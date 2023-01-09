Boghossian conch pearl earrings win Best Curve Appeal: Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023
Boghossian pearl earrings scoop an award for exquisite craftsmanship
Geneva-based high jewellery brand Boghossian is known for its audacious craftsmanship. It teases precious stones into invisible settings so they appear to hover magically over the skin, and lets gemstones, such as ultra-rare coloured diamonds, vivid rubies and mesmerising opals, take centre stage in designs that respect their quirks.
Here, Boghossian pearl earrings shine in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023. Natural curves of two dropped-shape conch pearls cut sensual silhouettes. Cast in yellow and candyfloss pink overtones, they hit the sweet spot when juxtaposed against two fancy intense yellow diamonds in a surround of emerald-cut pink sapphires.
