2023 Rolex Awards for Enterprise: five laureates announced

The five laureates who have scooped the 2023 Rolex Awards for Enterprise have been announced.

In 1976, Rolex set up the awards to mark the 50th anniversary of the first waterproof watch, the Oyster. Aiming to support those whose projects represented the pinnacle of innovation, the scheme celebrated individuals improving our knowledge of the world in ways that protected the environment, humans and animals.

Originally intended to be a one-off, the award proved so popular it became biennial, and has since highlighted 160 exceptional laureates. Here we meet those of the 2023 Rolex Awards for Enterprise.

Biologist Constantino Aucca Chutas has been highlighted for his forest ecosystem restoration and protection programme in the high Andes. Since creating Asociación Ecosistemas Andinos (ECOAN) in 2000 and co-founding Acción Andina in 2018, he has made a significant contribution, creating 16 protected areas across Peru and other countries.

For Kenyan social entrepreneur Beth Koigi, clean water has been the focus, and the solar-powered generators harvesting water from air that she is creating will provide clean water to 3,000 people in ten communities.

A biodiverse forest in Côte d’Ivoire will be protected by fellow laureate Inza Koné, who will continue to support community management and encourage sustainable livelihoods for people in the region.

Denica Riadini-Flesch will build on her history of working with rural craftswomen in Indonesia, equipping them with business skills and environmental stewardship education, while Liu Shaochuang will track wild camels in the Gobi Desert regions of China and Mongolia, via satellite, to support their future conservation.

The 2023 Rolex Awards for Enterprise have been decided by the ten jury members: Dr Antonio Arantes, Gonzalo Muñoz, Christine Loh, Dr Carlos M. Duarte, Dr Indira Chakravarty, Tsitsi Masiyiwa, Dr Katherine Hayhoe, Ed Viesturs, Dr Helen Czerski and Dr Brian P Schmidt.

