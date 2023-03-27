Discover all the Rolex watches released at Watches and Wonders 2023
Rolex unveils bold new additions to its iconic watch families
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
New Rolex watches nod to the sporty, the classic and the fun – discover the range, from the lightness and strength of the new Yacht-Master 42 to the emphasised legibility of a new addition to the Explorer family.
New Rolex watches
Rolex Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona
The classic motoring style of the Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona is here rethought in an updated case and bold new colour combinations that highlight the contrast of the rings against the dial. Available in new versions including in 950 platinum, Oystersteel or yellow or rose gold.
Rolex Perpetual 1908
Named after the year Hans Wilsdorf registered the Rolex brand name in Switzerland, the new Perpetual 1908 models continue to reflect this heritage in the design. A slim case and fluted bezel make an elegant foil for a sleek dial in intense white or black.
Rolex Yacht-Master 42
For the first time, Rolex has produced the Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master 42 in RLX titanium, an especially light and strong material. A satin finish, complete with a visible grain, adds a distinctive texture.
Rolex Perpetual Sky-Dweller
The ultimate traveller’s watch gets a chic update, with a new case in 18ct white gold, paired with an Oysterflex bracelet. The watch, which displays the time in two time zones simultaneously and has an annual calendar, is brought to life with two new dial colours.
Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II
Available this year in two new versions – yellow Rolesor, which combines Oystersteel and yellow gold, and one fully in the precious metal – the Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II is still as reliable as ever, guaranteed waterproof to a depth of 100m.
Rolex Oyster Perpetual Explorer 40
A bigger model has joined the Explorer collection, with the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Explorer 40 measuring in at 40mm. The black lacquer dial and 3, 6 and 9 numerals stay faithful to the original, with a Chromalight display emitting the distinctive blue glow.
Rolex Oyster Perpetual
A new dial decoration, ‘Celebration’, dots the dial with bubbles in the colours of the lacquered dials introduced in 2020 – candy pink, turquoise blue, yellow, coral red and green – in this joyful piece.
Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36
Three new versions of the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 celebrate the beauty of precious stones. Dials in green aventurine, carnelian and a turquoise dial embellished with natural veining are framed by a bezel set with 52 brilliant-cut diamonds.
Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36
Colourful versions of the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 join the other new additions, with a display at 12 o’clock eschewing the classic day of the week to spell out ‘Happy’, ‘Eternity’, ‘Gratitude’, ‘Peace’, ‘Faith’, ‘Love’ and ‘Hope’. A dial inspired by a jigsaw puzzle fits bright colours together using champlevé enamelling.
rolex.com (opens in new tab)
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Last chance to see: Brian Thoreen and Mario García Torres’ solo shows at Masa Gallery, Mexico City
Brian Thoreen and Mario García Torres’ solo shows (until 8 April 2023) inaugurate Masa Gallery’s permanent new home in the heart of Mexico City
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Watches and Wonders 2023: the highlights
Discover the best watches from Watches and Wonders 2023
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Step inside Villa Lucca, the low-density, luxury seaview residences in Hong Kong
The Villa Lucca development offers 262 contemporary Hong Kong apartments and houses with enviable views
By Simon Mills • Published