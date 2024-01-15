Rolex wins Best Pop Art in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024

New Rolex watches in the last year have nodded to the sporty, the classic and the fun, and epitomised classic codes of lightness, strength and legibility in rethought designs.

Watch aficionados were especially delighted with the Oyster Perpetual, which takes a pop at Rolex’s design history with its Celebration-motif dial. Sorbet-sweet bubbles, in candy pink, turquoise, yellow, coral red and green, drift over a turquoise face, making a playful foil for the clean, utilitarian architecture of the Oyster bracelet.

First appearing in the 1930s, its distinctive flat, three-piece links are clad in tough Oystersteel, a highly resistant polished alloy developed by Rolex.

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual wins Best Pop Art in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024, as our standout among an impressive array of new timepieces from the brand in the last 12 months. Other releases include the Rolex Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona, Rolex Perpetual 1908, Rolex Yacht-Master 42, Rolex Perpetual Sky-Dweller, Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II, Rolex Oyster Perpetual Explorer 40, Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 and Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36.

A version of this article appears in the February 2024 issue of Wallpaper* – dedicated to the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024 – available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +.