a feline companion).

Whether Matthieu Blazy’s sophomore collection for Bottega Veneta, Maximilian Davis’ debut outing at Ferragamo, or Raf Simons’ final collection for his eponymous label, which shuttered late last year, it is our blueprint for dressing in 2023.

Best of S/S 2023: the collections

Bottega Veneta

Jacket; vest; vest (worn underneath); trousers; boots; bag, all price on request, by Bottega Veneta (Image credit: Photography by Alessandro Furchino Capria, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Fendi

Top, £10,800; skirt, £1,100; bag, £2,150, all by Fendi. Shoes, £550, by Jimmy Choo. Gloves, £220, by Ines. Earrings, £135, by Completedworks. Tights, £18, by Falke (Image credit: Photography by Alessandro Furchino Capria, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Gucci

Jacket, £6,070; trousers, £2,900, both by Gucci. Boots, price on request, by Bottega Veneta (Image credit: Photography by Alessandro Furchino Capria, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Paul Smith

Vest, £450; trousers, £350, both by Paul Smith. Boots, price on request; sunglasses, £430, both by Bottega Veneta (Image credit: Photography by Alessandro Furchino Capria, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Chanel

Bodysuit, £2,350; choker, £1,385; bag, £4,615, all by Chanel. Shoes, £550, by Jimmy Choo. Tights, £18, by Falke (Image credit: Photography by Alessandro Furchino Capria, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Givenchy

Dress, €2,190, by Givenchy. Shoes, £550, by Jimmy Choo. Vintage Christian Dior earrings, £295, from Francesca Elliott Vintage Jewellery. Tights, £29, by Falke (Image credit: Photography by Alessandro Furchino Capria, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dior

Jacket, £2,300; top, £490, both by Dior. Gloves, £220, by Ines (Image credit: Photography by Alessandro Furchino Capria, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Jacket, £6,960; vest, £265; jeans, £620, all by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Boots, price on request, by Bottega Veneta (Image credit: Photography by Alessandro Furchino Capria, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Louis Vuitton

Dress, price on request, by Louis Vuitton. Shoes, £550, by Jimmy Choo. Vintage Christian Dior earrings, £295; necklace, £650; bracelet, £295, all from Francesca Elliott Vintage Jewellery. Tights, £29, by Falke (Image credit: Photography by Alessandro Furchino Capria, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dolce & Gabbana

Dress, £2,100; bodysuit, £1,100, both by Dolce & Gabbana. Shoes, £550, by Jimmy Choo (Image credit: Photography by Alessandro Furchino Capria, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Prada

Dress, £2,500, by Prada. Shoes, £550, by Jimmy Choo. Earrings, £135, by Completedworks. Tights, £8, by Calzedonia (Image credit: Photography by Alessandro Furchino Capria, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Loewe

Jacket, £4,800; bag, £2,750, both by Loewe. Boots, price on request, by Bottega Veneta (Image credit: Photography by Alessandro Furchino Capria, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Rokh

Dress, €850, by Rokh. Shoes, £550, by Jimmy Choo. Earrings, £195, by Completedworks. Necklace, €249, by Vanessa Baroni. Tights, £8, by Calzedonia (Image credit: Photography by Alessandro Furchino Capria, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Hermès

Dress, £15,000, by Hermès. Shoes, £550, by Jimmy Choo. Vintage Christian Dior earrings, £295; vintage Grosse bracelet, £395, both from Francesca Elliott Vintage Jewellery (Image credit: Photography by Alessandro Furchino Capria, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Sportmax

Dress, £1,020, by Sportmax. Shoes, £550, by Jimmy Choo. Vintage Christian Dior necklace, £650, from Francesca Elliott Vintage Jewellery (Image credit: Photography by Alessandro Furchino Capria, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Ferragamo

Trenchcoat, £2,825; jacket (worn underneath), £3,095; trousers, £450, all by Ferragamo. Boots, price on request, by Bottega Veneta. Gloves, £220, by Ines (Image credit: Photography by Alessandro Furchino Capria, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Tod’s

Coat, price on request; top, £1,700; skirt, £4,250; bag, £1,100, all by Tod’s. Shoes, £550, by Jimmy Choo. Sunglasses, £335, by Balenciaga. Vintage Christian Dior earrings, £295, from Francesca Elliott Vintage Jewellery (Image credit: Photography by Alessandro Furchino Capria, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Issey Miyake

Dress, £1,190, by Issey Miyake. Shoes, £550, by Jimmy Choo. Earrings, £195, by Completedworks. Necklace, €390, by Hugo Kreit (Image credit: Photography by Alessandro Furchino Capria, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Talia Byre

Cardigan, £405; top, £335; shorts, £190, all by Talia Byre. Shoes, £550, by Jimmy Choo. Vintage Christian Dior earrings,£295, from Francesca Elliott Vintage Jewellery (Image credit: Photography by Alessandro Furchino Capria, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Marni

Jacket, £6,300; trousers, £515; bag, £1,300, all by Marni. Boots, price on request, by Bottega Veneta (Image credit: Photography by Alessandro Furchino Capria, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Celine Homme

Jacket; vest; trousers, all price on request, by Celine Homme. Boots, price on request, by Bottega Veneta. Necklace, €713, by Saskia Diez (Image credit: Photography by Alessandro Furchino Capria, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Models: Inès Pottier at Girl Mgmt, Benno Bulang at Select Model Management. Casting: Svea Casting. Hair: Mike O’Gorman at Saint Luke Artists. Make-up: Victoria Martin using Make Up For Ever. Manicure: Sasha Goddard at Saint Luke Artists using Dior Manicure Collection and Miss Dior hand cream. Interiors: Olly Mason. Photography assistants: Paola Ristoldo, Federico Gioco. Fashion assistant: Kris Bergfeldt. Cat: Lucifer. Cat handler: Ekaterina Puzanova.

‘Soft Pad EA 219’ chair (Fendi image), from £3,390, by Charles and Ray Eames; ‘Soft Pad EA 217’ chair (Paul Smith and Hermes images), from £3,390, by Charles and Ray Eames; ‘Nuage (céramique)’ vase (Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello image), from £105, by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, all for Vitra. ‘USM Haller’ table (Chanel and Raf Simons images), price on request, by Fritz Haller, for USM. ‘60’ stool (Prada and Celine Homme images), £241, by Alvar Aalto, for Artek, from Twentytwentyone.

The winners of the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023 are revealed in the February 2023 issue, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)