Watches and Wonders behind the scenes: building the world’s biggest watch fair
Discover how Watches and Wonders 2023, the year’s biggest horological event, is designed and built
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
As Watches and Wonders 2023, the latest iteration of the annual watchmaking extravaganza, prepares to open its doors in Geneva, we talk to CEO of the Watches and Wonders Geneva Foundation, Matthieu Humair, on what has inspired this year’s design.
‘We wanted to create an atmosphere which really enables visitors to dive into the world of watchmaking,’ Humair tells us. ‘But we also need to let all the participants in the zone express themselves, so our platform has to have this homogeneous atmosphere, and let each maison shine. That's really our intention. We see the different universes of each maison when they enter the different specific spaces of each brand, and we need to give each one the same visibility. So this is very important in the design and the concept, letting visitors go on a circular journey where there's not one brand hidden by another.’
Watches and Wonders behind the scenes
The event at the Palexpo, uniting almost 50 brands, is this year also accompanied by a programme taking place throughout the city of Geneva, the culmination of the close relationship cultivated with the partaking brands. ‘We work closely with them all year long,’ Humair adds, ‘once they are ready to present their concept to us; the first meeting is usually in summer for the next edition in spring. So it's a lot of anticipation and close collaboration: there's the design concept, but also technical aspects to take into account.’
As well as the brands’ own booths, the space encompasses communal areas. ‘We have more than 20,000 visitors joining in the five first days that are b2b; we need to provide a space that allows them to work in the best possible way,’ Humair says. ‘They all need to have meeting rooms, for the press and the retailers, with large and common exhibition areas also welcoming the end clients during the weekend.
‘And, each year there are a lot of new wonders to discover inside the booths of each maison, so our concept has also evolved through time; although there may be some slight adaptations, the basics and the style remain the same.’
Watches and Wonders 2023 will take place 27 March – 2 April
watchesandwonders.com (opens in new tab)
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
New Peugeot 408 crossover hybrid pushes sophistication and style
The Peugeot 408 is a pumped-up super-coupé, blending Gallic charm with perfect poise and everyday function
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
The Sydney Modern store by Akin Atelier inspires us to go shopping
The Sydney Modern store by Akin Atelier blends ethereal qualities with colour in a purpose designed shopping hub installation
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Molteni&C presents its first outdoor furniture collection
Molteni&C translates its signature craftsmanship and style for outdoor living
By Simon Mills • Published
-
‘Crown to Couture’: Kensington Palace unveils its largest ever exhibition
‘Crown to Couture’ at Kensington Palace, London, promises a dazzling delve into royal-court and red-carpet jewellery and dressing (5 April – 29 October 2023). Its curators tell us more
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Irene Neuwirth and Studio Shamshiri bring magical realism to New York
Fall down the whimsical rabbit hole of Irene Neuwirth’s new jewellery boutique on Madison Avenue
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Jewelled objects reveal the links between the great jewellery houses and interior designers
Precious metals and stones are not just for the body. Here, we reveal a story of parallel passions between two disciplines that results in jewelled objects for the home
By Creative direction: Caragh McKay and Nick Vinson • Published
-
We’re pinning our hopes on Chanel’s new watch
The Chanel Mademoiselle Privé Pique-Aiguilles watch draws on the couture traditions of the house for its oversized design
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Björn Weckström’s epic sculptures and chunky jewellery shine a light on the human condition
Finnish sculptor and jewellery designer Björn Weckström on his life’s work
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Hair jewellery to covet and collect
Today’s hair jewellery is both practical and pretty. We're pinning our hopes on these simple and elegant accessories
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Gucci 25H watch comes in scrumptious new sorbet shades
Discover new additions to the Gucci 25H watch family
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Boghossian conch pearl earrings win Best Curve Appeal: Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023
Discover Boghossian’s pearl earrings
By Hannah Silver • Published