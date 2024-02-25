2023 Rolex Awards for Enterprise: five laureates announced
Meet the 2023 Rolex Awards for Enterprise laureates, all improving our knowledge of the world in ways that protect the environment, humans and animals
The five laureates who have scooped the 2023 Rolex Awards for Enterprise have been announced.
In 1976, Rolex set up the awards to mark the 50th anniversary of the first waterproof watch, the Oyster. Aiming to support those whose projects represented the pinnacle of innovation, the scheme celebrated individuals improving our knowledge of the world in ways that protected the environment, humans and animals.
Originally intended to be a one-off, the award proved so popular it became biennial, and has since highlighted 160 exceptional laureates. Here we meet those of the 2023 Rolex Awards for Enterprise.
Biologist Constantino Aucca Chutas has been highlighted for his forest ecosystem restoration and protection programme in the high Andes. Since creating Asociación Ecosistemas Andinos (ECOAN) in 2000 and co-founding Acción Andina in 2018, he has made a significant contribution, creating 16 protected areas across Peru and other countries.
For Kenyan social entrepreneur Beth Koigi, clean water has been the focus, and the solar-powered generators harvesting water from air that she is creating will provide clean water to 3,000 people in ten communities.
A biodiverse forest in Côte d’Ivoire will be protected by fellow laureate Inza Koné, who will continue to support community management and encourage sustainable livelihoods for people in the region.
Denica Riadini-Flesch will build on her history of working with rural craftswomen in Indonesia, equipping them with business skills and environmental stewardship education, while Liu Shaochuang will track wild camels in the Gobi Desert regions of China and Mongolia, via satellite, to support their future conservation.
The 2023 Rolex Awards for Enterprise have been decided by the ten jury members: Dr Antonio Arantes, Gonzalo Muñoz, Christine Loh, Dr Carlos M. Duarte, Dr Indira Chakravarty, Tsitsi Masiyiwa, Dr Katherine Hayhoe, Ed Viesturs, Dr Helen Czerski and Dr Brian P Schmidt.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
The Blue Pelican in Deal offers a one-of-a-kind dining and wellness parade
The Blue Pelican is a seafront townhouse in Deal, offering Japanese-inspired dishes, natural wines and a boutique yoga studio
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
‘Apparatrum’ is a book exploring the craft of synthesist and inventor Love Hultén
‘Apparatrum’ charts the life and work of Swedish craftsman Love Hultén – you’ll have to move fast to secure the limited-edition version
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Emmanuel House is a 21st-century home bringing modernism and minimalism
Emmanuel House by Dominic McKenzie is a reimagined 1950s modernist home in London’s St John's Wood
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Rolex wins Best Pop Art in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024
The Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch rejoices in colour
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Watches and Wonders 2023: the highlights
Discover the best watches from Watches and Wonders 2023
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Baselworld 2015 tour: our pick of the best pavilions at the world’s biggest watch and jewellery fair
By Caragh McKay Last updated
-
Baselworld 2012: Wallpaper's top 15 watches
By Caragh McKay Last updated