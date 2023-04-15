Cherry picking: Grand Seiko’s new watch marks the beginning of spring

Marking the beginning of spring in the Japanese calendar, cherry blossom season – and in particular, hana-ikada, when the blossoms are scattered by the wind and come to rest on the surface of a river – is a particularly glorious spectacle. This fleeting moment is given a horological spin by Grand Seiko in the Elegance SBGY026G watch, which reinterprets the classic aesthetic established by the Japanese watch brand in 1967.

Grand Seiko Elegance SBGY026G watch

This new timepiece stays faithful to the design codes that have come to epitomise the Grand Seiko style after a chief designer noticed that the watches that stood out most in a Tokyo mall store were imbued with an extra brilliance.

To create this, he emphasised shadow as much as light, noting that the gradients between black and white brought a richness to a polished surface. By eschewing a three-dimensional curved design, the multi-faceted case, dial and hands make an elegant contrast against the flat surfaces.

In this new version, an embellished dial in blush pink acts as a feminine foil for the clean lines, sharp angles and gleaming expanses.

grandseikoboutique.co.uk

