Oris’ watch partnership with Kermit has us green with envy

Oris imbues watchmaking with mischievous humour in a new collaboration with Disney’s The Muppets, putting the world’s most famous frog front and centre. The ProPilot X Kermit Edition, now rethought in a distinctive green hue, gives a subtle nod to Kermit the Frog in the date window.

‘As a brand, our main goal is to make people smile, and that’s what we try and do in all aspects of our business, from our watches to our communications,’ says Oris co-CEO Rolf Studer. ‘The Muppets do the exact same, they are here to give you that break in your day, a moment of dream and a moment of relaxation. We share the same philosophy.’

(Image credit: Oris)

The watch unites this playful approach with an emphasis on clean and legible design, encasing the green dial in the distinctive titanium case. ‘When we were in the process of creating this watch, we wanted to make something that was subtle but visible,’ Studer adds. ‘We looked at a variety of different shades of green and I think we have found a colour that pops and complements the titanium of the ProPilot X but that is still very much themed around Kermit the Frog. We are very serious about watchmaking, but we do not take ourselves too seriously. We like to have fun with our watches. So, Kermit appears on the first of every month in the date window. We call it “Kermit Day”, a day for yourself, a day to take some time and relax. However, it’s still ultimately about the watch and I think that is what we have achieved.’

