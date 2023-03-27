Watches & Wonders 2023: the highlights

The year's biggest horological event, Watches & Wonders, has opened its doors in Geneva. Here, discover the watches set to make a splash this year, in our frequently updated guide.

Cartier rethinks classic watch design in Watches and Wonders 2023 releases

Cartier Clash (Un)limited (Image credit: Cartier)

Classic watch design codes are given a spin by Cartier this year, as the company intertwines historical references throughout the new Cartier watch collections unveiled at Watches and Wonders 2023.

Hermès Watches and Wonders pavilion inspired by new H08 watches

(Image credit: Hermes)

Artist Clément Vieille conducts an intricate play with materials in its scenography for the Hermès Watches and Wonders 2023 pavilion, which pays tribute to the complexity of time encapsulated in this year’s Hermès H08 collection.

Watches and Wonders behind the scenes: building the world’s biggest watch fair

(Image credit: Watches and Wonders)

As Watches and Wonders 2023 gets ready to open in Geneva, we talk to CEO of the Watches and Wonders Geneva Foundation, Matthieu Humair, on what has inspired this year’s design.

