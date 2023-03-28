Patek Philippe’s Watches and Wonders 2023 releases embody a sharp technicality

Complications meet design in this year’s new watches from Patek Philippe, just unveiled at Watches and Wonders 2023.

Intricate watches get a rethink, with the brand’s most complicated watch in the current collection – encompassing 20 complications – produced for the first time in white and rose gold. The striking mechanism on the Patek Philippe 6300GR Grandmaster Chime is fitted with three gongs, with five chiming modes sounding out noises from an alarm with time strike to a grande sonnerie.

Patek Philippe 6007G (Image credit: Patek Philippe)

Complications are also carefully considered in the Patek Philippe 5316/50P, with a triple grand complication combining a minute repeater, a tourbillon and a perpetual calendar with retrograde date hand. In the Patek Philippe 5178G, the focus shifts to artistry, with a hand-guilloched dial casting a hypnotising swirl, an intricate foil for the alligator strap in either peacock blue or shiny orange.

Patek Philippe 5924G (Image credit: Patek Philippe)

Artistry meets world time in the Patek Philippe 5531G, with the centre of the dial faithfully depicting a steamboat cruising on Lake Geneva. A striking mechanism, with the minute repeater marking local time for the time zone showing at 12 o’clock, completes the sensory experience. Time, too, is the focus of the Patek Philippe 5224R, which draws its 24-hour display in elegant gold numerals and a local time hand in rose gold, elegant hues also reflected in the 5905R.

Patek Philippe 5531G (Image credit: Patek Philippe)

Watches strike a colourful tone – the 5268/200R is an elegant taupe, the 4997/200R a deep purple. Sporty codes reign in the 5924G, with two new models of the Calatrava Pilot equipped with a flyback chronograph and Travel Time function, with the first chronograph model in the line cutting a distinctive silhouette. It is a legibility carried through to the new Calatrava model, the 6007G, characterised by an ebony black dial embossed with a textured motif.

patek.com (opens in new tab)

Patek Philippe 5316/50P (Image credit: Patek Philippe)

Patek Philippe 5178G (Image credit: Patek Philippe)