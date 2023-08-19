Completedworks turns its reductionist vision to bags
British jewellery and homeware brand Completedworks’ Anna Jewsbury puts handbags under her sculptural lens
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A preoccupation with the relationship between form and function meant a move into fashion accessories was perhaps inevitable for London-based jewellery and homeware brand Completedworks. For the past decade, its artistic director Anna Jewsbury has infused ceramics and jewellery with a sculptural sensibility, presenting everything from vases that appear to have been casually scrunched in the hand to offbeat, playfully proportioned earrings. Now, she turns her sharp eye to bags.
This fascination with exploring the limits of a material and bringing a malleability to seemingly resistant forms has always inspired Jewsbury. ‘One of the things we’ve always done from the beginning with the jewellery, and also ceramics, has been exploring the movement of fabric and leather; looking at the way leather folds or crumples and knots, which is obviously something very often associated with bags,’ she says. ‘There’s always been a cross-pollination of ideas: behind the scenes, we like to have these ideas that we put aside because they were only relevant to products that we didn’t offer. We kept them for the right moment.’
Jewsbury, who studied mathematics and philosophy at Oxford University, is interested in bringing creative solutions to problem solving. ‘We’re always trying to create something modern and classic, but with subversive elements to it. We want everything to have a really clear signature and design language,’ she says.
‘In an argument in maths and philosophy, you don’t want anything to be there that doesn’t need to be. Taking that kind of discipline to creating collections is quite helpful in a way because you can make it quite unfussy if you’re forcing yourself to make sure there’s nothing unnecessary there.’
It is a reductionist aesthetic that is encompassed not only in the brand’s pieces but also in the newly opened Completedworks boutique in London’s Marylebone, which juxtaposes smooth limewash against aluminium shelving, creating a linear language teasingly at odds with the undulating forms of the jewellery. The opening has neatly coincided with this new direction for Completedworks, a natural evolution that has always characterised Jewsbury’s brand management.
‘The ceramic followed very intuitively from the jewellery, and you could manipulate it in a similar way. Whereas with bags, it’s a completely new world and there are so many more rules, it makes me realise how free, in a way, jewellery and ceramic are. Complicated things have to happen to make a bag seem beautifully simple and effortless, and getting the final appearance to be divorced from that process of how you make it is really key. I was excited by the challenge of it, and I’ve learned a lot from going outside my comfort zones.’
Jewsbury is once again led by the materials themselves when it comes to the creation of the bags, committing to using only recycled, deadstock or renewable materials in the new styles. She explored cactus leather and a recycled leather mix before settling on bags crafted in deadstock leather from a luxury house, which achieved the natural folds she wanted.
‘It’s quite nice to be constrained to the material that’s available to you. We don’t want to overproduce, and we’re conscious of that. So to say, okay, we’re doing small runs, means we can be quite reactive and nimble.’
Considered details nod to the jewellery, with sculpted handles echoing the sinuous forms of earrings. ‘It felt natural to pull all those more decorative elements from the jewellery and the homeware. So we’ve got the resin handle, which mirrors some of the earrings and homeware and has this nice tactile wonkiness to it, a balance against the more placid element of the leather body itself. We’ve done some custom zip pulls, which could almost be earrings or a pendant. There is also a pearl bow-accented bag, which has a related piece in our new homeware collection. Everything links up really nicely.’
Completedworks, 69a Lisson Street, London NW1
completedworks.com
This article appears in the September 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
MetroEighteen’s office and showroom in Los Angeles is conceived as a home
MetroEighteen by Holm Studio is a project that consolidates office, showroom and staging warehouse for the leading audio-visual and lighting systems specialist in Los Angeles
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The England women’s football kit was inspired by Wembley’s art deco architecture
We explore the architectural origins and innovative engineering behind the England women’s football kit, designed by Nike, as the team prepares to take on Spain in the World Cup final
By Jack Moss Published
-
New supercars came out to play at Monterey Car Week 2023
From droptop Astons to outlandish Danish design, Monterey Car Week 2023 welcomed these five new high-end automobiles that mix up minimalism and ultra-luxury
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Avgvst marks new Berlin store opening with cutlery-themed jewellery
Harry Nuriev of Crosby Studios is at the helm of Avgvst’s new Berlin store, and has collaborated on its range of cutlery-themed jewellery
By Ann Binlot Published
-
Hair jewellery to covet and collect
Today’s hair jewellery is both practical and pretty. We're pinning our hopes on these simple and elegant accessories
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Reimagined Cartier Baignoire watch is a fitting homage to the original
The new Cartier Baignoire watch nods to the brand’s design history
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Tiffany & Co opens redesigned New York store, The Landmark
Peter Marino and OMA New York, led by Shohei Shigematsu, are behind Tiffany & Co’s vast new Fifth Avenue flagship
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Cherry picking: Grand Seiko’s new watch marks the beginning of spring
We’ve taken a shine to a pretty-in-pink Grand Seiko timepiece
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Watches and Wonders 2023: the highlights
Discover the best watches from Watches and Wonders 2023
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Watches and Wonders behind the scenes: building the world’s biggest watch fair
Discover how Watches and Wonders 2023, the year’s biggest horological event, is designed and built
By Hannah Silver Published
-
‘Crown to Couture’: Kensington Palace unveils its largest ever exhibition
‘Crown to Couture’ at Kensington Palace, London, promises a dazzling delve into royal-court and red-carpet jewellery and dressing (5 April – 29 October 2023). Its curators tell us more
By Hannah Silver Published