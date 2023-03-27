Discover all the Rolex watches released at Watches and Wonders 2023

New Rolex watches nod to the sporty, the classic and the fun – discover the range, from the lightness and strength of the new Yacht-Master 42 to the emphasised legibility of a new addition to the Explorer family.

New Rolex watches

Rolex Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona





The classic motoring style of the Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona is here rethought in an updated case and bold new colour combinations that highlight the contrast of the rings against the dial. Available in new versions including in 950 platinum, Oystersteel or yellow or rose gold.

Rolex Perpetual 1908

Named after the year Hans Wilsdorf registered the Rolex brand name in Switzerland, the new Perpetual 1908 models continue to reflect this heritage in the design. A slim case and fluted bezel make an elegant foil for a sleek dial in intense white or black.

Rolex Yacht-Master 42

For the first time, Rolex has produced the Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master 42 in RLX titanium, an especially light and strong material. A satin finish, complete with a visible grain, adds a distinctive texture.

Rolex Perpetual Sky-Dweller

The ultimate traveller’s watch gets a chic update, with a new case in 18ct white gold, paired with an Oysterflex bracelet. The watch, which displays the time in two time zones simultaneously and has an annual calendar, is brought to life with two new dial colours.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II

Available this year in two new versions – yellow Rolesor, which combines Oystersteel and yellow gold, and one fully in the precious metal – the Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II is still as reliable as ever, guaranteed waterproof to a depth of 100m.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Explorer 40

A bigger model has joined the Explorer collection, with the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Explorer 40 measuring in at 40mm. The black lacquer dial and 3, 6 and 9 numerals stay faithful to the original, with a Chromalight display emitting the distinctive blue glow.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual

A new dial decoration, ‘Celebration’, dots the dial with bubbles in the colours of the lacquered dials introduced in 2020 – candy pink, turquoise blue, yellow, coral red and green – in this joyful piece.

Three new versions of the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 celebrate the beauty of precious stones. Dials in green aventurine, carnelian and a turquoise dial embellished with natural veining are framed by a bezel set with 52 brilliant-cut diamonds.

Colourful versions of the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 join the other new additions, with a display at 12 o’clock eschewing the classic day of the week to spell out ‘Happy’, ‘Eternity’, ‘Gratitude’, ‘Peace’, ‘Faith’, ‘Love’ and ‘Hope’. A dial inspired by a jigsaw puzzle fits bright colours together using champlevé enamelling.

