Cherry picking: Grand Seiko’s new watch marks the beginning of spring
We’ve taken a shine to a pretty-in-pink Grand Seiko timepiece
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Marking the beginning of spring in the Japanese calendar, cherry blossom season – and in particular, hana-ikada, when the blossoms are scattered by the wind and come to rest on the surface of a river – is a particularly glorious spectacle. This fleeting moment is given a horological spin by Grand Seiko in the Elegance SBGY026G watch, which reinterprets the classic aesthetic established by the Japanese watch brand in 1967.
Grand Seiko Elegance SBGY026G watch
This new timepiece stays faithful to the design codes that have come to epitomise the Grand Seiko style after a chief designer noticed that the watches that stood out most in a Tokyo mall store were imbued with an extra brilliance.
To create this, he emphasised shadow as much as light, noting that the gradients between black and white brought a richness to a polished surface. By eschewing a three-dimensional curved design, the multi-faceted case, dial and hands make an elegant contrast against the flat surfaces.
In this new version, an embellished dial in blush pink acts as a feminine foil for the clean lines, sharp angles and gleaming expanses.
grandseikoboutique.co.uk (opens in new tab)
A version of this story appears in the May 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, available now in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
High-fidelity meets high design in eight new speaker systems
From room-filling sub-woofers to elaborate sculptural objects, speaker systems have never been so diverse. We round up eight key players in the modern audio space
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
‘Design is one of the many ways I have to break the rules’: inside the colourful world of Gaetano Pesce
As Gaetano Pesce unveils two bag designs for Bottega Veneta at Milan Design Week 2023, we explore the groundbreaking career of the Italian designer
By Maria Cristina Didero • Published
-
Karl Lagerfeld Maison launches with furniture for book lovers
Karl Lagerfeld Maison is the new chapter of the brand exploring the designer’s creative legacy through interior design collections – including a book lover’s sofa
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Hair jewellery to covet and collect
Today’s hair jewellery is both practical and pretty. We're pinning our hopes on these simple and elegant accessories
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Watches and Wonders 2023: the highlights
Discover the best watches from Watches and Wonders 2023
By Hannah Silver • Last updated
-
Watches and Wonders behind the scenes: building the world’s biggest watch fair
Discover how Watches and Wonders 2023, the year’s biggest horological event, is designed and built
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
‘Crown to Couture’: Kensington Palace unveils its largest ever exhibition
‘Crown to Couture’ at Kensington Palace, London, promises a dazzling delve into royal-court and red-carpet jewellery and dressing (5 April – 29 October 2023). Its curators tell us more
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Irene Neuwirth and Studio Shamshiri bring magical realism to New York
Fall down the whimsical rabbit hole of Irene Neuwirth’s new jewellery boutique on Madison Avenue
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Jewelled objects reveal the links between the great jewellery houses and interior designers
Precious metals and stones are not just for the body. Here, we reveal a story of parallel passions between two disciplines that results in jewelled objects for the home
By Creative direction: Caragh McKay and Nick Vinson • Published
-
We’re pinning our hopes on Chanel’s new watch
The Chanel Mademoiselle Privé Pique-Aiguilles watch draws on the couture traditions of the house for its oversized design
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Björn Weckström’s epic sculptures and chunky jewellery shine a light on the human condition
Finnish sculptor and jewellery designer Björn Weckström on his life’s work
By Hannah Silver • Published