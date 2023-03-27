Watches & Wonders 2023: the highlights
Discover the best watches from Watches & Wonders 2023
The year's biggest horological event, Watches & Wonders, has opened its doors in Geneva. Here, discover the watches set to make a splash this year, in our frequently updated guide.
Cartier rethinks classic watch design in Watches and Wonders 2023 releases
Classic watch design codes are given a spin by Cartier this year, as the company intertwines historical references throughout the new Cartier watch collections unveiled at Watches and Wonders 2023.
Hermès Watches and Wonders pavilion inspired by new H08 watches
Artist Clément Vieille conducts an intricate play with materials in its scenography for the Hermès Watches and Wonders 2023 pavilion, which pays tribute to the complexity of time encapsulated in this year’s Hermès H08 collection.
Watches and Wonders behind the scenes: building the world’s biggest watch fair
As Watches and Wonders 2023 gets ready to open in Geneva, we talk to CEO of the Watches and Wonders Geneva Foundation, Matthieu Humair, on what has inspired this year’s design.
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
